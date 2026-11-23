There was a time when Hollywood homes were as wonderfully eccentric as the people who lived in them. Behind imposing gates and dramatic facades, you'd find interiors full of personality, unexpected objects, and a certain theatricality that felt entirely appropriate for a city built on imagination. For Arya and Michael Martin, co-founders of Los Angeles-based design studio OSKLO, it's a side of Hollywood that has slowly given way to a rather different idea of luxury. "These days, luxury in Los Angeles can feel like a competition over who has the largest house or the most expensive finishes, which I find rather boring," says Michael.

Perched high above the Sunset Strip, with sweeping views stretching from Griffith Observatory toward the Santa Monica Mountains, this 4,800-square-foot Hollywood Hills home offered Arya and Michael an opportunity to revisit that lost romance. While many of the surrounding modern homes embrace striking minimalist architecture, this property tells a different story. Originally a cottage-style compound, it had already undergone a significant transformation in the 1990s at the hands of architect Steven Ehrlich, who reimagined it as a modern farmhouse. Rather than erase that history, the designers wanted to build upon it, introducing a more glamorous, expressive identity while preserving the architectural character that made the house special in the first place.

For Michael, the Hollywood dream has never really been about extravagance alone. It's about possibility, reinvention, and the freedom to be a little eccentric. Inside, that philosophy translates into a richly layered collection of vintage furniture, sculptural forms, tactile materials, and objects gathered from different places and periods. The result feels theatrical without being overly precious, a home that celebrates the fantasy of Hollywood while remaining somewhere you'd genuinely want to spend time.

Pierre Cardin chairs upholstered in champagne velvet bring a touch of 1970s glamour to the living room, alongside a Jean Prouvé table and a sofa in the style of Jean Royère. The mix of periods reflects the designers' love of collecting. (Image credit: Trevor Tondro. Design: Studio Osklo)

Arya and Michael have never been especially interested in following a single design period. Their tastes don't always align, something Michael believes has become one of their greatest strengths. "We both have a weakness for beautiful objects, particularly those with a little history or eccentricity, and we're not terribly concerned with whether they belong from the same period," he explains.

That philosophy runs throughout the living rooms, where generous upholstered seating is accompanied by an eclectic collection of midcentury furniture, 1970s designs, and vintage discoveries. Among the pieces selected for the house are Pierre Cardin chairs upholstered in champagne velvet, a Jean Prouvé table, and furniture sourced during the designers' travels through Spain. The result is an interior that feels collected rather than coordinated, with different shapes and periods coming together almost instinctively.

The art collection adds another layer to that story. Working with Brian Ludlow of Creative Art Partners, the designers incorporated works by artists including Hernan Bas, Ed Ruscha, and Mona Kuhn, allowing the artwork to become part of the home's architectural and decorative identity rather than simply its finishing touch.

"I suppose we're both rather sentimental collectors," Michael says. "We remember where we found things, who we were with, and occasionally what we had to go through to get them. Those stories become part of the objects themselves."

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An architectural arch frames the intimate bar between the television room and dining room, while a porthole window offers an unexpected glimpse of the downtown Los Angeles skyline. Image credit: Trevor Tondro. Design: Studio Osklo Mitterrand dining chairs by Studio OSKLO bring a sculptural touch to the dining room, complemented by warm timber and softly textured finishes. Image credit: Trevor Tondro. Design: Studio Osklo The sequence of plaster arches creates a striking perspective through the house. "A successful renovation should respect what is already good about a house while making it work better for contemporary life," says Michael. Image credit: Trevor Tondro. Design: Studio Osklo

Rather than replacing the home's traditional layout with the vast open spaces often associated with contemporary Los Angeles architecture, Arya and Michael chose to celebrate its existing character. A series of arched doorways connects different parts of the house, framing views between rooms and introducing moments of discovery along the way.

"Rather than fight the original architecture, we embraced the traditional floor plan and amplified its sense of character," Arya explains. An intimate bar with a porthole window overlooking downtown Los Angeles sits between the television room and dining room, adding a playful touch to the otherwise restrained architectural palette.

"You can really tell when you are updating the work of a great architect," Michael adds, referring to Steven Ehrlich's earlier transformation of the property. "They make it simpler for people like us, in terms of all the rooms already being in the right place and things like ample hallways and natural light having already been done correctly."

Timber-paneled walls and a fireplace bring warmth to the television room, where a generous sectional creates a relaxed setting. A vintage 1920s Art Deco chair upholstered in Holly Hunt bouclé was also selected for the space. (Image credit: Trevor Tondro. Design: Studio Osklo)

Boldly veined stone takes center stage in the kitchen, wrapping the oversized island and extending across the backsplash. Copenhagen barstools by Studio OSKLO introduce sculptural silhouettes and warm timber tones, softening the dramatic stone surfaces. (Image credit: Trevor Tondro. Design: Studio Osklo)

For all its glamour, this is a house designed to be enjoyed. Oversized seating areas comfortably accommodate groups of 15 or more, while interconnected rooms encourage people to move naturally between spaces. As Arya explains, the aim was to create a home that would "embody the Hollywood dream without becoming a cliché," somewhere that feels special from the moment you arrive, but never too precious to settle into.

In the television room, timber paneling, plush upholstery, and a fireplace create a more intimate atmosphere, while the kitchen takes a bolder approach to materials. Richly veined stone wraps the substantial island and extends across the backsplash, with warm cabinetry and sculptural Carpenteria barstools by Studio OSKLO softening the overall effect.

And despite the glamorous setting, Michael believes that the best rooms are often the ones you don't necessarily expect to love the most. "We've had enough experience with beautiful houses to know that the rooms you think you'll love most aren't always the ones you end up spending the most time in," he reflects. "I rather like that unpredictability."

The breakfast nook feels intimate and inviting, with an upholstered banquette wrapping around a sculptural timber table. A soft blue accent chair, layered neutral textiles, and carefully chosen artwork bring personality to this sunlit corner overlooking the garden. (Image credit: Trevor Tondro. Design: Studio Osklo)

The quieter corners of the house are just as thoughtfully designed as its grander rooms. In the breakfast nook, a curved upholstered banquette and rounded table create a welcoming spot overlooking the garden, while the sculptural plaster staircase turns an everyday architectural feature into something unexpectedly beautiful.

These smaller moments capture an important part of Arya and Michael's approach — allowing architectural forms, comfortable proportions, and natural light to create atmosphere without relying on elaborate decoration.

The sweeping plaster staircase introduces a sculptural moment within the home's architecture. Its softly curved balustrade and understated finish allow the architectural form itself to become the focal point. Image credit: Trevor Tondro. Design: Studio Osklo Natural light emphasizes the staircase's curves, while the large window frames a glimpse of the greenery and pool beyond. The restrained palette allows the architectural details to take center stage. Image credit: Trevor Tondro. Design: Studio Osklo

Upstairs, the approximately 1,800-square-foot primary suite feels almost like a residence within a residence. Five architectural arches connect the bedroom to a private terrace, generous closet, breakfast bar, and adjoining rooms, creating a secluded retreat above the city. As the designers imagined it, this was a space that could just as easily belong to a Hollywood starlet as a rock star, with a little drama woven into even the most private moments.

For Michael, it's one of the most memorable parts of the house. "There's something quite wonderful about waking up above Hollywood, looking out over the city, and feeling completely removed from all the madness below," he says. "In the evening, it's even better. The lights come on, the hills start to disappear, and suddenly you remember why people have been romanticizing Los Angeles for the last hundred years."

The bedroom's restrained palette and softly upholstered furniture allow the extraordinary views to remain the focus, while vintage pieces and artwork introduce the collected character found throughout the house. In the adjoining bathroom, dramatic slabs of Calacatta Verde marble bring depth and movement, with the designers opting for full stone slabs rather than smaller, more decorative tiles to give the space a stronger architectural presence.

A custom bed by Studio OSKLO anchors the primary bedroom, with artwork and vintage furnishings bringing character to the softly layered space. The primary suite's collection also includes a Viggo Boesen Banana Sofa, Keith McCoy chairs, a Picasso drawing, and a 1960s Castiglioni chandelier. (Image credit: Trevor Tondro. Design: Studio Osklo)

Large slabs of Calacatta Verde marble create a dramatic backdrop to the freestanding bathtub, with their natural veining bringing movement to the restrained space. Fixtures are from the Henry Collection by Waterworks. (Image credit: Tyler Hogan. Design: Studio Osklo)

Outside, the home's dramatic, dark exterior gives way to lush greenery, a kidney-shaped pool, and secluded entertaining spaces. It's a setting that feels far removed from the city below, yet captures everything that makes the Hollywood Hills so captivating, with its sense of privacy, mystery, and the promise of something extraordinary hidden behind those gates.

Michael has always admired the eccentricity of old Hollywood estates, where homeowners weren't afraid to be theatrical or a little outrageous. But for him, the real appeal was never extravagance for its own sake. "I think the best Hollywood houses have always had a bit of fantasy to them," he reflects. "The trick is knowing when to stop and step away from the stucco."

Perhaps what makes this house so interesting is that, beyond its glamorous setting and beautiful interiors, it also tells a story about the people who designed it. "Our tastes have evolved together over the years, and the house is really a reflection of that," Michael says. "It's a little bit of everything we love, which is probably a more accurate portrait of us than any single design style could ever be." And perhaps that's what the Hollywood dream has always been about — the freedom to create something entirely your own.

The pool sits against the lush Hollywood Hills landscape, surrounded by palms, mature planting, and sculptural concrete seating from Berber Imports. The secluded setting retains the character of the original compound while offering a peaceful escape from the city beyond. (Image credit: Trevor Tondro. Design: Studio Osklo)

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