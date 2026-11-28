Omotenashi (おもてなし) is usually translated as Japanese hospitality, which undersells it. It rests on a phrase from the tea room: ichigo ichie 一期一会, one time, one meeting. This gathering, with these particular people, will not happen again, and the host prepares on that understanding.

Every sense a guest will use is considered, and considered for them rather than in general. A host might choose a bowl one guest would enjoy holding, or flowers from the place another grew up.

I grew up in Kyoto and now design houses in London. Of everything in Japanese design's domestic culture, this travels furthest. It needs no tea, no tea room, and no change to how you cook. Here is what a tea gathering does with each of the five senses, and what each becomes at a Western table.

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1. Sight — One Scroll, One Flower

Pare back your room and let the senses settle down and focus on the moment. (Image credit: Felix Speller. Design: Studio Hagen Hall. Styling: Emily Farbrother)

A tea room gives you two things to look at: a hanging scroll in the alcove, and a single flower. Nothing else. Both are chosen for that day, often for a particular guest. Two objects in a bare room get looked at properly. That is why the room is bare.

At a Western table the useful move is taking things off. Decide what you want people to look at, then remove whatever competes with it — the luxury of enough, applied to a dinner table.

Yoko Kloeden Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Yoko Kloeden Design is a London-based architecture and interior design studio, founded by Yoko Kloeden in 2016. Located in West London, the studio specializes in crafting mood-enhancing sanctuaries, seamlessly blending Japanese aesthetics with natural, serene elements. Each project aims to create spaces that feel both harmonious and deeply restorative, reflecting Yoko’s commitment to calm, balanced interiors. The studio provides a full range of architecture and interior design services for private and commercial clients, carefully crafting every space to bring balance, beauty, and well-being to those who inhabit it.

2. Smell — Lit Before the Door Opens

A couple sticks of earthy incense can instantly set the tone for the space. (Image credit: Earl of East)

The incense changes with the season and with the fire. From November to April, over the sunken hearth, it is neriko: aromatics ground and bound with honey into a paste. From May to October, over the brazier, it is chips of aromatic wood — sandalwood, or aloeswood. A guest arriving in February meets a different smell from one in July.

Most of us light a candle when the doorbell goes. The smell of a house is set an hour earlier, by what has been cooking and what it has been cleaned with — the thinking behind Japanese wellness rituals.

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Earl of East Shinrin Yoku Japanese Incense Sticks £28 at Selfridges

3. Sound — Nothing But the Kettle

The soft whistle of a kettle adds to the ambiance of the space. (Image credit: Kissabō)

Thin pieces of iron are lacquered into the base of a tea kettle, so that as the water comes up it sounds like wind through pines. There is no music in a tea room. What you hear is the kettle, the bamboo ladle set down on its rest, a bird outside — and with nothing covering them, you notice the people in the room.

Nobody is suggesting a silent dinner, but a playlist on shuffle is nobody's decision. Choose the music for the people coming, then turn it down once everyone sits so the table can be heard. Music picked for you sounds different from music that was simply on.

Nakagawa Oigen Casting Nambu Iron Teapot £137 at nakagawa1716.com

4. Touch — A Bowl That Shifts With the Seasons

Choose your teacup based on your tea and the season you're in. (Image credit: Kissabō)

In winter the tea arrives in a tsutsu-jawan, a deep narrow cylinder that holds the heat and must be cupped in both hands. In summer it is a hira-jawan, wide and shallow, so the tea cools quickly and looks cooler in the bowl. The guest has the season in their hands before tasting, one more way a Japanese home changes with the year. The bowl is chosen for the person too, by a host who knows which they will like holding.

Weight and temperature carry more than you expect. A thin glass against a heavy one, a warmed plate against a cold one.

5. Taste — A Sweet Made at Home

A little sweet treat is the perfect finishing touch to accompany your tea. (Image credit: Kissabō)

The sweet eaten before the tea is made fresh and shaped to the season, and shaped half a step ahead of it, so a gathering in late November carries something that belongs to December. Confectioners take orders for particular gatherings, and a sweet may be named for one.

The principle at its clearest: something made for one afternoon and one set of people, eaten in two bites, gone. You do not need a confectioner — one thing made or sourced for the particular people coming says the same.

None of this is about effort, but about aiming it at the people actually coming, knowing this afternoon will not be repeated. That is ichigo ichie, and much like other hosting rituals from around the world, nothing in it is all too specific to Japan.

So, if you choose to make hosting a little more memorable this year, these are some lessons to take home. And sign up for the Livingetc newsletter to keep up with more advice from tastemakers across the globe.