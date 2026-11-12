Sometimes the best way to decorate for the holidays is to go back to basics. And to that I ask: when's the last time you made a paper chain? This simple, childhood craft actually makes for a rather beautiful and charming moment in your holiday interior. There's color, a bit of whimsy, and it's pretty low commitment. And no, my lobbying for paper chains isn't another tongue-in-cheek recession-indicator joke, but rather a case for how some traditions, no matter how simple, just make the holidays feel more magical.

But beyond the paper chains' cheerful simplicity, I've come across many designs that elevate this Christmas decorating idea into something quite fashionable. Applications that transform a mantel into a rainbow of texture and volume, paper chains strung from the ceiling in a dramatic and cozy tented style, and even trees with this decor hung from every branch. The point being that you can take a paper chain, apply a little creativity, and create a truly magical moment in your home.

So, as you gather your plans for trimming the tree or decking the halls this year, don't forget the traditions and those classic Christmas decorations that have stuck through the decades. A colorful or classic red-and-green paper chain might be just the thing to add a little more character to your home this year.

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Decorating a Christmas tree with paper chains means you don't even need to worry about buying ornaments. (Image credit: David Lawson)

"I'd been looking at vintage pictures taken at Christmas time, from the 60s and 70s, they so often had the most beautiful colors in them, from both incandescent colored Christmas lights and the delicate colored glass baubles that were in vogue at the time, the ones that are so collectable today (and hard to find)," says Christmas designer specialist, David Lawson, tells me.

"I really wanted to embody a similar nostalgic look and feeling with my holiday decorations this year, but after a few failed attempts to source enough of the vintage colored glass or kitschy baubles I would need to create that real 'wow' effect, I thought I would try using colored paper chains to create something similar," David continues.

And that's exactly where the genius of this idea is rooted — a desire to hone that tangible nostalgia that manifests around the holiday and turn it into something beautiful for the contemporary home.

"Paper chains land in the 'anyone can do this' category. It is so simple, playful, and as long as you can cut strips of paper — well, you're already halfway there!" says Landon. (Image credit: Landon McAfee)

Designer Landon McAffee had a similar epiphany. "I started using paper chains when I moved into my cottage in 2023. I had just spent so much money on the renovations, and my friend from the local print shop gave me scraps of paper, which were perfect for chains. It made such a big impact in my tiny space and was practically free," he tells me.

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Basically, paper chains meet you where you are. It's an 'anyone can do this' style, and a fast and relatively easy way to make your home look more Christmassy and festive. As Landon says, "Christmas is a way of expressing one's style." Some take the holiday as a time to pull out all the stops: china, silverware, etc. Others may get crafty and choose to fill their spaces with handmade ornaments, chains, and other festive decor. "As long as it makes you feel cheerful and makes your Christmas grand, I say go for it," adds Landon.

A paper chain takes the stress of perfection out of the equation.

What's the Paper Chain-Making Process Like?

This mantel looks extravagant, but between the paper chains and tinsel, it is a relatively inexpensive idea. (Image credit: David Lawson)

As you can see, there are a few different ways to incorporate paper chains, and by that I mean: wherever you want to. David explains, "One of the great things about the paper chains is that they are incredibly lightweight, so you can really add them on any surface without worrying about their weight pulling it all down."

How stylish or traditional you want to go is up to you. You can always opt for the traditional Christmas color palette, or you can spice things up with a little color. David says, "I find something so whimsical, merry, and celebratory about the overall effect of the rainbow colors playing off each other, particularly when paired up with frosty silvers, which can be provided by retro lametta and shiny foil decorations, and even — dare I say it — a dash of tinsel decor; it all comes together to create something so fun and so festive."

For David's Christmas mantel look, "I started with a basic length of garland which I fluffed up and fixed onto the fireplace, then I took a moment to shape it until I was happy with how it was sitting," he explains. He used the actual branches of the garland to attach the paper chains, bending a garland branch through one of the chain 'links' to anchor it into place, and the same on the other side of the chain, "leaving plenty of chain to hang down in the middle and create that swagged, swooping look," he says. Then just keep draping till you have the desired effect. Simple, but spectacular.

"I did use glue for attaching mine rather than tape or staples, and that was just so it was more seamless and the 'mechanics,' so to speak, were hidden," says Landon. Image credit: Landon McAfee You can extend paper chains from room to room for an even more cohesive look. Image credit: Landon McAfee

It's the same cut-and-paste (literally) process wherever you choose to style paper chains. But again, creativity is where this craft shines.

Landon's tented ceiling style was born from the living room's central overhead lighting. Not only did this provide an easy starting point to hang the chains, but "Because my living room light fixture is in the center of the room, it gave the space a more layered and tent-style feel," says Landon. "Almost the same way a fun circus tent gives off a playful vibe, the chains hung that way from a centered light made it fun and cheerful."

Or keep the paper chains simple by adding a single strand to windows and doorways. (Image credit: Landon McAfee)

All you need is your choice of adhesive and either a paper chain kit or colorful paper. Or, you could even opt for ribbon chains for a more textured and elevated style.

However, it may be simple, but you'll need to plan a little time to actually create the chains, especially if you're going for an over-the-top look. "I have made 75% of them myself, but I did beg my friends to help and have a 'paper chain making' party, which made things go so much faster, as they can be quite time-consuming," shares Landon. Sounds like the perfect excuse for an analogue craft night or a holiday dinner party if you ask me!

Get the Look

There's always room for fun and whimsy at Christmas time. "This look references the traditional, but can also feel a bit more modern depending on how you style your paper chain decor. That's why I wanted to try out and embrace the look, and why it feels so right for Christmas 2026," says David. Next up, a Christmas village perhaps?

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