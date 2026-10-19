Some of the first things I remember learning in art class were the colors on the color wheel and how they each relate to one another. First, we memorized the ROYGBIV sequence; then we were taught primary colors, secondary colors, and complementary pairings. So, blue and orange together? It's a duo I've known about for a while. But blue and orange as an interior color is a whole different story — it's slightly less common and a little trickier to style, but, as it turns out, the payoff is huge.

As Livingetc's color expert, Amy Moorea Wong, explains, "Blue and orange are an officially declared strong [complementary] color pairing; the two colors are direct opposites of each other on the color wheel, meaning that they have the strongest possible contrast and balance each other out." It's an ideal warm vs. cool color contrast. "The colors bounce off each other to boost the other’s intensity and saturation," adds Amy. It's one of those pairings that fills gaps when decorating — it creates stability as they balance the eye and play off one another.

In my experience, an all-blue room often feels cold or flat, while an orange-drenched space would be a little intense. But add a dash of both, and it immediately changes everything. "You'll feel them click into place and your brain says 'yes!'" says Amy. So let's dive into some practical tips and tricks for planning this palette.

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Adding in other shades in similar tones, like this pale yellow console, invites a more nuanced palette. (Image credit: Atelier Zero)

One of the easiest ways to get accustomed to a new color combination is to see firsthand how it can be used in an interior. In this Milanese apartment by Atelier Zero, the designer incorporated several different variations of blue and orange throughout. "We developed the color palette alongside the material choices rather than treating them as separate decisions," explains the studio's architect Andrea Giovanni Rossi.

The existing parquet and new terrazzo flooring provided a fairly neutral base, which allowed for freedom in terms of color. "As we put the mood board together and started selecting the finishes for the kitchen and bathrooms, we gradually found ourselves drawn to blue and orange," says Andrea. "The contrast between warm and cool tones creates a dialogue between the different spaces."

Even a detail like orange bar chairs helps warm a blue scheme. (Image credit: f)

Decorating with blue calms, while decorating with orange energizes. "Blues recede and seem further away, while oranges step forward and seem closer," adds Amy Moorea Wong. This stark contrast is what can make the combination feel slightly risky or intimidating when planning an interior palette. But it comes down to one word — balance.

"Paint a wall blue, for example, and the space tends to feel more expansive, but bring in an orange chair, and it becomes a visual anchor keeping everything under control and grounded," Amy explains. "This works across multiple shade, tint, and tone combinations — these two hues have mated for life."

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A complementary duo like blue and orange is a great introduction to experimenting with exciting paint techniques, like color blocking. (Image credit: Atelier Zero)

Plus, how well blue and orange work together depends on the shades you pair together. In terms of color theory, you want the chosen hues to be harmonious, not clashing.

For Andrea, this meant choosing a blue and orange with a similar intensity and soft, dusty quality. "In our Milan apartment project, neither is particularly bright or muted compared to the other, so despite being quite different in tone, they feel balanced and share the same visual character," explains Andrea. This allows the duo to create contrast in design while still feeling part of a coherent color palette throughout the home.

That said, Andrea admits, "We don't really follow a fixed formula when it comes to combining colors or deciding where to use them. We prefer to look at the architecture of each space, its function, the materials around it, etc and then decide how color can become part of the overall composition."

Sometimes it makes sense to use orange or blue on large surfaces, such as walls, while in other cases it works better through furniture or smaller details. Similarly, sometimes you need an energetic jolt to round out or give more personality to a more muted palette. "What matters most is how the colors work together and how they contribute to the overall atmosphere of a space," says Andrea.

Even the orange-toned wood in this office has a warming and grounding affect in the room. (Image credit: Laun Los Angeles/Ye Rin Mok)

Right now, light blues and teals are leading color trends and color-of-the-year predictions, so it's only natural to bring orange into the conversation as well. And 2027 interiors are bound to feature even more experimentation. You should never feel stuck trying to make a certain shade of blue or orange work together — sometimes the riskier colors and combinations have the highest reward.

For instance, "Decorating with cobalt holds a (slightly Yves Klein-shaped) space in my heart, which hums beautifully against a rich shade such as deep amber, its darkness tempering and soothing the cobalt while maintaining the pigment play," says Amy.

To take this bold duo a step further, the color expert recommends swapping the amber for a fiery salamander orange "to catapult energy around the room and demand attention."

Leaning towards more extreme scales can lead to a more rewarding visual palette. This space incorporates a few different pairings. (Image credit: Sarah Crowley. Design: SUCHER STUDIOS)

Or you can try a softer, but no less stylish pairing of blue and orange. "Pale sky blue works brilliantly with a tangerine accent for a room that's calm with a side order of buzz, and a rusty ginger shade in tandem with dark steel blue creates a scheme that’s cozy yet characterful," says Amy.

As a general rule, keep an eye on the undertones. "More red-leaning oranges (flame orange, burnt orange, terracotta) suit green-tinged blues (teal, petrol, sea blue), and yellow-toned oranges (amber, tangerine, apricot) go best with purple-tipping blues (indigo, cornflower, periwinkle)," says Amy.

To spark a little inspiration, here are a few fashionable ways to buy into a blue-and-orange space.

The new 'trend' when it comes to color is the anti-trend color combination movement — finding exciting shades that stand the test of time. And what better duo than one that is backed by the color wheel?

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