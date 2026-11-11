Christmas is somehow just around the corner (seriously, where has this year gone?), and before we know it, our living rooms will be filled with friends, family, festive drinks, and probably a few more people than we actually have seats for.

If a new sofa has been sitting somewhere on your home wish list, now might be the perfect moment to finally do something about it. After all, the sofa is where so much of Christmas happens, from long afternoons catching up with family to cozy evenings watching your favorite festive films, so it makes sense to have one you genuinely love spending time on.

The only slightly less exciting part? Delivery times — finding a sofa you love is one thing, but finding one that will actually make it through your front door before Christmas is quite another, especially when so many designs come with lengthy lead times that come with many of the best places to buy a sofa. But if getting yours in time for the holidays is at the top of your wish list, we've made things a little easier.

Below, I've curated an edit of stylish sofas that can arrive just in time for Christmas, from generous, sink-in designs made for hosting to more sculptural pieces that will give your living room a whole new personality. Because if you're going to spend most of the festive season on the sofa, you might as well make it a really good one.

A new sofa can completely change the way a living room looks and feels, and with Christmas approaching, there's no better excuse to finally make that refresh you've been putting off. Whether you're after something beautifully understated or a statement design that will become the centerpiece of your space, the important thing is finding a sofa you'll love long after the decorations have come down.

If you still haven't found quite what you're looking for, don't worry! You can always submit your sofa request through Find, our personal product sourcing service at Design Lab by Livingetc, and we'll help you track down the right piece for your home, style, and budget.

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