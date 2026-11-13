Designing a festive holiday table is part of the fun. Hosting friends and family for Christmas can come with an overwhelming to-do list, but finding time to create a beautiful tablescape for everyone to enjoy can spark real joy. Whether you’ve got a dining table that you feel needs to be covered up as it's not the most aesthetic part of your home, or you simply want to protect your furniture from any accidental red wine spills, then using a tablecloth is the perfect solution.

If you’ve not yet found the right table linen for your festive table because the designs you love cost more than what you’re willing to spend (it's easy to spend over £80 on a good tablecloth), then the newly launched IKEA VIPPSTARR Tablecloth may be just what you’ve been looking for. It boasts a simple yet chic red striped design on a neutral backdrop and costs just £4. This particular linen is beautifully unique, as the horizontal red lines are gathered in sections, offering a twist on the classic stripe formation.

This tablecloth would act as a beautiful foundation to build the rest of your Christmas table decor on. In my opinion, it would suit a range of different styles — you could either lean into the red color palette and create a traditional Christmas-themed table consisting of the classic red, green, and gold combination. Or, I prefer the idea of adopting more of a contemporary approach and contrasting the red stripes with pops of pink and chrome.

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IKEA VIPPSTARR Tablecloth $6.99 at IKEA £4 at ikea.com Designed by Paulin Machado, the VIPPSTARR tablecloth is simply timeless. The saying is true: ‘stripes never go out of fashion,’ and this table linen will be sure to last you year after year. It’s made out of 100% unbleached cotton, which gives the beige backdrop a natural and rustic feel. Do be aware, though, that because of this, the color of each tablecloth can vary slightly. It's sized 150 x 150 cm. To complete the look, you can pick up a four-pack of matching VIPPSTARR napkins for just £1.50, and match it with some of IKEA's Christmas decorations, while you're there.

Alternatives for Dressing Your Christmas Table

Habitat Stripe Wipe Clean Table Cloth - Red & Pink £22 at Habitat UK If you love stripes and want to amp up the vibrancy of your festive table, then this fabulous tablecloth from Habitat is sure to be up your street. With a bold striped design and a statement ruffled edge, it'll be a great talking point for your guests. Westwing Collection Embroidered Christmas Tablecloth £79.99 at Westwing For something that's a bit more subtle, the Torry tablecloth from Westwing oozes festive elegance. It has been carefully embroidered with sprigs of red foliage that gives a nod to Christmas without being overkill. You can pair this beautiful table linen with a set of matching napkins. LA DOUBLEJ Large Floral-Print Linen Tablecloth £390 at NET-A-PORTER This large floral tablecloth by La DoubleJ is a maximalist lovers dream. It features an oversized botanical print adorned on a bright green background, ideal for those that want to create a loud and unapologetic Christmas table. Soho Home Arzon Tablecloth £145 at Soho Home Ltd Go against the grain this holiday season and opt for a unique color palette for your festive table. The Arzon tablecloth from Soho Home boasts a stunning powder blue gingham pattern and is made out of Belgian linen that is woven and dyed by an expert craftsperson. Layered Lounge Antique White Linen Tablecloth £135 at layeredlounge.com Neutrals more your vibe? Then this gorgeous antique white tablecloth from Layered Lounge may just be your perfect match. It is made from 100% linen and features soft frayed edges, for that beautifully chic 'undone' feel. Pair with wooden festive accessories for a Scandinavian-inspired table. Ferm Living Link Modular Tablecloth £125 at ferm LIVING The link modular tablecloth from Ferm Living has to be one of my favorites. It features two end sections and two middle sections that can be connected to create a bespoke length to fit your table -— up to 240cm. Its rich pecan color is perfect for a sumptuous Christmas table, and the decorative bows are simply adorable.

Now that you’ve found the perfect table linen for your festive table, whether it’s the affordable IKEA tablecloth or a fun alternative, it’s time to start curating the rest of your tablescape. We’ve put together an edit of the most stylish Christmas decorations for 2026, which should help make this an easy task.

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