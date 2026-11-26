Any time there's talk of a new espresso machine competing for that coveted top-of-the-market spot, I'm tuned in — both as Livingetc's coffee expert and as a former barista. What makes the machine so fabulous? Why are people choosing to buy it for their homes? What makes this machine stand out from the rest? This week, I've directed all these questions to the Sage Barista Touch Impress Espresso Machine — the trending coffee maker reviewers are calling the best espresso machine against its competitors. So, let's do a little digging, shall we?

Firstly, this machine retails at just over £1000, making it one of the most expensive semi-automatic espresso makers. However, the price tag is justified by the improved tech — Sage is really putting in the effort to give home baristas quality coffee with ease. Yes, it's semi-automatic (you have to move the portafilter yourself and pour in your milk), but really it operates more like an automatic machine. The grounds are weighed, measured, and pressed into the portafilter with the brand's Impress Puck system, doing all the work for you, and the Auto MilQ tech offers hands-free frothing with settings for milk alternatives as well.

Basically, rather than taking away from the hands-on experience with complicated gadgets and tech, the Barista Touch Impress uses its advancements to streamline the brewing process, elevate the quality of the coffee, while still allowing users to be a part of the experience. I must say, I'm impressed with what I've learned. Is this the machine to add to your Christmas wish list?

Sage Barista Touch Impress $1,379 at Newegg $1,499.95 at Breville|Sage Appliances $1,499.95 at Best Buy $1,549.99 at Newegg There is so much to enjoy about the technology and features of this machine from Sage. The touch screen is said to be super user-friendly, and there is a range of different drinks to choose from. Plus, the milk steaming system is said to be very dependable by reviewers (an upgrade from the single-texture steamers on comparable machines), making practicing milk frothing techniques and latte art so easy. And you can get this machine in a range of colors to match your kitchen.

Aesthetically and technically, the Sage Barista Impress Touch is very similar to other top-notch machines, like the Sage Barista Pro and the De'Longhi La Specialista Touch. All of these machines operate as easy-to-use, high-end, semi-automatic machines. However, the Impress Touch goes that little bit above and beyond with elevated tech.

One of the hardest parts of the espresso-making process is measuring and weighing the grounds. Not because it takes a lot of effort, but because getting this element perfectly balanced is what really affects the flavor of an espresso shot. Sage simplifies this with its Impress Puck technology (including assisted 10kg tamping and auto-correction of the next dose to achieve a precise puck, and finished with a seven-degree barista twist) and a precise extraction system. Plus, the water heating system is now designed to be more energy-efficient and effective (getting the perfect water temperature) compared to the brand's previous technology.

But the feature that really stood out to me was the integrated iced coffee maker. Not only does the Impress Touch make a cold brew in under three minutes, but it can also extract a cold espresso (with crema!) in under two minutes. Being able to extract a cold espresso means less bitterness and better flavor. I hate to say it, but it seems like the Smeg cold brew and espresso machine finally has a true competitor.

Plus, right now the machine is seeing a lot of Black Friday and holiday sales...is this your sign to invest in your coffee nook? However, I understand if you're looking for something smaller or on a budget, and for that, I've listed a few comparable machines from the brand below.

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Other Top-Rated Sage Machines

Sage Barista Express Bean to Cup Machine in Black Truffle £479 at Amazon UK The Barista Express is Sage's OG machine in a way. It doesn't have a touchscreen, and it's a little more hands-on than the Touch Impress, but it consistently gets high customer reviews. Sage The Barista Pro Bean to Cup Espresso Machine in Brushed Stainless Steel £579 at Amazon UK The Sage Barista Pro is a personal favorite. I tested this machine a while back, and it really caters to an elevated routine. It's easy to make adjustments to grind size, water temperature, etc., so you can ensure a quality shot. Sage Oracle Jet Espresso Machine in Black Truffle £1,529.95 at Amazon UK The Oracle Jet is an impressive machine with an impressive price tag to match. This machine was voted coffee maker of the year by Expert Reviews, as it has all the features of the Touch Impress but with added settings like Auto Queue, where you can get your milk steaming to automatically start after running a shot.

Whether the Sage Barista Touch Impress is truly the new best espresso machine on the market depends on what you are looking for from your coffee maker. However, if the glowing customer reviews say anything, it's that you are in good hands.

Thinking this might make a good Christmas gift for the caffeine lover in your life? Well, I've got even more ideas for the best gifts for coffee snobs, to help you with your shopping.

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