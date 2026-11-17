I think we can all agree that a kitchen needs somewhere to sit. If you don’t have a separate dining room, somewhere to eat is also a fairly high priority. But even if you do, a seat (or several seats) in the kitchen gives guests a plonking place, children somewhere to pretend to do homework, and you a spot to contemplate why everyone needs feeding again.

Sadly, picking good kitchen seating is rarely as simple as slinging a couple of stools near the island. A modern kitchen can have the dreamiest cabinets in town, but nobody will care if they’re perched on a stool with all the comfort of a cattle-class airline seat or forced to do a crab-like shuffle to reach the fridge.

Seating needs to work as hard as the rest of your kitchen — it needs to be comfortable, accessible, easy to clean, and easy on the eye. That’s a LOT to unpack. Luckily, we’ve gathered kitchen designers to talk us through the options, from choosing the right layout to finding a stool you’ll happily sit on for longer than it takes to order takeout.

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1. Plan seating into your kitchen layout

A curved banquette on the back of the island creates a dining area without interrupting the cooking zone. (Image credit: Herringbone House)

Start with an honest look at how you live. A breakfast bar might look great on a plan, but what if high stools give you vertigo? Would a round table be more sociable? And is a banquete the space-saving solution you’ve been waiting for, or a Ninja Warrior course in the making?

Next, take a long, hard look at the space you have to work with. The savviest designers plan seating into the kitchen layout from the outset, rather than trying to shoehorn it in once the cabinets are sorted. “We always start by going through who lives in the space and how it is used,” says William Durrant, owner of Herringbone House. “Are you a great host who often has a full table or are you more of the takeaway type? Who is sitting at your table and how often?”

Think beyond mealtimes, too. Homework, laptop sessions, and marathon games of Monopoly all call for a little more comfort than a quick breakfast, particularly if there’s any chance you’ll still be there when someone finally lands on Boardwalk.

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Which layouts work best for dining?

A combined island and banquette can make an efficient centerpiece in a larger kitchen. (Image credit: Roger Davies / Design by Marmol Radziner)

An L-shaped kitchen is often the easiest layout to combine with a dining table, as it keeps cabinets and appliances along two walls, leaving the rest of the room open. It may mean sacrificing the island dream, but a table can provide extra prep space as well as somewhere to sit, with the added bonus of being able to move it out of the way when you need to. In a square room, a round table can work well; in a long, narrow space, a rectangular table may make better use of the floor plan.

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A galley kitchen can work for dining if it opens into a wider area at one end, where a table won’t obstruct the route between the two runs of cabinets. Otherwise, you may need to make do with a wall-facing breakfast bar. In a compact U-shaped kitchen, a separate table can be harder to accommodate, but a peninsula at the open end is the perfect spot for stools.

For a larger open-plan room, an island and separate table offer a choice of casual and more leisurely seating. Where there isn’t room for both, a table connected to the island can provide dining-height seating without taking up a second area of the room.

“We have recently seen a lot of young families incorporating small circular tables at the end of their islands, as an alternative to the high stools of the breakfast bar,” says William. “This intimate circular table works better for little legs, while the breakfast bar is perfect when you are hosting and want to be able to stand with a drink, talking to your guests.”

How much space should you leave around seating?

Backless stools can be tucked under the table between meals, freeing up space between the dining area and island. (Image credit: Francis Amiand. Design by Stéphanie Coutas.)

Before falling for a table or ordering a fleet of bar stools, check what happens when people are actually sitting in them. The National Kitchen & Bath Association recommends measuring from the table or counter edge to the wall or obstruction behind the seat and allowing:

• 32 inches (81 cm) where nobody needs to pass behind a seated diner.

• 36 inches (91.5 cm) where someone needs to edge past.

• 44 inches (112 cm) where people need to walk past comfortably.

Keep circulation through the rest of the kitchen in mind, too. Allow at least 36 inches (91.5 cm) for a general walkway, or 42 inches (107 cm) for a working aisle if there’s one cook, increasing to 48 inches (122 cm) if there are usually two or more. Check that doors, drawers, the dishwasher, and refrigerator can all open without colliding with pulled-out seating or blocking the route through.

William also recommends factoring in any existing dining table early. “It can easily look too big or too small in your new kitchen if you’re moving it from another property,” he explains. “We often make tables at the same time as the kitchen cabinets, so they fit the space and the style of the design perfectly.”

2. Make island seating comfortable

Kitchen island seating is ideal for quick meals and keeping the cook company. It also gives guests somewhere to park that isn’t directly in front of the drawer you need to open every 30 seconds. But before lining up a row of stools, consider who’ll be sitting there and for how long.

Plenty of people eat at the island for breakfast, lunch, and weekday dinners, only moving to the table when entertaining. If that’s your plan, comfort and positioning deserve some serious thought. Rather than arranging stools in a straight line, wrap them around a corner or place them at the end of a breakfast bar so it’s easier to chat face to face.

And if your kitchen has a great view, consider positioning the seating where you can enjoy it. Nobody wants to spend breakfast looking at the refrigerator when there’s a better outlook up for grabs.

How much room does a breakfast bar need?

Three generously spaced stools provide a casual spot to sit at the island. (Image credit: Kitchen Architecture)

Allow at least 24 inches (61 cm) of counter width per person, and more if you can. Nobody wants to spend breakfast with their elbows pinned to their sides, and a little extra room makes it easier to turn and chat to the person next to you. If stools are jammed together too tightly, you’ll also struggle to get on and off. “If your bar stools are upholstered with backs and arms, you’ll potentially need to allow up to 30 inches (76 cm), depending on how wide they are,” recommends Jane Powell, design manager at Kitchen Architecture.

Knee room is another calculation worth getting right. Without enough space beneath the countertop, you’ll be forced to sit sideways at the island, which isn’t especially comfortable and puts your lap in the firing line at mealtimes. For a counter around 36 inches (91.5 cm) high, allow 15 inches (38 cm) of clear knee space per person. At a raised 42-inch-high (107 cm) bar, 12 inches (30.5) is the recommended minimum: your legs tend to hang more vertically at this height, so your knees need less room beneath the countertop.

Remember, though, that these are minimums, not a perfect fit for everyone. If someone in your home is 6 ft 5 in, for example, they may appreciate more knee room. Try sitting at a counter of the same height before settling on your measurements, and discuss any deeper overhang with your countertop fabricator, as it may need additional support.

What makes a bar stool comfortable?

Stools with curved backs and footrests make this breakfast bar a more comfortable spot. (Image credit: Kitchen Architecture)

Start with the relationship between seat and counter height. For a standard counter around 35–36 inches (89-91.5 cm) high, Jane suggests a seat height of around 24 inches (61 cm). A raised bar around 43 inches (109 cm) high can take a stool up to 32 inches (81 cm) high. “Measure from the floor to the bottom of the worktop to ensure the right amount of thigh room underneath,” she says.

Try before you buy; if possible, a swivel seat can make it easier to get on and turn toward the conversation. Adjustable height can also help if people of different sizes will use the same seats. “If you intend to use the bar for dining rather than just a quick snack or drinks, then a backrest is essential for comfort over a longer period.

"Of all the components of a bar stool, one that is most essential is a footrest,” says Jane. “Not only does it help shorter people get onto the stool, but without it your feet are dangling, and the seat edge presses uncomfortably into your thighs.”

Should you attach a dining table to the island?

A lower-level table attached to the island provides a comfortable dining area without the need for a separate table. (Image credit: Ryann Ford / Project by Britt Design Group)

A lower table connected to an island can offer the best of both heights: a surface for kitchen prep and a proper place to sit for dinner, homework, or a longer catch-up. It’s particularly appealing if you like being close to the action but don’t want every meal to involve climbing onto a stool. “While most of our kitchen designs will include an island with seating, there is almost always a lower-level seating area as well,” says Jane. “Homeowners simply want the choice of how they dine.”

The main stumbling block with a split-level kitchen island sometimes, literally, is circulation. A table projecting from an island can create an obstacle course if it blocks the most direct route between the sink, refrigerator, and cooktop, or cuts across an entrance. Track those journeys on the floor plan before committing. If reaching the oven involves a scenic tour of the entire kitchen, a separate table may give you a quicker route to where you need to be.

This is why it is always so important to lay out your kitchen based on how you will actually move around the space.

3. Consider a built-in banquette

Ledbury Studio has used a banquette to give the dining area its own identity while keeping it connected to the kitchen. (Image credit: Ledbury Studio)

Banquette seating is a great way to make use of a corner, follow the curve of a bay window, or turn the back of an island into a cozy dining spot. Because you don’t need to pull out chairs on the built-in side, it can also fit more seats into a compact area.

That doesn’t mean it’s automatically right for every small kitchen. “If the room is too narrow, the fixed depth of the banquette seat plus a dining table could make the walkway on the other side too narrow to be practical,” warns Charlie Smallbone, founder of Ledbury Studio. “This is particularly an issue when this area is part of the access into the kitchen.”

Unlike freestanding chairs, a fitted banquette can’t be shifted out of the way when your needs change. It will also cost more than a freestanding setting, especially if it’s tailor-made to fit your space. Again, check the whole arrangement on your plan, including the chairs opposite and the route past them.

How do you make a banquette easy to use?

An oval pedestal table gives diners room to slide into the banquette without navigating table legs, while its curved ends make space for extra chairs. (Image credit: Gisele Parra / Project by Blueberry Jones Design)

Think about how people will get in and out before settling on the shape. A long seat trapped between two walls can mean a lot of shuffling when the person in the middle needs to leave. Some people don’t have the agility to shuffle into the middle at all. A shorter banquette with access at both ends can make getting in and out easier, while a pedestal table leaves more room to slide along the seat without bashing your knees on table legs.

“If the banquette end is up against a wall, leave at least 35cm (14 inches) clear between the table edge and wall so whoever is at that end can still get out,” advises Charlie. For comfort, he suggests a seat height of around 18 inches (46 cm), measured to the top of the cushion, and a depth of roughly 18–19 inches (46-48 cm)." Too often, built-in seats are an L-shape with a straight back and seat, when in fact it will be much more comfortable slightly angled. Tilt the backrest just 5-10 degrees and slightly slope the seat towards the back, and it will make all the difference,” he adds.

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Which materials work best?

Even Eleven has combined two seating options in one island, providing a casual spot for drinks and a lower-level banquette for dining. (Image credit: Space Content Studio / Interior design: Even Eleven Interiors)

Kitchen seating has to cope with crumbs, spills and the occasional squirt of ketchup. Choose a wipe-clean or stain-resistant upholstery suitable for heavy domestic use, and consider removable cushions if that makes cleaning easier.

“Make the seat base slightly firmer than the back so it doesn’t compress from repeated use,” says Charlie. Built-in storage beneath the seat can be useful for linens or occasional tableware; just be aware that the table and/or cushions will need to be moved every time you lift the lid.

Drawers accessed from the front can be more convenient, provided there’s room to open them. A lighter-weight table that can be easily shifted out of the way is wise.

4. Choose a freestanding table and chairs

Transparent dining chairs give this freestanding table a lighter visual presence. (Image credit: Multiliving Scavolini Store)

A separate table gives you the freedom to move furniture around, replace chairs or take the whole setup with you when you move. It can also offer a welcome change of pace from the fitted elements of a kitchen. The challenge is finding a table that accommodates your people without swallowing the room.

What size and shape table should you choose?

A dining table at the far end of this narrow kitchen leaves the working area clear and takes advantage of the garden view. (Image credit: Multiliving Scavolini Store

Allow approximately 24 inches (61 cm) of table width per person. For diners sitting opposite each other, Brani Hadzhi, creative director and co-founder of Multiliving Scavolini Store, recommends around 15½ inches (39.5 cm) of table depth per person, making an overall width of roughly 31 inches (79 cm) a useful starting point.

“In small and restricted spaces, a square or rectangular table ensures no inches are wasted, as they can be pushed against the wall when not in use,” says Brani. “A drop-leaf or extending table is really good for small spaces, as you can use it half extended if there’s only a couple of diners. Round tables are undeniably the most sociable, but they work best in a square room with plenty of clearance around.”

Your table finish should reflect how much care and maintenance you can be bothered with, and be honest with yourself! Wood brings warmth but may need sanding and resealing to keep it looking smart. A more resilient, easy-to-wipe surface like laminate or porcelain may appeal if you don’t want to give maintenance a single thought.

Are benches better than chairs?

Combining a bench with individual chairs gives diners a choice: room to squeeze up on one side, and back support on the other. (Image credit: Mary Weaver / Project by Roundhouse Design)

A backless bench can tuck beneath a table, freeing up floor space between meals. It can also accommodate a flexible number of guests, particularly children, though squeezing in one more adult is less fun when elbows and knees are already tightly packed.

The compromise is access and comfort. “There really is no way of getting around the issue of the person, or people, in the middle having to move everyone else to get out,” says Brani. “Two shorter benches, instead of a single long one, would at least leave a gap in the middle for slightly more flexible access.”

Individual chairs are easier to move and offer each diner their own defined space. If you like the look of a bench but want to use it for longer meals, add cushions or consider a design with a backrest.

What should you check when buying dining chairs?

A dining chair might look fabulous, but the appeal can quickly fade if it’s too heavy to pull out, offers zero back support, or leaves your thighs wedged against the underside of the table. Brani suggests allowing 10-12 inches (25.5-30.5 cm) between the top of the seat and the underside of the tabletop for thigh room. For a table around 30 inches (76 cm) high, a seat around 18 inches (46 cm) high is a useful starting point, but measure the actual pieces together, including any apron beneath the tabletop.

Other things worth checking include whether the seat is comfortable for longer meals, whether the upholstery can cope with spills, and whether the chair’s legs get in the way when people move around the table.

“The width allowed for each person (60cm / 24 inches) is only a guide, and if your chosen chairs are as wide as this or more, you will need to take this into account when checking how many will fit round the table,” adds Brani. “Splayed chair legs and wide arms will also take up extra room and can affect how well the chairs tuck under the table, so consider this carefully before buying.”

5. Avoid these common kitchen seating mistakes

You’ve measured the knee space, checked the clearances, and found chairs that don’t require a forklift to pull out. Before you press ‘buy now’, a few less obvious details are worth a gander:

OVERLOOKING LIGHTING — A table that’s lovely for lunch can feel a little gloomy after dark. Plan a pendant or other dedicated light source over the dining area, ideally on a separate dimmer so you can adjust the mood without plunging the cook into darkness.

SITTING TOO CLOSE TO THE ACTION — A front-row seat at the cooktop might sound sociable until wine o’clock comes with a side of hot oil. Think about where pans, steam and splashes will land, and position seating away from the busiest cooking and washing-up zones.

BLOCKING A HEAT SOURCE — A banquette built in front of a radiator or over a floor vent can interfere with heating. Check what’s behind and beneath your proposed seating, and discuss suitable alternatives or ventilation with your installer before it’s fitted.

IGNORING THE FLOOR — Chairs and stools get dragged across the floor several times a day, so check that their feet won’t scratch the surface. Felt pads can help protect wood and stone, but they’ll need checking and replacing as they wear down. This 56-Piece Set of Yelanon Felt Pads on Amazon is highly rated.

SIT STARING AT THE WALL — A wall-facing breakfast bar can be a brilliant space-saver, but it isn’t the most sociable arrangement for long meals. If there’s room, consider seating on adjacent sides of an island or peninsula so people can chat without turning sideways.

FORGETTING ABOUT OUTLETS — If your table regularly doubles as a homework hub or home office, think about where devices will be charged. A conveniently placed outlet can save you from trailing a cable across the floor or ending up with laptops lined up on the kitchen counters instead.

Get your seating right, and everyone will want to hang out in your kitchen. Get it wrong, and they’ll still hang out in your kitchen, just standing directly in front of the fridge, ignoring the expensive but butt-breaking stools you spent weeks choosing. For more successful ways to bring everyone together, these kitchen diner ideas don't compromise on space or style.

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