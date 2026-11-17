Watching someone you love untie the ribbons of a gift you carefully picked for them, a smile growing across their face, that shared occasion of gratitude and happiness — these are the moments that define the holidays. And as much as I truly believe this sentiment, I'll keep things real: once it's time to actually do the gift shopping, my mind goes blank. What do you buy your stylish friend? The design-obsessed? The one who seemingly has everything?

Over the years, I’ve found that it isn't always imperative to find the best gift ever (though I've gotten pretty close on this list), but simply something the person will love and wouldn't typically buy for themselves — a design-y coffee machine accessory that upgrades their routine, a dazzling addition to their hosting collection, or a practical piece that also taps into the latest trends. With this gift guide, the goal was to keep things fun. Our editors set out to create a list of truly beautiful things in a range of budgets and styles that any design-inclined individual would love to bring into their home.

Sure, it's not all about the presents under the tree, but how fun is it to play Santa when you've found gifts as good as these? Don't fall victim to frantic last-minute present buying this year (trust me, the recipient can usually tell). Instead, sit back, scroll, and find your inspiration in this edition of The Fifty.

MG&Co. Salt and Pepper Mill in Brass and Silver, Set of 2, £75 (Image credit: MG&Co.)

Marisa Dengate's Midnight Snack 1,000-Piece Puzzle, Printworks, £35 (Image credit: Printworks)

2027 Modern Wall Calendar, Etsy, £26.17 (Image credit: Etsy)

Crosley Silver Cruiser Bluetooth Record Player, Urban Outfitters, £89 (Image credit: Urban Outfitters)

Quince Mongolian Cashmere Crewneck Jumper in Varsity Red, Quince, £50 (Image credit: Quince)

Arket Hair Comb, £14 (Image credit: Arket)

Wow, I just love a good excuse to go shopping — especially in the spirit of the holidays! Did you make it through this list without finding that special something? I'll try not to be offended; Christmas shopping is hard.

So, for more gift ideas and all the best Christmas decorating ideas, be sure to subscribe to the Livingetc newsletter.

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