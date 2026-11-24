The truth is, cushions are the unsung heroes of any home. Our spaces are always changing, and cushions are the easiest way to refresh a room without needing a big budget. They add comfort and softness, but more importantly, they’re perfect for weaving together the colors and details in your space. Use cushions as your go-to for linking artwork, rugs, and that statement armchair you love. The best part is that you can swap them out as your mood or the seasons change, so your home always feels like you.



Don’t worry about matching sets — mix different shapes, patterns, and fabrics, but keep a common color running through the mix for a considered look. As we're seeing in modern design trends, expressive prints and playful combinations bring so much personality into our homes. Those unexpected pairings can make a sofa or a bed feel really personal.



We receive many Find requests through Design Lab by Livingetc from readers looking for these finishing touches. If you ever feel stuck or want a second opinion, through our free personalized product sourcing service, our in-house stylist can send you a curated selection of pieces tailored to your space and style.



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TOPICS Collections