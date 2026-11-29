For this collection, the editors of Livingetc have turned their attention to outdoor living, handpicking the furniture and accessories that make spending time outside all the more inviting. From sculptural outdoor seating and elegant dining sets to smaller decorative details, our edit brings together designs across a range of budgets that wouldn't look out of place in some of our favorite interiors.

I've always liked the idea of treating a garden as another room of the house, giving just as much thought to the furniture, textures, and color palette as you would indoors. Whether you're furnishing a compact city terrace or a generous garden made for entertaining, some of the best garden furniture brands are making it increasingly easy to create an outdoor space that feels considered rather than purely practical.

For even more shopping inspiration, our The Fifty: Summer 2026 edit is full of design-led finds worth discovering, particularly if you're looking to bring a little more personality to life outdoors.

Still looking for that particular piece to complete your space? Our stylists at Design Lab by Livingetc can help you find it. For more of our editors' latest discoveries, design inspiration, and carefully curated shopping edits, sign up for the Livingetc newsletter.