The gift-giving season is upon us, and at Livingetc we have got you covered with gift recommendations to show your loved ones how much you care. So much thought goes into gifts that say “I know you, I see you” — to be seen is to be loved, after all. But with all the energy being poured into sourcing the perfect gift, wrapping and presentation can fall by the wayside.

I know I’m guilty of leaving wrapping to the last minute. For a few Christmases now, I have found myself in the lead-up to the big day sitting with all the gifts I have bought scattered around me, without as much as a bow or name tag tacked on. In all my excitement about gifts, I've forgotten to buy anything to wrap them with. Panic sets in, and chaos ensues, along with a tangle of Sellotape — wrapping is not my strong suit.

Sound familiar? Well, IKEA has just launched a solution: its VINTERFINT Gift Bag Set. No longer must you master the origami destined for the living room floor, and later the bin; these cotton gift bags are not only a charming touch — they'll look rather chic under the tree, too. Plus, they're machine-washable, so they can be reused and re-gifted with pride, looking far less battered than your years-old paper gift bags, too. Oh, and did I mention the set of three bags costs less than £5?

IKEA VINTERFINT Gift Bag, Set of 3 $9.99 at IKEA £4.50 at ikea.com Bag Sizes: L 47x64 cm, M 35x44 cm, S 22x28 cm With their colorful spots and stripes, you won’t miss out on the fun prints of traditional wrapping paper. Ideal for small gifts, these durable cotton gift bags come with thick, sewn-in strings — a marker of good quality, which also makes the bags feel more luxurious and is one of the reasons they're a top IKEA product

With fabric gift bags, your wrapping can now be done in seconds, with no waste. These bags provide simple, sustainable wrapping that is still a joy to open. Now, this Christmas, I am looking forward to doing a lot less cleaning up and spending more time enjoying the day.

If this set is not to your taste, I have curated some of my favorite alternatives on the market to suit a range of styles and budgets.

Alternative Styles to Shop

If you're struggling to find a gift for a special someone, we can help with that, too. With our new gift-finding service, our stylists can source gifts to suit your recipient and budget, and it's totally free.

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