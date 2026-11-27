When Black Friday rolls around, I get the itch. There must be something I need to buy, right? It's a once-a-year opportunity to take advantage of 'deals', so I need to make the most of it.

Well, generally it just forces my hand into buying more stuff I don't really need. Shopping the sale section is psychological warfare — do I really love that table lamp, or do I just love a 40% discount? I don't know anymore.

However, if it's a deal on something I already know I love, that's a different story. If I'd buy it at full price, then right now, it's a no-brainer. This year, we've kicked up our product testing a lot here at Livingetc, especially in three key areas where I truly think it's important to get firsthand recommendations.

So, which bedding, sofa, or coffee machine would I suggest you invest in during this year's Black Friday sales? Here's my quick list, based on what I and our other editors have loved, as well as what we know you've bought from our reviews and collections.

Bedding

Good bedding is an investment, but it's an investment in yourself. During the Black Friday sales, there are a couple of brands to look out for that I've slept in again and again, even after the testing period was up, or that I've recently fallen in love with.

Quince

Quince's bedding is a new favorite. (Image credit: Future)

While we've only just finished our review process for Quince's bed linen, it has quickly become a challenger for my favorite set of sheets. The quality is there, and this brand has a really sophisticated aesthetic that elevates your bedroom.

In the Black Friday sales this year, Quince has 20% off its Organic Crisp & Smooth Cotton bedding, one of the sets we tested recently. My take on it? It's very smooth, very soft, and comfortable, and where I sometimes find cotton sheets to look a little rumpled the minute after you've ironed them, these stayed looking crisp for a fairly long time. The European Linen has 15% off, and might be a contender for the best linen sheets, especially if you don't want to have to wait for linen to soften up. These feel buttery soft, straight out of the bag.

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Because they're a higher quality, Quince's sheets cost a little more to begin with, but with a 15-20% discount, they end up as a bit of a steal right now.

Rise & Fall

Rise and Fall's cotton bedding scored highly in our tests. (Image credit: Future)

The products our readers have purchased most from all our bedding reviews this year are from Rise & Fall. It's not a surprise, especially as we sang the praises of this brand's fitted sheets as one of the very best on the market. Again, it has an offering of very cool, curated colors and styles, so you can buy confidently knowing your bedroom is going to look good.

Rise & Fall has an all-rounder sale for Black Friday, with 20% off everything on the site. So, yes, you can get that highly-rated fitted sheet with a £10 discount, or these linen sheets I absolutely loved with £40 off.

20% off everything at Rise & Fall.

Sofas

This year, as a team, we've sat on more sofas, in more countries, than ever before. Yes, we've taken it on ourselves to test and try out more sofa brands, because it's just hard to test if you're not in the right place at the right time. Whether it's cool independent brand Cozmo, which only has one London showroom, online retailer Castlery, which we flew over to New York to test-drive their sofa offerings, or Westwing, where we spent a few days in Munich to put their design-forward seating through its paces. These are the deals those lesser-known brands have this Black Friday that I think you'll love.

Cozmo

Cozmo's Cozy sofa in a modular format in the brand's showroom. (Image credit: Future)

If you want to go off the beaten track and get a sofa that has genuinely cool design credentials, but without the insane price tags, Cozmo is my discovery of the year. I tested out the brand's full range of sofas and offered my insight on which best suits which type of sofa preferences.

For Black Friday, Cozmo's sale has already been on for a while, but there's a pretty broad 20% off across a lot of styles, including sofas that will arrive in time for Christmas.

The Cozy, one of the brand's best sellers, has £500 off in both the bouclé and dark green velvet, while The Rest, with its clever headrest design to better support your neck, has £400 off, and yes, it still will arrive in time for the festive season.

Castlery

An editor flew over to New York and tested out some of Castlery's best sofas. (Image credit: Future)

Castlery launched in the UK last year, but as of yet, they don't have a showroom set up here. So, this year, we sent one of our team over to New York to, among other things, test out some of the brand's most stylish sofas and get a sense of how each was to sit on, and how the fabrics were in real life.

The good news is that some of our favorites are in the Black Friday sale on site. The Mori is the epitome of chic, minimalist corner sofa style, has £350 off, and will be dispatched in a few days. The Jonathan sectional has just over £280 off, and a quick send out, too.

The best deal though? Probably the Dawson sofa, which also featured in our list, and has £900 off at the moment.

Westwing

In Westwing's amazing Munich showroom, lots of sofas were on display. (Image credit: Future / Debbie Black)

Deputy editor Debbie Black flew over to Munich, the home turf of contemporary design brand Westwing, to test its sofas this year, as, again, there's not yet a showroom here in the UK. If that puts you off, then unfortunately you're missing out on some pretty spectacular sofa designs. Dynamic, design-y, and comfortable (according to Debbie's reviews), there's also a good range on sale for Black Friday, with between £300 and £800 off.

If you want something cool, low, and modular, the Lennon has £800 off, while the Wolke might be one of the most exciting designs in its collection and has £600 off. You can find the full Black Friday sofa sale online and explore all the ranges.

Coffee Makers

Our coffee editor, Olivia Wolfe, has tested a lot of coffee machines this year, and while I've not been hands-on with these, I have benefited from a lot of good espresso in the office as a result. I asked her to rate her three favorite espresso machines from this year, and these were her picks.

If you're looking for a good gift this year, I've got some advice. Your first port of call is our gift guide, The 50, for design-forward buys, but if you still can't find something you love, then why not send a free Find: The Gift Edit request, our personalized gift-finding service, and one of our stylists will find you the perfect idea.