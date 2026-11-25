I have an image in my mind of the atypical atmosphere of a Thanksgiving celebration. It's a cozy house in the suburbs surrounded by crisp fall leaves. There's a chill in the air, so the fire is lit, and blankets are layered up on the couch. However, in reality, there's a vast swathe of people in the United States who don't live in places where the climate makes that vision the reality of how they spend the fourth Thursday in November.

In Los Angeles, for example, there are highs of 83°F forecast this Thanksgiving — a temperature that's more likely to make you want to take a dip in the pool than it is to make you want to sit around a fireplace. "Hosting the holidays in LA is full of surprises," confirms interior designer Emily Brownell, founder of Gilded Hearth. "I've hosted when it was 85 degrees at Christmas, and I've hosted during an El Niño season when it was wet and cold."

"For the most part, though, a lot gets planned around being outside, whether that's an entire meal served alfresco or drinks and appetizers outdoors before moving to the dining room," the designer continues. "So many of us live here because of the way we can move between indoors and outdoors in every season."

For this pool house project, attached to a home in West Hollywood, Los Angeles, that was very much part of the brief for Emily: a space that could host a Thanksgiving celebration just as easily as a summer party. "Entertaining was really what these spaces were designed for, and the holidays are when that gets put to the test," says Emily.

"The bar is actual bar height, and the inside is set up so that if they hire a bartender for an event, guests can easily walk up and grab a drink." (Image credit: Shelby Bourne. Design: Gilded Hearth)

The young clients bought this Spanish Colonial home several years ago, and while the main house had been renovated to keep its 'good bones' intact, the outdoor space left something to be desired.

"The garage had a significant lean that made it unusable, and the pool had seen better days," Emily explains. The garage was fully rebuilt to become the clients' dream pool house within its original footprint, while the pool was reconfigured to create lounging spaces and better connect it with the rest of the outdoor areas.

"The brief was a mini Mediterranean resort: a place that could easily shift from a daytime pool hang to an evening cocktail party, and that felt cohesive with the main house," Emily says.

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Emily Brownell Founder of Gilded Hearth Emily Brownell is the founder and principal designer of Gilded Hearth, a California-based interior design studio she established in 2018. Her approach centres on creating layered, characterful homes that feel personal rather than prescriptive, blending colour, vintage finds and contemporary pieces. Passionate about sourcing from independent artisans and vintage specialists, she believes the best interiors should tell the story of the people who live in them.

A large daybed by the pool was one of the main requests from the young professional homeowners. Image credit: Shelby Bourne. Design: Gilded Hearth "The clients were drawn to lighter upholstery, so making sure every fabric was a performance fabric was key." Image credit: Shelby Bourne. Design: Gilded Hearth

Her clients had some very specific asks for this outdoor area: a proper bar that felt more like you were out grabbing a fancy cocktail than in someone's backyard; a dining table that could accommodate a large guest list, and a daybed with just as much room to give friends and family somewhere to lounge.

These are all requests that play into the Los Angelan sense of hospitality, Emily explains. "LA is a city of transplants, so holiday gatherings tend to be bigger and include lots of friends who don't have family in town," the designer says. "I always aim for a 'the more the merrier' feeling, where things are relaxed, and no one worries about adding an extra place setting. It's very different from the formal sit-down holidays I grew up with in New York. Here we're more likely to host a 30-person Friendsgiving or a holiday pool party that runs from the afternoon late into the night," she adds.

"The arched shelving gives it that boutique hospitality feel while staying practical, and the antique mirror and hidden lighting make it perfect for taking the night from pool party to cocktail party." (Image credit: Shelby Bourne. Design: Gilded Hearth)

Though the pool house feels like a 'complete' space, Emily was keen to use the main house as the anchor for its design, "especially for color, pulling from the original terracotta roof tiles and patio steps," she says. "Inside the pool house, that became Roman clay walls in a rich, saturated tone, paired with a stunning marble that felt right against a bold pop of red."

The bar is deservedly the focal point of the room, and captures the feeling of a bar in a fancy hotel lobby, though slightly scaled down for the space, with its beautiful marble countertops and Art Deco-style lamps. "The bar also has open shelving that displays not just bottles but decorative pieces with a purpose, like water pitchers and plenty of glassware," Emily says. "There's no full kitchen, but a paneled mini fridge and an ice maker keep everything flowing without constant trips into the main house, and there's a showstopping bathroom, too."

Of course, the pool house seating is also configured just in case a small horde of guests turn up. "I wanted a main seating area that felt cozy without feeling cramped, with stools on hand for when the group gets bigger," Emily tells me. "The custom curved sofa fits more people than a traditional sofa with arms, and everything was chosen with performance fabrics in mind, since the space is made for entertaining and sits so close to the pool."

"We made sure there was plenty of seating for every kind of moment: lounge chairs for sharing a glass of champagne by the pool, a cozy bar for a nightcap, and a dining table for a multi-course meal under the stars." (Image credit: Shelby Bourne. Design: Gilded Hearth)

Outdoors, the design is a little more muted than inside the pool house, but with a wide deck chair stripe on the day bed to capture that boutique resort vibe. "The goal was the feeling of the kind of place where you check out and immediately want to book your next stay."

"The sun loungers and dining table are weathered teak, and the dining chairs are iron, so everything can stay outside in any weather," Emily adds. "All the outdoor cushions are removable, and the palette is neutral enough that it's easy to bring in holiday cheer and make it pop."

The dining table was requested to seat at least 12. Image credit: Shelby Bourne. Design: Gilded Hearth A small, beautifully appointed pool house bathroom saves guests from making trips back to the house. Image credit: Shelby Bourne. Design: Gilded Hearth

So yes, it might not be the setting you immediately imagine for a Thanksgiving celebration, but if you're a Los Angelan, this might be just the place you want to spend your holidays, especially as every element has been carefully considered as to how enjoyable the space is to spend time in.

"A great entertaining space looks unique and full of personality but is comfortable for every kind of guest. There's nothing worse than sitting down in a beautiful home or hotel lobby and realizing the chairs are too low for the table, or the sofa is hard as a rock and your grandmother can barely get up from it. Everyone should feel there's a place for them, whether they want to bake in the sun or hide away in the shade with a book."

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