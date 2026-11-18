A contemporary twist on classic homeware is very much the spirit of design right now, so it's no surprise that this newly launched table lamp from IKEA that transports you back to the Victorian era (in a good way) is having a bit of a moment.

The IKEA KNOLTANG LED table decoration looks like a traditional oil lamp and has all the aesthetic features you would expect to see; however, it is, in fact, a battery-powered light, so you don't have to worry about matches and oil top-ups. It may feel too whimsical to use all year round, but I think it’s perfect for adding a romantic glow during Christmastime.

The convenience of this LED table lamp, along with its characterful charm, makes it one of the best IKEA products to launch for the festive season, and it will definitely feature on my Christmas table this year. You may not immediately think that it would be one of the most versatile Christmas decorations, but there are lots of fun ways you can incorporate this lamp into your hosting setup for 2026.

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One of my favorite ideas is to invest in a few of them, which isn’t going to break the bank as they cost just £5 each, and dot them around your Christmas table. Use real or faux foliage to wrap around them, which won’t pose a fire risk, like it would with real flame alternatives. Alternatively, decorate a mantelpiece with a festive garland and display one of these lamps at each end to create a cozy atmosphere for you and your guests.

IKEA KNOLTANG LED table decoration $12.99 at IKEA shop at IKEA It’s not just the design of this lamp that is reminiscent of classic oil lamps, the battery powered LED has a flickering glow to it, which makes it feel even more authentic. It’s also worth noting that if you’d rather a soft steady glow and you want to minimize the flickering function, you can easily do this by turning the knob on the side. What's even better is that the LED lamp lets you recreate the romantic ambience that a real flame gives off, without the hassle of dripping candle wax or the smell of oil burning.

Alternative LED lamps

Soho Home Ruby Portable Lamp £195 at Soho Home Ltd This portable LED lamp feels ultra modern with it's mix of brass and mirrored chrome detailing. It has a three-stage dimmer, which allows you to control the brightness of the lamp. I think it would look best perched on a coffee or side table. Cox & Cox Lunelle Rechargeable Table Lamp Base £75 at Cox and Cox Display this rechargeable lamp in the entranceway of your home to warmly greet your guests this festive season. It can be paired with one of Cox & Cox's tapered clip on shades - multiple colors are available to suit your scheme. Pooky Medium Stefan Rechargeable Lantern £200 at Pooky This rechargeable lantern from Pooky is one of my absolute favorites. It comes in a few different colors which you can choose from. It also features a brass loop at the top of it, so the lantern can either be placed on a table or hung on the wall. Garden Trading Winstone Rechargeable Lantern in Thistle Green £70 at Garden Trading How chic is this rechargeable lantern from Garden Trading? It's USB powered and lasts up to 10 hours once it has been fully charged, so it'll pretty much last all day when hosting friends and family. It has three light settings to suit whatever mood you're in. H&M Rechargeable Candle-Look Table Lamp £34.99 at H&M A sleek candle-inspired lamp from H&M could be what you're looking for to complete your Christmas table this year. It has a metal base and a cylindrical plastic top with three adjustable light settings. If you're not keen on the olive green design, it also comes in black, which makes it ideal for all year round. Pooky Scoon Rechargeable Table Lamp £85 at Pooky The Scoon lamp boasts a simple and classic design that would work on a Christmas tablescape as well as for any other special occasion. It comes in over 10 unique shades and two different sizes to fit in perfectly with your festive decorating color palette.

Lighting plays a key part when deciding how to decorate for the festive season. It determines the overall look and feel of your space by creating a certain type of ambience. If you want to make your home feel warm and cozy this Christmas, consider picking up a portable LED lamp from our favorite places to shop for lighting.

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