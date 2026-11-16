For this collection, we've curated an edit of the best of the best ottomans and footstools, celebrating the pieces that bring an extra layer of texture, shape, and personality to a room. From sculptural designs that make a statement to clever storage ottomans that keep everyday clutter out of sight, there's much more to these versatile pieces than simply somewhere to rest your feet. With design trends embracing more expressive interiors and playful details, an ottoman might just be the easiest way to give your space a little refresh.

We've handpicked our favorites across every budget, with an eye for interesting silhouettes, beautiful upholstery, and designs that can serve more than one purpose. Personally, I love an oversized upholstered ottoman styled with a tray and a few favorite books in place of a traditional coffee table, while a smaller footstool offers the perfect opportunity to introduce an unexpected color or pattern. It's also worth thinking about how these pieces work alongside your existing furniture, whether that's pairing one with a beautiful sofa or adding a footstool to complement a statement accent chair.

If you still haven't found the perfect piece, you can always submit a request through our Find service at Design Lab by Livingetc, and we'll help you track it down. For more beautiful finds, decorating inspiration, and expert advice, don't forget to subscribe to the Livingetc newsletter.