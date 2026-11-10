Has Your Home Got a Good Sense of Humour? This Design Studio Is Done With Interiors That "Take Themselves Too Seriously" — C'mon, Just Have Fun With It

Could humor and play be the missing ingredients for a truly unforgettable interior scheme? Sophie van Winden and Simone Gordon, the co-founders of East London studio Owl, think so — and we're all ears. Moved by a "love of joyful, daring design", the two have been crafting fully bespoke commercial and residential projects since 2014, but are yet to grow tired of spaces that, as well as accommodating people's needs and activities, also manage to put a smile on your face.

Below, the British designers tell us about their decision to embrace the oddity and fun inherent in domesticity, and how each finish, object, and piece of furniture they choose to integrate in their houses — made by hand, collected over time, and defined by the moments of laughter and togetherness unraveling all around them — captures their ultimate aim: "to create uplifting interiors that have a lasting positive impact on the people who inhabit them every day".

Owl's Sophie van Winden and Simone Gordon, photographed inside their co-authored Harpenden Cinema Room, a hybrid domestic environment serving as both a playroom and a cinema which they designed for a client in Hertfordshire. (Image credit: Rachael Smith)

Sophie van Winden and Simone Gordon Social Links Navigation Founding Designers at Owl Sophie van Winden and Simone Gordon are the co-founders of Owl, a design practice rooted in their "shared love of joyful, daring design", established in East London in 2014. The two have been delivering bespoke interior design, styling, and consultancy services across residential and commercial projects ever since, all while keeping their contagiously playful approach at the heart of every aspect of their work, from brainstorming and briefing to execution.

What's One Design Conviction You're Not Willing to Let Go of?

In a world "where the news can feel relentlessly heavy, our homes have become even more important as places to reconnect with ourselves, find comfort, and feel happy," say Owl's co-founders Sophie van Winden and Simone Gordon. (Image credit: Rachel Smith. Design: Owl)

"We believe an element of playfulness can completely transform an interior. It brings personality to a space, makes it feel more individual to the people who live there, and, most importantly, brings joy. When Simone and I started in the industry, almost 20 years ago, interior design felt quite serious and, at times, a little intimidating. That never really felt like us.

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"We wanted to make design more accessible and connect it to real life, creating homes that are beautiful but also fun, practical, and full of character. We have always believed that the best interiors don't take themselves too seriously."

What Are the Perks of a More 'Playful' Approach to Interiors?

Being imaginative and bold with your spaces doesn't mean you have to overdo every design detail. The real difference stems from the right balance, and the blue-toned kitchen counter of this Victorian villa by Owl confirms that. (Image credit: Rachael Smith. Design: Owl)

"We live in a world where so much of what we see is polished, curated, and increasingly influenced by Instagram and AI, and where the news can feel relentlessly heavy. In this context, our homes have become even more important as places to reconnect with ourselves, find comfort, and feel happy.

"For us, playful design is about creating spaces that feel genuinely personal rather than picture perfect. It might be an unexpected color combination, an unusual piece of furniture, or a detail that makes you smile every time you walk past it. Our interiors reflect the fun and individual side of our clients, while working hard on a practical level to make everyday life easier. We think this approach is more relevant than ever. A home should be a joy to live in, not just something beautiful to look at."

How Can You Put That Into Practice? Isn't There a Risk of Going Overboard?

A Misha Kahn's mirror artwork serves as the undiscussed protagonist of this Owl-designed living room, completed, like the rest of the house, in 2025. Because "often, it's the smallest, most unexpected details that have the biggest impact". (Image credit: Rachael Smith. Design: Owl)

"Taking a playful approach to decorating your home doesn't have to mean going bold everywhere or filling a room with color. Often, it's the smallest, most unexpected details that have the biggest impact.

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"A checkerboard border painted around a doorway, a playful one-of-a-kind mirror in the hallway, or an unusual object on a kitchen shelf can instantly lift a space. These elements add personality and give people something to notice, talk about or smile at. They can also help a room feel less formal and more relaxed, making guests feel at home.

For van Winden and Gordon, "a doorway, a bathroom detail, or a headboard, for example, can become a small design moment in their own right": just identify the room in need of a creative spin, and find a way to unlock its full potential through play. (Image credit: Rachel Smith. Design: Owl)

"For us, great design is about more than how a space looks. It's about how it makes you feel. We think the key is to make playful details feel personal rather than simply following a trend. Instead of going overboard, introduce an unexpected element into a more restrained scheme: this will allow it to stand out without overwhelming the space.

"We also love looking for opportunities to add character in places that might otherwise be overlooked. A doorway, a bathroom detail, or a headboard, for example, can become a small design moment in their own right. These touches make an interior feel considered and distinctive, without sacrificing the overall harmony of the scheme."

Think About Concrete Examples of How You've Integrated This Style in Your Projects: What Do These Bring to the Scheme? Where Is There Most Potential for It?

A glimpse inside Owl's In The Clouds, a loft conversion the studio executed in 2023, or, to put it in the words of the founders, "a calm sanctuary, yet playful and fun". Here, quirky details like the checkerboard-painted door frame infuse instant character into everyday life. (Image credit: Veerle Evens. Design: Owl)

"We love using playful details to bring a little unexpected character into our projects. In one of the homes we designed, a sculptural mirror artwork piece by American designer Misha Kahn adds personality and becomes a focal point, turning a practical object into something much more expressive.

"We've also used a monochrome painted border around a bedroom doorway to give an architectural detail a graphic twist. It's a relatively simple intervention, but it adds a sense of fun and makes the transition between spaces feel considered.

"In bathrooms, we've introduced scalloped edges to soften harder materials and bring a more decorative, almost whimsical quality to the space. And our sculptural headboards show how even a functional element can become a distinctive design feature, adding shape, texture and a strong sense of personality to a bedroom. Rather than relying on decoration alone, we look for opportunities to build character into the details themselves."

What's Your Final Piece of Advice for People Wanting to Have Fun With Their Homes, But Scared of Getting It 'Wrong'?

A neutral paired with an eccentric shade, or a deeply textural finish. A bare wall brought to life by a tongue-in-cheek print, or a whimsical sconce. And, again, a balanced scheme turned on its head by even just one design element that feels unexpected: playful interiors start small, but make for a happier life. (Image credit: Rachael Smith. Design: Owl)

"Don't worry about everything matching perfectly or being overly serious. You don't need to go over the top: just grant yourself permission to experiment. If there's something you love but aren't sure how to incorporate, try pairing it with simpler shapes, quieter colors, or more understated materials.

"You could also introduce something unexpected in a space where you don't spend all your time, so it becomes a little moment of discovery. A downstairs cloakroom is a brilliant place to experiment with bold wallpaper, an adventurous colour or a pattern you might feel less confident using in your main living spaces.

"Ultimately, trust your instincts and surround yourself with things that make you happy. The most memorable homes aren't necessarily the most perfect ones. They're the ones that tell a story about the people who live in them."

Farrow & Ball Bothy Blue £82 at Farrow & Ball Big transformations start small, as small as deciding to repaint your hallway a different color. Habitat Onda Linen Double Headboard Stripe Plum £140 at Habitat UK Never owned a headboard before? For the founders of Owl, this might well be one of the easiest ways to bring a sense of play into your everyday spaces. House Doctor Handmade Vase Flood, H 33 cm £77.99 at Westwing Add-ons like curated collectibles, bonus point if picked in whimsical, irreverent forms, make for an instant playful makeover.

Revisit some of our older conversations with established and emerging designers to unpack the secrets for a home that stands the test of time, entertains, and delights.

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