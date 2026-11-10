Every really inspiring space begins from the ground up — and that means starting with the rug. Choosing a rug isn't just about softness underfoot; a rug defines zones, anchors your furniture, and weaves together colors and materials that might otherwise compete. As much as I love a bold pattern or a flash of unexpected color, scale is the secret ingredient. Too often, I see beautiful spaces let down by rugs that are too small. The trick is to make sure at least the front legs of your sofa and armchairs sit on the rug, so everything feels intentionally connected. With the right proportions, even the simplest rug can change a room from scattered to stunning.

Still searching for the best place to buy a rug? Let our Design Lab by Livingetc stylist do the legwork. With our free Find service, tell us your vision. Whether you want a distinctive colour to contrast your foundational pieces, an independent brand, or a performance finish for your kitchen, we'll source a curated shortlist to your taste and budget.

If a rug is just one piece of your design puzzle, book a complimentary 10-minute Discovery Call. We'll talk through your space and guide you to the styling services that best fit your needs.

And if you've enjoyed browsing this edit, I hope you've found a little inspiration for your own home. There's always another beautiful design to discover (and another decorating idea to try!), so why not sign up to Livingetc newsletter?