Never has a festive season arrived at such speed, and with such gusto, as it has in 2026. Everything is early. Everything is 'more'. And we all now feel understandably a little underprepared.

But fear not. Livingetc's stylish friends have got us covered with the need-to-knows for all things Christmas. Monica Santayana of Moniomi Design shares her top Christmas decorating tips; Lucinda Chambers of Collagerie on sourcing the perfect gift; Minnie Kemp reveals how to party fabulously; and Yotam Ottolenghi lists the ingredients that make a perfect host.

One thing that's clear among these tastemakers? Everything's better when it's personal. Oh, and glassware. Plenty of fabulous glassware. Here's what our experts had to say.

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Decorate

These tall, pale-blue taper candles make such a statement on this Christmas tablescape — I love this Set of Six Dinner Candles on Westwing for recreating the look. (Image credit: Omar Fajardo. Design: MONIOMI Design)

Monica Santayana, co-founder of award-winning interior design firm Moniomi Design, knows a thing or two about how to set the mood with seasonal decor. From the Christmas decorations she uses to how to build that festive 'feeling', these five tips offer insight into an elevated, pro-style Christmas.

1. The home should feel like a warm hug the moment you step through the front door. We aim to elevate this feeling during the holidays by layering tactile textures, moody tones, and warm lighting that instantly puts guests at ease.

2. The tree is the central showpiece. We love an impact moment, so we showcase two oversized trees flanking the fireplace mantel. The color story of the trees mirrors our tablescape, ensuring a seamless flow between rooms.

3. This year, we're leaning into an opulent, grand setting anchored by luminous gold tones. Rich mauves, burgundies, and subtle blushes serve as our foundational neutral palette.

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4. Fabric bows in various sizes add dimension. Integrating faux or dried botanicals is another trick: they provide texture and are great fillers for bare spots within the tree's branches.

5. Magic happens when you embrace your personal style. Tailoring seasonal accents to complement your existing aesthetic allows them to blend seamlessly into your daily life.

Shop

You can learn a lot from former British Vogue fashion director Lucinda Chambers, particularly when it comes to shopping. (Image credit: Lucinda Chambers)

Lucinda Chambers — former British Vogue fashion director, co-founder of Collagerie, and all-round style guru — is the queen of sourcing and, here, has shared where to shop and what to shop for every kind of gifting conundrum; you're welcome.

1. Kids' Toys — Everything is so jolly at Sunnylife that it just makes me want to be a kid again. I mean, who wouldn't want an underwater camera? I am likely to steal back anything I buy for children from here.

2. Gifts Under £20 — Look at the Tate's shop. Like a lot of museum shops, they're where you'll find something arty and unusual. I also love H&M homeware for this category. Take it out of context and wrap it beautifully, and it becomes a really special gift. Tooka also needs a mention for its gorgeous ice buckets and candlesticks that look really artisanal.

3. For Teens — I always went to Couverture & The Garbstore when my boys were teens. They do Japanese brands, beanie hats… it works for girls too, but I might also wander up to Portobello Market and get something vintage.

4. Unusual Homewares — The best Christmas present I ever got was a salt and pepper shaker from Sascal Studio. It's a thing of beauty, and the grind action is very good. They also do beautiful checkerboard trays. Everything is handmade and not ridiculously priced.

5. Jewelry Under £50 — Whoever is doing the jewelry at M&S is on fire. I have bought so many pairs of earrings for myself, and they're all wonderful. They are not shy, which I love, and all make quite the statement. M&S is also good for a chunky necklace, which I'm happy to say we're in the era of right now.

6. For Someone Who Has Everything — The prints from The Art Shop on Collagerie range from £110 and are all hand-printed on the most beautiful paper. They look like original works of art, and you can choose the frame and size. Or get a subscription to Heywood Hill bookshop, which runs a membership scheme where they send out left-of-field books that no one has read. It's a very luxe-y thing to be given.

7. For a Very Stylish Friend — For fashion, I'll say Mouki Mou on Chiltern Street. It's all understated, and the quality is incredible, with a brilliant range of designers. When I think of style, I think of them. And for home, I'll say Dyke & Dean — I would buy a reading lamp in a bonkers color. Or anything from Smythson — you can't go wrong. In fact, nothing makes the heart beat quicker than seeing a blue Smythson box tied up with ribbon. My personal favorite, which I carry with me everywhere on my travels, is the jewelry case. But another wonderful present is the travel wallet — it's got multiple zips in fabulous colors, and it keeps me organized!

The "Merits for Unchanging" print by Zoë Pawlak is available at Collagerie starting from £110. (Image credit: Collagerie. Artwork: "Merits for Unchanging" by Zoë Pawlak)

8. For People Who Love to Entertain — I love Sous Chef. They do fabulous things like six drinking glasses for £47.99 that you don't see anywhere else, and you can get the most amazing array of ingredients. It's also a good place for stocking fillers.

9. For Something Handmade — British Colour Standard — I just love what they do. If someone were to give me a handmade brush or a wastepaper basket made of seagrass, I'd think, ‘Well, you obviously love me.'

10. For Gifts That Look More Expensive Than They Are — This has to be Nina Campbell for Next. It's all as good as Nina Campbell but at Next prices. A vase, a placemat, a light. A very impressive offering.

11. For Things That Nobody Else Will Have — Go to a car boot sale — I just have, and I bought three gifts for other people (and only one for myself). Or go on eBay and search for ‘studio pottery' as so many people are into that. Just be careful not to accidentally get the child-sized stuff — a lesson I learned the hard way.

12. Gifts Under £50 — This price bracket isn't nothing, and for that amount you want something with longevity. Baileys Home Store — which you'll love if you're into natural wood — is where you'll find things to treasure. If someone were to give me a ball of string and a pair of scissors from here, I'd be a very happy camper indeed.

13. For Yourself — I would go to Sarah Raven and order a massive box of massive bulbs. They're deferred gratification — something to look forward to after the festivities are done and an activity you can really get stuck into. What a lovely gift to receive!

Party

"Don't get bogged down with being too chic," says Minnie Kemp, whose decorating lessons revolve around bringing personality and character to your schemes. (Image credit: Minnie Kemp)

British Interior designer and design director at Kit Kemp Design Studio and Firmdale Hotels, Minnie Kemp, explains, "Being fabulous requires creativity — and this is definitely the season for both." And we couldn't agree more. From 'Jingle Juice' to seat-swapping, here's how to celebrate fabulously this Christmas.

1. On December 1st, I will dust off my antique silver-plated punch bowl with its 18 cups and ladles that I found on 1stDibs and begin making my fabulous Christmas punch, otherwise known as Jingle Juice. It keeps for a month, you see, and it's always useful to have on hand when guests come over, to serve with a smile and a little twinkle in your eye, setting the stage for your Christmas at home. Two cups of pomegranate juice, 1 cup of vodka (or sometimes two), a cup of Cointreau, some soda water, lemon juice, and sugar syrup to taste. No matter how prepared (or otherwise) you are elsewhere, I promise this makes everything feel better.

2. Next, I'll make sure there are candles, candles, candles. For safety, I might put them in jam jars (after two glasses of Jingle Juice, can you really hold any errant elbows responsible?) and place them down the middle of the table. It brings romance, and everyone looks gloriously glamorous by candlelight. Place a candelabra in the middle, and your table is pretty much done.

For the dog lovers among you, you can buy these joyful Tail Wagging Crackers at Shop Kit Kemp. (Image credit: Shop Kit Kemp)

3. The thing about being fabulous at Christmas is that, unfortunately, it does take a little effort. It means taking that trip to Fortnum & Mason for your biscuits, pressing your table linen from Mrs Alice embroidered with those little nutcrackers, ordering in crackers from Anya Hindmarch. But you can also pull out the things you use all year — this is when a collection of assorted plates comes in handy. It's important you hand out your largest ones — a 12- or 13-incher or forget it — so everyone can load up their food. I do like the ones at Susan Deliss and Robert Kime, but you can hunt down good plates almost anywhere.

4. And don't forget a wreath for the door — so special, and so wonderful to have a fresh one. I go to Highgate Flowers on Archway Road as they're just so creative. Every one is different, abundant and decadent. Those could be my watchwords for the season, you know.

5. Atmosphere is so important, and while the candles will do the bulk of the hard work, other details can help. Flowers on as many surfaces as you can muster. A big bow around each gift under the tree. Carols printed out on little cards to pass round and get everybody singing. A seating plan so everyone feels like they have a place (the mark of a good dinner is when everyone organically swaps their seats halfway through and mixes up the vibe). This is your moment to indulge, to feel as great as I know that you are. To set your intentions for the year ahead and to have a wonderfully fabulous time.

Host

When it comes to Yotam Ottolenghi's hosting rules, the key is the 'feeling' you want to create. (Image credit: PA)

Yotam Ottolenghi, the award-winning cookbook writer and chef, knows exactly how to create the ultimate festive feast. His five top tips for Christmas hosting are both refreshing and reassuring — my roast potato woes have been validated and noted for this season.

1. I hate to say it, but the key to Christmas hosting is preparation. If you're still cooking when guests arrive, you can't be totally in the conversation. Finishing dishes off with a flourish is fine, but ideally you won't still be cooking. Remember, no one will sue you if a vegetable side isn't piping hot. Especially if you serve with the confidence that it was meant to be like this.

2. What makes a big difference is the nibbles. They get people in the right mood. Sometimes it is simply roasted nuts, crostini, or a fennel tarte tatin, a recipe from my new book, Simple Too. Just put it all in the oven — chopped veg and shop-bought pastry — turn it out, and serve.

3. My next priority is serving bowls. If you've got an old Le Creuset or a battered roasting tin you want to present at the table, then do that. It puts guests at ease and feels more homely.

4. Don't worry about dressing the table too much — as long as there are plates, cutlery and glasses. I think it's quite nice to have different colored glasses. Even my cutlery is a bunch of mismatched silverware.

5. And remember, roast potatoes take longer than you think to go as crispy as you want. So put them in earlier than you can imagine is necessary. You and your guests won't be sorry.

For more tricks to up your festive hosting game, learn how London's best party caterers serve canapés — it's oh-so-stylish.

And if you're still struggling with gift ideas for a particularly tricky loved one, we also have a new gift-finding service where our Design Lab by Livingetc stylists can source gifts for you, for free, to suit your recipient and budget.

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