We can often find ourselves so lost in the hunt for utility that we forget to consider style. And in no place is this more true than in the kitchen. But there's no reason these things should be mutually exclusive. If our modern kitchen itself can be as beautiful as it is functional, why can't the pots and pans that fill the cabinets be the same?

It may seem rather indulgent to treat yourself to new, designer kitchen goods, but a beautiful pot, or a fancy new knife, can be the very thing that turns the daily task of cooking into something of a ritual. It's a way of elevating the everyday and introducing some beauty to the mundane. For passionate cooks and novices alike, a collection of chic cookware can make you actually look forward to your dinner prep.

Just as the right vase or decorative object can bring a smile to your face each time you see it, so too can your kitchenware. A well-designed dish doesn't just serve a functional purpose; it can double up as a display piece, something you leave out on the hob, adding a bit of personality to your space.

And if none of these pieces quite hit the spot, our free Find service at Design Lab by Livingetc is here to help. All you have to do is tell us what it is you have in mind, and our in-house team of stylists will handpick pieces, perfectly tailored to your tastes.

For even more design inspiration, make sure you're subscribed to our newsletter.