IKEA’s New ‘Oil Lamp’ Is Exactly How I’d Make My Home Feel Cozy at Christmas — And You Don’t Even Need to Reach for the Matches
Give any space a warm glow this holiday season with this newly launched table decoration
A contemporary twist on classic homeware is very much the spirit of design right now, so it's no surprise that this newly launched table lamp from IKEA that transports you back to the Victorian era (in a good way) is having a bit of a moment.
The IKEA KNOLTANG LED table decoration looks like a traditional oil lamp and has all the aesthetic features you would expect to see; however, it is, in fact, a battery-powered light, so you don't have to worry about matches and oil top-ups. It may feel too whimsical to use all year round, but I think it’s perfect for adding a romantic glow during Christmastime.
The convenience of this LED table lamp, along with its characterful charm, makes it one of the best IKEA products to launch for the festive season, and it will definitely feature on my Christmas table this year. You may not immediately think that it would be one of the most versatile Christmas decorations, but there are lots of fun ways you can incorporate this lamp into your hosting setup for 2026.
One of my favorite ideas is to invest in a few of them, which isn’t going to break the bank as they cost just £5 each, and dot them around your Christmas table. Use real or faux foliage to wrap around them, which won’t pose a fire risk, like it would with real flame alternatives. Alternatively, decorate a mantelpiece with a festive garland and display one of these lamps at each end to create a cozy atmosphere for you and your guests.
It’s not just the design of this lamp that is reminiscent of classic oil lamps, the battery powered LED has a flickering glow to it, which makes it feel even more authentic. It’s also worth noting that if you’d rather a soft steady glow and you want to minimize the flickering function, you can easily do this by turning the knob on the side. What's even better is that the LED lamp lets you recreate the romantic ambience that a real flame gives off, without the hassle of dripping candle wax or the smell of oil burning.
Alternative LED lamps
How chic is this rechargeable lantern from Garden Trading? It's USB powered and lasts up to 10 hours once it has been fully charged, so it'll pretty much last all day when hosting friends and family. It has three light settings to suit whatever mood you're in.
A sleek candle-inspired lamp from H&M could be what you're looking for to complete your Christmas table this year. It has a metal base and a cylindrical plastic top with three adjustable light settings. If you're not keen on the olive green design, it also comes in black, which makes it ideal for all year round.
Lighting plays a key part when deciding how to decorate for the festive season. It determines the overall look and feel of your space by creating a certain type of ambience. If you want to make your home feel warm and cozy this Christmas, consider picking up a portable LED lamp from our favorite places to shop for lighting.
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Becca Cullum-Green is a freelance interiors content creator and stylist. She fell in love with interiors when she landed her first job as an editorial assistant at a leading UK homes magazine fresh out of university. You can find her renovating her 19th-century cottage in the Suffolk countryside, consciously trying not to paint every wall with Farrow and Ball’s ‘Pitch Black’. Her signature style is a mix of modern design with traditional characteristics. She has previously worked for House Beautiful, Grand Designs, Good Housekeeping, Red, Good Homes and more.