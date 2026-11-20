For this collection, the editors of Livingetc have handpicked the best coffee tables to shop right now, from stylish high-street finds and beautiful mid-range designs to investment pieces worth making room for. I've always thought a coffee table is one of those pieces that can completely change the way a living room feels. It might not be the largest piece of furniture in the space, but it often sits right at the center of everything, bringing the seating area together while offering the perfect opportunity to introduce a little personality.

Of course, a great coffee table needs equally good company, and finding the right balance between your sofa, rug, and accent chairs is key to creating a living room that feels beautifully layered, full of character, and effortlessly stylish. Whatever your budget or decorating style, we've curated an edit of coffee tables that bring something special to the living room, whether you're looking for a subtle finishing touch or a statement piece that steals the show.

Still haven't found the one? You can always submit your request through Find, our personal sourcing service at Design Lab by Livingetc, and let our in-house stylists help you track down exactly what you're looking for, whether that's a coffee table with very specific dimensions or a statement piece you haven't quite managed to find.

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