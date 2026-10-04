If you Google “Is my coffee table too small for my sofa?” you’ll usually get the standard answer: it should be roughly 50 to 70% of the length of your sofa. Great. But good design is so much more about feeling than it is about formulas, and that percentage is broad when the devil is in the detail with a successful living room scheme.



My simplest test is if you’re leaning forward, or actually getting up from the sofa just to put your drink down, then yes, I’d say your coffee table may be too small. And usually, by the time you’re asking, you’ve already sensed something feels off.



Comfort comes first. I’d usually leave around 40 to 50cm between the sofa and coffee table, which gives you enough room to move around without stubbing your toe, while still keeping everything within easy reach. That distance between your sofa and coffee table can make a surprising difference to how natural the whole setup feels.

In eight years of design consultancy, I’ve seen this countless times. A client moves home, brings their coffee table with them, and suddenly the proportions just don’t make sense anymore. Perhaps it’s because we tend to choose coffee tables after the bigger foundational pieces, but they actually have an important job to do, whether that’s holding drinks and small plates when you’re hosting or displaying the books and objects you love.

And I get it.. in a smaller living room, you don’t necessarily want a coffee table taking up valuable floor space. A compact one can absolutely work. The key is to think about what you need it to do first, then find the size and shape that makes the whole seating area feel connected.

Start with scale, but don’t forget how you actually use it

Once you’ve got the spacing right, I’d step away from the measurements for a second and think about your everyday life. How do you actually use the coffee table? Do you host often? Where do the glasses, small plates and accessories end up? Can everyone sitting around it reach it comfortably?

That’s why I always start with what a piece needs to do before deciding what it should look like. The coffee table is the centrepiece of your seating area. It doesn’t need to be extravagant, but its scale, silhouette and shape should relate to the furniture around it. Your rug to coffee table ratio plays into that balance too.

Before I even get into materials, I’d think about shape. If you need a larger table in relation to your sofa, softer corners can make that extra footprint feel much easier to live with. An oval, rounded rectangle or softened square can give you the surface area you need without making the room feel like you’ve placed an obstacle course in the middle of it.

A small coffee table isn’t necessarily the problem

Sometimes, I’ll admit it, I have a soft spot for a smaller coffee table. Maybe it’s a sourced vintage gem, a bold sculptural piece, or simply the perfect pedestal for your stack of unread magazines, and no, I’m not judging. It can also be a lovely place to build out your coffee table decor.

So don’t feel you have to get rid of it just because it doesn’t run the full length of your sofa. The real issue is expecting one small table to do the work of several pieces of furniture. Personally, I love hosting, and I’ve found side tables, drinks tables, and C-shaped tables incredibly useful. I recommend them to clients all the time because they let the coffee table anchor the room visually, while the smaller pieces handle the practical side of things. IKEA’s UGGLERUM side table is a good example. It tucks neatly around the sofa, brings the surface closer, and saves you from having to size up the coffee table just for convenience.

That flexibility matters, especially if you host. Instead of everyone reaching across the room, you can bring a surface to wherever people are actually sitting. And even day-to-day, it makes life easier. Your coffee, laptop, book, or glass comes to you instead of the other way around.

There’s no shortage of side tables out there, that's for sure, but the pieces below are the ones I’d reach for because they can slot into almost any room and still work across a range of aesthetics.

If you’re still not sure what works best, I’m happy to help with that. Find, our free product sourcing service by Design Lab by Livingetc, is where you can send over your brief and budget and I’ll help source pieces that genuinely work for your space.