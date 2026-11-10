There is something intriguing about having two homes that feel completely different, yet both reflect who you are. After all, our tastes aren't always defined by a single aesthetic, and sometimes a new city calls for an entirely different approach to the way we live. For one homeowner who had relocated from San Francisco to New York, creating an East Coast base was an opportunity to explore another side of her personality, one inspired by the energy, creativity, and artistic spirit of her new surroundings.

Having previously designed her San Francisco residence, interior designer Jeff Schlarb, founder of Jeff Schlarb Design Studio, was already familiar with her tastes and the way she liked to live. But while her West Coast home embraced a classic blue-and-white palette, her New York pied-à-terre called for something much bolder. "The beauty of a second collaboration is knowing what matters to someone while finding a new way to express it," Jeff explains.

This time, the ambition was to create a modern home that felt confident, playful, and deeply personal, with custom furnishings, richly layered materials, and an art collection reflecting the owner's passion for fashion, photography, and female artists.

"Balance came through the interplay of patterns, curved forms and artwork," explains Jeff Schlarb. The sculptural Halti fixture by Cameron Design House introduces a jewelry-inspired element overhead, while the contrasting furniture silhouettes create a sense of movement throughout the room. Image credit: Noe DeWitt. Design: Jeff Schlarb Custom cabinetry by Rift Studio houses the media system, keeping it discreetly concealed when not in use. The combination of closed storage and open shelving allows functional pieces to sit alongside the homeowner's collected objects without overwhelming the space. Image credit: Noe DeWitt. Design: Jeff Schlarb The Interlude Home Spectrum sofa, reupholstered in Dedar's Sansone 033 fabric and dressed with cushions in Natasha Baradaran's Macro Knit Beet, introduces a deep wine tone that brings warmth and a little unexpected edge to the palette. Image credit: Noe DeWitt. Design: Jeff Schlarb

The living room is perhaps the clearest expression of the homeowner's desire for something different. With its dramatic mix of black and white, sculptural silhouettes, and richly colored upholstery, the space feels energetic and full of personality. Yet despite the many elements competing for attention, there's a certain ease to the composition, with every piece given enough room to make its own statement.

Rather than introducing an entirely separate color scheme, Jeff took inspiration from the marble in the adjoining kitchen, building the living room around shades of black, white, and cream. "We specifically selected patterns that were more restrained in an effort to have a different experience than her large SF home," Jeff explains. Instead, the focus was on contrast and variation in scale — custom swivel chairs upholstered in Harlequin's Moremi Zebra fabric bring a striking graphic element to the scheme, while their rounded shapes help soften the composition. The Tom Faulkner Lily Ottoman Coffee Table continues this interplay of curves, combining the comfort of an upholstered ottoman with the practicality of a coffee table.

The resulting space has been designed as much for conversation as it has for visual impact. Generous seating reflects the client's love of entertaining, while the sculptural Halti light by Cameron Design House, with its almost jewelry-like form, brings an unexpected sense of movement overhead. Artworks by Tony Fey and Natalia Nicole Rodriguez add further points of interest, creating a space that invites visitors to look a little closer.

The kitchen's marble became the starting point for the apartment's wider color palette, with its blacks, whites, and creams carried through into the living room. The richly veined stone brings natural movement to an otherwise restrained scheme, while artwork and sculptural seating introduce personality. (Image credit: Noe DeWitt. Design: Jeff Schlarb)

Moving into the kitchen, the atmosphere becomes noticeably more restrained, although the attention to materials and detail remains. Here, marble takes center stage, its natural veining introducing movement and contrast against the crisp white cabinetry and darker flooring. It's a sophisticated, largely monochromatic scheme that feels connected to the living room without competing with its more expressive furnishings.

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In fact, this subtle continuity allows the two spaces to have different personalities while still feeling part of the same home. Rather than relying on a multitude of decorative finishes, the kitchen allows the natural character of the stone to do much of the work, proving that a quieter interior can be just as visually compelling.

The dusky sage walls provide a beautiful backdrop for the bedroom's collected artwork, including pieces by Dina Broadhurst and Heather Knight, whose work reflects the homeowner's interest in female artists and makers. Image credit: Noe DeWitt. Design: Jeff Schlarb The custom JSDS bed was designed with both beauty and practicality in mind, incorporating built-in drawers that provide discreet storage without interrupting its tailored silhouette. Image credit: Noe DeWitt. Design: Jeff Schlarb A custom JSDS sofa introduces tailored proportions and a softer blush tone to the bedroom, while the sculptural mirror adds an unexpected element. Image credit: Noe DeWitt. Design: Jeff Schlarb

While the living room embraces the energy of New York, the bedroom offers a welcome contrast. In fact, it's one of Jeff 's favorite spaces in the finished apartment, largely because of the way the custom furnishings, artwork, and color come together. Here, the intention was to create something softer and more intimate, a cocoon-like sanctuary away from the pace of the city. A dusky sage-green limewash by Portola Paints wraps the walls and ceiling, creating a continuous wash of color that makes the room feel wonderfully enveloping.

"The client gravitated toward the dusky sage among the options presented, particularly for how beautifully it paired with the blush tones," Jeff explains. Rather than introducing a contrasting white ceiling, extending the same finish overhead softens the boundaries of the room, creating a more immersive atmosphere. The hand-applied limewash paint introduces subtle tonal variations, while blush upholstery and warm timber provide a gentle contrast — it's a sophisticated, quietly expressive combination that feels distinctly different from the graphic living spaces.

Margit Wittig's bronze chandelier brings a sculptural presence overhead, adding a striking contrast to the soft green ceiling. The custom furnishings and collected artwork come together to create what Jeff describes as one of his favorite rooms in the apartment. (Image credit: Noe DeWitt. Design: Jeff Schlarb)

Beyond its calming palette, the bedroom reflects Jeff's belief that beautiful design should never come at the expense of practicality. With space at a premium in a New York apartment, bespoke furnishings offered the opportunity to introduce pieces that felt entirely at home in their surroundings while making the most of every available inch. Rather than allowing storage to become a visual distraction, it was thoughtfully incorporated into the furniture, maintaining the room's clean lines and carefully considered proportions.

Richly veined marble extends across the walls, floor, and double vanity, becoming the bathroom's defining feature. Image credit: Noe DeWitt. Design: Jeff Schlarb Roman clay walls by Portola Paints introduce a matte, hand-applied texture that contrasts beautifully with the polished marble below. The darker palette creates a more intimate atmosphere, showing how a change in material finish can give a bathroom an entirely different character. Image credit: Noe DeWitt. Design: Jeff Schlarb

The bathroom takes a different approach to the apartment's exploration of color and texture, moving away from the softer, cocoon-like atmosphere of the bedroom toward something more dramatic and architectural. Here, Jeff allows the materials themselves to make a statement, creating spaces that feel rich in character without relying on additional decoration.

What makes this space particularly interesting is how contrasting finishes can completely change the atmosphere of a room. Smooth, reflective surfaces sit alongside softer, more tactile treatments, creating depth through the way they interact with light. Rather than repeating the same design language throughout the apartment, Jeff gives each room its own identity while maintaining a sense of continuity.

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