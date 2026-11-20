Having multiple sources of light in one room is important because the last thing you want to resort to is turning on the ‘big light’ and leaving it at that. However, having enough space (and plug sockets) to really round out your lighting scheme can sometimes pose an issue, especially if you're working with a smaller room.

But, to my surprise, I found a clever, compact, and portable floor lamp lurking in the background of one of my favorite lighting retailers, Pooky, that might just solve those problems.

Its Twinky rechargeable floor lamp has a super slim profile; it's lightweight enough to easily be moved from corner to corner or from room to room, and you're not tethered to a plug.

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Perhaps you have a particular area that you want to illuminate, but it feels too tight for a standard-sized floor lamp; this is where the Twinky comes in. It features a solid black stand and a gold pleated shade — a favorite from Pooky's collection — which avoids the mistake of making too much of a statement with every element in a small room.

Instead, choose more minimal pieces, like this floor lamp, that perform a function but still look slick.

Pooky Lighting Twinky Rechargeable Floor Lamp in Black With a Brass Hood Shop at Pooky Pretty and portable, that’s how I would summarise the rechargeable floor lamp from lighting brand Pooky. It doesn’t have just one lighting option; the light itself is dimmable, meaning it can be adjusted to suit the ambience you’re trying to create. Charging this floor lamp also couldn’t be simpler. All you need to do is take off the shade and plug it in using the USB attachment. A full charge will give a battery life of 10 hours, so it’s highly unlikely you’ll need to worry about it running out halfway through your relaxing evening.

Alternative Styles to Try

Westwing LED Floor Lamp Phoebe, Dimmable £169 at Westwing The Phoebe lamp from Westwing is a real statement piece and is much less understated than the Twinky lamp (in the best way)! It has a beautiful olive green base and is suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. It allows you to adjust the brightness depending on your mood. M&S Rechargeable Three Light Ribbed Floor Lamp £130 at Marks and Spencer UK You would never be able to tell that this floor lamp isn't electric as in fact battery operated. It boasts three antique brass ribbed shades, which feel elegant and luxurious. I think this would look stunning in an entranceway or in the corner of a cozy dining space. Perch & Parrow Flott Rechargeable Floor Base Aged Brass £60 at perchandparrow.com If you're on the market for a timeless brass floor lamp, then the Flott design from Perch & Parrow is a fabulous option. It has the look of a classic floor lamp but has the benefits of being battery powered and portable. It gives off a beautiful warm white light and there are lots of different lamp shades to choose from. Habitat Mopsa Rechargeable LED Reading Floor Lamp Shop at Habitat Looking for a portable floor lamp that offers practical task lighting? Then the Mopsa lamp from Habitat is likely to be your perfect match. It offers a bright white light, ideal for a home office or a craft room. La Redoute Ferrera Mushroom Rechargeable USB LED Floor Lamp Shop at La Redoute Chrome is bang on trend and can bring a contemporary feel to any interior space. This mushroom floor lamp from La Redoute features a weighted domed stand and matching shade, which feels far more expensive than it is. Again, it's fully rechargeable and portable – win win! Mrs. Alice Bamboo Rechargeable Floor Lamp Shop at Mrs Alice Introduce a natural looking material and some texture into your living area with this bamboo-style rechargeable floor lamp. It's a unique design and can be personalized to suit your taste with a choice of four different patterned lamp shades.

If you've got the surface space, table lamps are often a more space-efficient way to add lighting layers. Of course, you can only include so much lighting, so we've also got the answer to how many lamps you really need in a living room.

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