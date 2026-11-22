The editors of Livingetc believe that the best storage solutions are the ones you don't immediately recognize as storage. After all, keeping a home organized shouldn't mean compromising on style, especially when there are so many clever storage ideas that can make a space feel more functional without sacrificing its character. A decorative box on a coffee table, a sculptural cabinet in the living room, or an upholstered ottoman that secretly stores all those things you'd rather keep out of sight can make a surprising difference to how a room looks and feels.

For this edit, we've curated 40 of the best storage solutions that are as good-looking as they are practical, from statement storage units and decorative boxes to clever furniture that works twice as hard. I'm particularly fond of pieces that serve more than one purpose, which is why our edit of ottomans and footstools is worth exploring, too. They're perfect for introducing a little extra texture, color, or pattern while keeping everyday clutter beautifully concealed.

The trick is to choose storage pieces you'd genuinely want in your home, even if they had nothing to hide. Think beautiful materials, interesting silhouettes, and decorative details that add character to a room while quietly keeping things in order. If you're still searching for something specific, you can always submit a request through FIND, our personal sourcing service at Design Lab by Livingetc, and we'll help you track it down.

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