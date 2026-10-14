There is an element of time travelling in the work of Irish rug designer Luke Irwin, and an eagerness to embrace textiles as a means of weaving distant geographies closer together. This isn't only palpable in the vibrant, heritage-inspired patterns and palettes of his rugs, designed by Irwin in London and knotted by hand by traditional artisans in the Indian workshops of Jaipur and New Delhi, and Nepal's own, located right in the foothills of the Himalayas. But it reflects in his stellar clientele, too, which ranges from U2 and The Rolling Stones to Barack Obama and British Royals, to name a few, uniting pop culture, politics, and the monarchy into one eclectic fandom.

For Irwin, a rug is an indispensable addition to every room, a quiet backdrop against which the entire scheme unfolds, and "a foundation on which all the disparate elements and personality within a room are bound together," the designer writes on his website. But only years of experience — he's had 23 and counting — make choosing a rug a no-brainer. He talks to us about that, the "dispiriting" realization that people still struggle with finding the right-sized rug and the right pattern for their home's atmosphere, and what to do to ensure you stay away from the most common mistakes. We promise: it's easier than you'd think.

"I like living where other people have lived before, with the textures of what came before," designer and creative director Luke Irwin says of his love of rugs. It is an aspiration that transpires in her intricate designs, where present and past and distant geographies merge into one. (Image credit: Luke Irwin)

Luke Irwin Founding Designer and Creative Director at Luke Irwin Established in 2003, Luke Irwin's namesake studio specializes in the design and manufacture of hand knotted custom made rugs. Made to order, each rug can be personalized for a truly bespoke shopping experience with support on size, color, weave, textile, and design choices from its in-house team.

What's One Thought You Can't Shake When It Comes to Rugs?

Luke Irwin's Ikat collection gathers cues from the iconic pattern, originating in Indonesia, reinterpreting it for the pan-global design phenomenon it is to this day. The designer's twist? "We chose to rescale and embolden the colors in some and mute them in others". (Image credit: Jeanne Canto. Design: Studio Roda)

"Every evening I spend some time wandering the streets of London, staring into the windows of various estate agents. This is not some wistful (or whimsical) search for the ideal property, but more a taking of the temperature of how houses and flats are decorated."

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"What always strikes me, and what I am particularly looking at, are the rugs in every room. Mostly, they are totally the wrong size (far too small) and the wrong design (traditional antique in very contemporary settings). I find this to be very dispiriting."

What Elements Make or Break the 'Perfect' Rug for You?

"In my long experience, it is always the combination I choose first that is the winner — the agonizing is all for nought," says Irwin. (Image credit: Luke Irwin)

"There are three key elements to rugs: the pattern or design, the colors, and the size. Pattern and design are the easiest elements; you can tell very quickly if you like it and whether it would work with your room.

"Color is rather more subjective, and you can spend days picking different poms and agonizing over whether one tone would be more successful than a very similar tone. In my long experience, it is always the combination I choose first that is the winner — the agonizing is all for nought."

What Is the Hardest Part of Choosing a Rug?

No, you're not the only one who can't make up their mind. (Image credit: Courtesy of Luke Irwin. Design: De Rosee Sa)

"Picking the right size is probably the most critical element, as too big is overwhelming and too small is absurd. As a general rule of thumb, in a large open-plan space, all the furniture should sit entirely on the rug to create a room, and in other settings, at the very least, the front legs should be on the rug. To me, it looks very odd if furniture is half on and half off the rug."

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What Are Your Tricks to Getting It *Just* Right?

His advice to visualize the perfect rug size for your house is the ultimate DIY hack for printed matter fans. (Image credit: Jeanne Canto. Design: Studio Roda)

"A great hack for being able to visualize the perfect size is to lay out an old copy of the Financial Times on the floor, as the color of the paper is perfect for visualizing scale. I have yet to buy a property, but the exercise is very instructive."

What Is a Room Without a Rug, Then?

In the picture: one of Luke Irwin's abstract Holi rugs, part of the Holi collection, as seen in a residential project by Christian Bense. (Image credit: Courtesy of Luke Irwin. Design: Christian Bense)

"Rooms with no rug at all are the oddest ones to me. This had me thinking about that pearl of wisdom that Cicero wrote to his long-suffering nephew: 'A room without books is like a man without a soul.' Except that I would substitute books for rugs. Actually, both are true."

Continue browsing for more expert advice, or hear how to choose a rug from our very own executive editor, Pip Rich.

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