Whenever I think of silver and gold, I think of the Christmas song Burl Ives sings in the animated Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer movie. "Everyone wishes for silver and gold..." Of course, other songs have been written about the duo since, and as the two main metals of fine jewelry, there's a certain aspirational element associated with silver and gold — they exude luxury, glamour, and dazzling charm. More than just shades to glisten on a Christmas tree, silver and gold create a powerful visual pairing in design.

"Silver and gold are the yin and yang of metallic shades, one cool and pale, the other warm and rich," says Livingetc's color expert, Amy Moorea Wong. "One is the moon, the other is the sun." This juxtaposition can cause quite the debate over whether decorating with silver and gold together is a fashion statement or a faux pas. Amy explains that while these core metallics are opposites, they are also a power couple. "Next to each other, each emphasizes the other's best points, which makes them read almost as complementary colors — silver seems crisper, gold becomes warmer and more burnished, and we reach a balance," she explains.

So, if you want to explore mixing metals in your home this year, don't shy away from the luster of silver and gold. After all, contemporary color trends are embracing the bold this year. Below is everything you need to know to perfect this pairing.

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Here, gold comes in both material and color, bringing light, while the silver furniture cools things down. (Image credit: Pablo Zamora. Design: Casa Josephine)

First and foremost, using silver and gold in your home is different than decorating with color, as they're not technically colors. Amy Moorea Wong explains, "The closest equivalent tones would be pale gray and ochre, but they need some element of the metallic (such as a foil or leaf) to create the luminous depth we know and love them for." Understanding this will help inform how silver and gold work together in an interior.

"In a room, they bring texture, depth, and a layer of mental associations with beautiful pieces (jewelry, etc.)," interior designer Pablo López at Casa Josephine, who has used silver and gold both together and separately in many projects, tells me. "But most importantly, they create a certain tone, a hue in the light around them: cold and gray for silver, warm and yellow for gold."

"Their light-bouncing ability makes spaces come alive — silver leads the way during daylight, and gold adds to the glow of bulb-lit evenings," adds Amy. So, not only will a reflective surface highlight the other colors within a scheme, but when light hits both silver and gold, their undertones bounce around the room. As Pablo explains, "These materials impact the colors that they reflect in very interesting ways."

Really, using silver and gold is all about the light and reflective impact they have on a room, much like mirrored surfaces or other metallic finishes. "Their magic is in catching the light, which tends to prompt that classic sparkle effect and make them suddenly take on the look of treasure," shares Amy.

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How to Blend Silver and Gold

The silver art piece beautifully breaks up the gold of the wall and console. (Image credit: Ricardo Labougle. Design: Casa Josephine)

As exciting as that sounds, this dramatic effect is what makes using silver and gold trickier than other 'colors' or materials.

Plus, in the home, silver and gold strongly signal luxury, like it's some kind of special occasion. Which, again, is part of the fun, but not always the desired aesthetic — it's all in how and where you use them. "Keep them minimal, and the room reads as elegant and sophisticated, or go all out, and the effect can come out theatrical and fun," says Amy. But no matter what, silver and gold will always bring purpose and personality.

To that, Pablo says he never shies away from going big. "I always use silver and gold in big surfaces and big pieces, as material rather than as details. They are not for accent here and there: gold and silver demand to be given a central role when they come into play." A mixed-metal kitchen with silver cabinets and a pop of gold brass hardware makes a sleek statement, while an almost even mix can feel very elegantly balanced.

Basically, silver and gold together prove the one-room-one-metal days are over, and you should embrace this characterful pursuit with boldness. "The trick is to do silver and gold confidently so it's intentional and chic rather than having an I-couldn't-make-up-my-mind air about it," says Amy. However, Amy advises, "Keep the balance uneven so one shade slightly dominates and the other supports, and think about bringing in a third metal (bronze, anyone?) to calm the silver/gold transition."

How chic would an antiqued brass or weathered aluminum look next to silver and gold?

What Pairs With Silver and Gold?

The rosy chairs add more warmth to the space, but the weathered brass decor brings more texture. (Image credit: Ricardo Labougle. Design: Casa Josephine)

But are you then stuck with just silver and gold as your palette? Not necessarily. You really can't go wrong with an extensive mix of metals next to silver and gold, but mixing finishes provides a nice contrast in the design as well. "We have used silver tonalities extensively in a project by combining materials, from chrome to stainless steel in different finishes to real silver to mirror to pewter," shares Pablo. A nice, layered materiality is created in the room, and it gives the space texture and depth.

But you can also use materials to soften the sleek shine. For instance, "Wood calms down the opulence and keeps things grounded, while marble amps it all up," says Amy. "Velvet textures are an age-old winner as they soak up the light that silver and gold throw into the room. Silks layer in more shimmer, and matte surfaces tone down the shine." There is a range of decorating options, depending on your aesthetic.

As for color, dark backgrounds bring the drama and provide contrast against the reflective qualities of these materials. "Dark, inky tones and the deep jewel colors (navy, bottle green, burgundy) suit a silver/gold mix. Then, I'd say silver harmonizes best with cool or pale colors (powder blue, lavender, sage) for freshness, and the colors that go with gold are rich and earthy colors (terracotta, olive, chocolate) to deepen the warmth," shares Amy.

The more you play with silver and gold, the more design choices open up to you.

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"Silver and gold can, have, should, and always will go together," says Pablo. They are an ancient color pairing that still has as much design weight today as they ever did. How will you bring this duo to your space?

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