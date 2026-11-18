Christmas hosting season is almost upon us, and while most of us are busy thinking about menus, decorations, and how many people we can realistically squeeze around the table, let's not overlook the one piece of furniture that brings everyone together —the dining table itself. After all, it's where everyone eventually gathers, whether that's for a beautifully planned Christmas dinner or an evening that starts with drinks and somehow turns into hours of conversation. With interior design trends embracing everything from glossy lacquered finishes to sculptural wooden silhouettes, dining tables are becoming just as much about making a design statement as they are about bringing people together. The good news? There's still time to find one you'll love before Christmas.

For this edit, the Livingetc editors have handpicked stylish dining tables that can arrive in time for the festivities, from generous extendable designs that make room for unexpected guests to smaller, beautifully proportioned round tables that prove you don't need a dedicated dining room to host in style. Of course, a great table is only the beginning. A statement pendant light suspended above it can make even the simplest setting feel special, while our favorite dining room ideas offer plenty of inspiration for creating a space you'll want to gather around long after the Christmas decorations come down.

Still haven't found the one? Think of Design Lab by Livingetc as your extra pair of expert eyes. Send your dining table wish list to our FIND service, and we'll help you track down something that feels just right for your home. For more stylish discoveries, clever decorating advice, and a little design inspiration delivered straight to your inbox, make sure you're signed up to the Livingetc newsletter.