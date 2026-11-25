In some cultures — and maybe yours, too — tableware was tucked away for only the “special” occasions. Gorgeous platters and sparkling glasses would wait behind cupboard doors, just for guests. And while I love the idea of saving something special for those moments, I've always wondered why we don't enjoy them as much in our everyday lives. In fact, today's trends are making a lovely case for bringing out the good china more often.

There’s an undeniable joy in slowing down and savoring the objects we use: a perfectly imperfect handmade plate, an intricately crafted glass, or even that serving bowl with a story behind it. And as we're seeing with the growing love for patterned plates, even the simplest tableware can bring a new dimension to your dining table. I like to think of these pieces as jewelry for the table—they're functional, sure, but they bring so much character and often spark conversation.



With the gifting season upon us, a beautifully chosen piece of tableware makes a thoughtful present for anyone who loves to host or appreciates beautiful things at home. Not sure what to pick? Our free Find: Gift Edit service can help you discover something truly personal. And remember, if you love something enough to welcome it into your home, why wait for a special occasion to let it shine?



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