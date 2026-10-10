Should My Sofa Sit on Top of the Rug? It's a Question I Get Asked All the Time as a Stylist

As a stylist for Design Lab by Livingetc, whether the sofa should sit on the rug or just in front of it is something I get asked all the time. So, I thought I'd share my answer once and for all. So, if you've ever stood in the middle of your living room wondering whether your rug is quite big enough, here's what you need to know.

In short, my answer is yes — in most setups, I’d recommend placing the sofa on the rug. But the right arrangement depends on the room. As Bainbridge Island architect Matthew Coates of Coates Design Architects + Interiors explains, "When it comes to sofa placement on an area rug, there’s no one-size-fits-all answer — it really depends on the space, the size of the rug, and the look you’re going for."

When rug placement is right, it helps the seating area feel connected, rather than like an afterthought. So, how do you get the size and position right in your space? Let me break it down.

How Much of Your Sofa Should Sit on the Rug?

In this living room, the large area rug adds warmth and texture while visually anchoring the sofa and creating a more cohesive seating area. (Image credit: Jonas Bjerre-Poulsen. Interior Design: Norm Architects

If you have the space, I love placing the whole sofa on the rug. It helps anchor the seating area and gives the room a natural focal point. "In a living room, placing a sofa on the area rug along with alternative seating and accent tables integrates those pieces and creates a zone dedicated to a sole purpose," explains Alexis King, owner and lead designer at 2117 Collective in California.

That doesn't mean every piece of furniture has to sit fully on the rug. I like a little variation — the sofa can sit on the rug while an accent chair sits just beyond it. "Mixing the placement can add interest while keeping the seating area connected," notes Laetitia Laurent, principal at Laure Nell Interiors.

If the rug isn’t large enough for the whole sofa, I’d aim to get at least the front legs on it. Janelle Patton, lead designer at Lark Interiors, recommends this in almost every living room layout, and it’s my go-to solution, too — the sofa helps hold the rug in place, and the furniture feels connected rather than like it’s floating around the room.

Try to leave around 15cm of rug visible on either side of the sofa so it doesn’t feel undersized. If you’re placing the whole seating area on the rug, Laetitia suggests letting it extend roughly 30-45 cm beyond the furniture, where the room allows. These are helpful guides, but not measurements I’d follow too strictly if it comes at the expense of a layout and flow that feels right.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Can the Sofa Sit Completely Off the Rug?

It is possible to arrange your sofa completely off the rug. (Image credit: Venjhamin Reyes. Design: Laure Nell Interiors)

Yes, although I’ll admit this isn’t my favorite rug layout. That said, I can see it working beautifully when it’s done with intention. In this instance, Kanika Khurana, principal interior designer and founder of Kanika Design, suggests using a smaller accent rug beneath the coffee table when you want to define a seating area without committing to a large rug — there's a rug-to-coffee table ratio to follow, too! It can be especially useful in an open-plan room, where the rug helps distinguish the living zone while keeping the overall arrangement feeling lighter.

Laetitia Laurent used a similar approach, placing a smaller rug under the coffee table so the flooring could “remain a focal point”. The rug still brings texture and color to the seating area, but lets the floor have its moment, too. It may not be my first choice, but when I see this layout handled thoughtfully, I’m reminded that a rug doesn’t always need to sit beneath the sofa to make the room feel stylish.

What to Do If Your Living Room Rug Is the Wrong Size?

If you have a smaller rug you love, simply layer it over a larger area rug for extra texture and dimension. (Image credit: Kitesgrove)

Choosing a rug can be quite a challenge, but getting the size and placement right can make all the difference in a living room. Before deciding it’s too small, try pulling it closer to the sofa. A few centimeters can make a surprising difference to how connected the arrangement feels.

If it still doesn’t reach, you could layer it over a larger rug. A natural-fiber or neutral rug underneath can give you the coverage you need, while the smaller one on top brings in the color, pattern, or character. It’s a useful way to make a much-loved rug work harder, too.

If you’re still choosing, it’s worth measuring your seating area before you fall for a particular design. I like to mark out the proposed rug size on the floor with masking tape first — it’s a very unglamorous trick, but it saves you from guessing.

The next step is to consider the best rug and sofa color combinations⁠. If you’d like a hand choosing pieces that work with your room, style, and the way you live, explore our design services at Design Lab by Livingetc⁠.

For more design ideas and shopping inspiration, sign up for the Livingetc newsletter⁠.