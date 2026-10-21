Sweetnight’s Holistic Cooling System Helps You Curate the Ultimate Sleepscape for Cozy, Restful Nights

Sweetnight is renowned for its cooling mattresses and bed accessories, but its new CoolNest® Ultra Memory Foam Mattress is the latest innovation to transform your bedroom into a sleep sanctuary. As summers get warmer and make consistent sleep harder, this technology is where the future lies.

And it doesn’t simply end with this soothing memory foam mattress. Sweetnight has designed a holistic sleep system, including an adjustable bed base, a cooling comforter, and an ergonomic pillow, so no aspect of your slumber becomes an afterthought.

CoolNest® Ultra Memory Foam Mattress

(Image credit: Sweetnight)

The CoolNest® Ultra Memory Foam Mattress from Sweetnight sets the foundation for a comfortable sleep space. With an advanced system that can make your bed feel up to 11° cooler and a breathable foam base that dissipates heat, this mattress actively balances the temperature while you rest.

Beyond its most advanced model, the CoolNest Ultra, it’s also available in other models, including the CoolNest Memory Foam Mattress, CoolNest Hybrid Mattress, and CoolNest Pro Memory Foam Mattress, in a range of sizes and thicknesses so you can customize your mattress to feel just right.

SenseSync™ Adjustable Bed Base

Speaking of customization, Sweetnight’s SenseSync™ Adjustable Bed Base is another element that’s made to match your personal sleep style. It offers smooth, quiet adjustability and is designed as a single unit for ease of use. It also features dual motors for head and foot adjustment.

You might be under the impression that this innovative sleep system is tough to set up. However, Sweetnight has made it nearly effortless to introduce the base into your bedroom through its sleek, foldable, pre-assembled design.

CoolNest Cooling Comforter & Ergonomic Pillow

Finally, Sweetnight’s CoolNest® Ergonomic Cooling Pillow gives you a soft spot to lay your head on. Designed to cradle your head and relieve pressure, this is the perfect finishing touch to your sleep environment.

And if you want to complete your cooling bedscape, the CoolNest® Cooling Comforter from Sweetnight features the same CoolGlide™ Cooling Fabric as the pillow to provide breathability and a silky surface to snooze on.

Together, Sweetnight’s cooling system crafts a cocooning atmosphere for restful nights, even in sweltering summers.

To explore the CoolNest System and other modern sleep solutions, visit the Sweetnight website.