IKEA Just Launched Some Incredibly Affordable Table Linen That Will Make Even the Ugliest Table Look Good for the Holidays

Elegant and timeless table linen doesn’t have to come with a hefty price tag; IKEA’s new design proves that…

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simple table set up with striped tablecloth
(Image credit: IKEA)

Designing a festive holiday table is part of the fun. Hosting friends and family for Christmas can come with an overwhelming to-do list, but finding time to create a beautiful tablescape for everyone to enjoy can spark real joy. Whether you’ve got a dining table that you feel needs to be covered up as it's not the most aesthetic part of your home, or you simply want to protect your furniture from any accidental red wine spills, then using a tablecloth is the perfect solution.

If you’ve not yet found the right table linen for your festive table because the designs you love cost more than what you’re willing to spend (it's easy to spend over £80 on a good tablecloth), then the newly launched IKEA VIPPSTARR Tablecloth may be just what you’ve been looking for. It boasts a simple yet chic red striped design on a neutral backdrop and costs just £4. This particular linen is beautifully unique, as the horizontal red lines are gathered in sections, offering a twist on the classic stripe formation.

This tablecloth would act as a beautiful foundation to build the rest of your Christmas table decor on. In my opinion, it would suit a range of different styles — you could either lean into the red color palette and create a traditional Christmas-themed table consisting of the classic red, green, and gold combination. Or, I prefer the idea of adopting more of a contemporary approach and contrasting the red stripes with pops of pink and chrome.

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Alternatives for Dressing Your Christmas Table

Now that you’ve found the perfect table linen for your festive table, whether it’s the affordable IKEA tablecloth or a fun alternative, it’s time to start curating the rest of your tablescape. We’ve put together an edit of the most stylish Christmas decorations for 2026, which should help make this an easy task.

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Becca Cullum-Green
Becca Cullum-Green
Freelance writer

Becca Cullum-Green is a freelance interiors content creator and stylist. She fell in love with interiors when she landed her first job as an editorial assistant at a leading UK homes magazine fresh out of university. You can find her renovating her 19th-century cottage in the Suffolk countryside, consciously trying not to paint every wall with Farrow and Ball’s ‘Pitch Black’. Her signature style is a mix of modern design with traditional characteristics. She has previously worked for House Beautiful, Grand Designs, Good Housekeeping, Red, Good Homes and more.  