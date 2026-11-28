With payday just around the corner (and after spending the past few weeks thinking about what to buy everyone else for Christmas), we thought it was time to indulge ourselves a little. Nothing that requires a measuring tape or a serious financial discussion, just those lovely little things that make everyday life feel a bit more luxurious. I'm talking about the sort of things you can't possibly justify for practical reasons alone. Maybe a brass coffee scoop from La Gent that's way too nice, or some sculptural serving spoons to add to your addition — just the excuse you need to have people over. And a little luxury doesn't necessarily come with a little price tag. It's more about the pleasure you get from owning it and, better still, actually using it.

After spending way too much time browsing, I've pulled together some of the most tempting decorative accents, delightfully unnecessary everyday upgrades, and gorgeous serveware I've seen lately. So, whether you're upgrading your morning coffee ritual or simply treating yourself to something beautiful for the sake of it, I think you'll find something here worth squeezing onto your shelf.



And when you're ready to start hunting for gifts for everyone else, let us actually help. With Find: The Gift Edit — our free, super-personalised gift sourcing service at Design Lab by Livingetc — you just tell me a bit about the person, their tastes, those weird little quirks, and your budget. We’ll do the detective work and handpick a few genuinely thoughtful options, just as if I were shopping for my own friends.



And if, like me, you enjoy discovering little things worth treating yourself to, sign up for the Livingetc newsletter. There’s always something lovely on our radar, whether it’s a gift for someone else or a little indulgence for yourself.