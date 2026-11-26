We all know by now that the big light can be an instant ambience-killer, with smaller, glowing table lamps being the far gentler, and widely preferred, option. The ‘little light’ provided by lamps can warm the atmosphere of even the most spacious rooms, creating an intimate space where people want to stay, not just pass through. But did you know you could elevate your lighting further with an accessory that is both functional and decorative?

Light finials serve two purposes: fastened to the threaded top of a lamp’s harp, directly above the shade, the finial stops the lampshade from wobbling while adorning it like jewelry. Where an ill-fitting shade, shifting or sliding unexpectedly, can cheapen the look of a room, the right finial can secure your light fixture in style. It’s a small but luxurious touch. Finials can come in different materials, from brass to resin to glass, and are a great way to add a personal touch and show attention to detail in your space.

Our personal favorite? This Natalia Bow Brushed Brass Decorative Light Finial on Anthropologie. The delicate bow adds a charming touch, elevating even the most basic of lamps, and brushed brass is one of our favorite finishes too. So if you're looking to elevate your lighting game, maybe you don't actually need to buy new lighting — maybe you need some light finials.

Anthropologie Natalia Bow Brushed Brass Decorative Light Finial £14 at Anthropologie The metal hardware of this bow-shaped, brushed brass finial makes it a versatile piece that will suit a wide range of lampshade colors and styles. Like the alternative finial options available at Anthropologie, it is suitable for lamps with a harp attachment; otherwise, you can buy a harp adaptor separately to secure it —you can find a wide range of harp adaptors on Amazon in a range of sizes and finishes.

Finials are not just limited to lamps, either, but actually encompass any finishing ornament placed at the top or end of an object. These functional ornaments have historically been used for an array of architectural and furniture elements, including roofs, spires, towers, bedposts, and curtain rods. Their usage dates back as early as 700 A.D. in Asian cultures, where they adorned the tops of pagodas, later becoming popular in Europe, as featured in Gothic architecture.

The ornaments have been used throughout history to signal status, religion, and even mark boundaries on estates. All that to say, this lighting trend is not a frivolous flash in the pan, but has endured across time, culture, and place.

Common finial shapes include botanical, geometric, and spherical motifs, but this is also an item you can use to inject fun and whimsy into your home. For example, Anthropologie’s brushed brass decorative light finial is sure to be popular with anyone looking to create a romantic, coquette aesthetic in their room — think Lana Del Ray, blush pinks, florals, and lace.

If this bow finial isn't exactly to your taste, I have collated some more of my favorites on the market right now, combining aesthetics and function, in a variety of styles.

Alternative Styles to Shop

Anthropologie Icon Dog Decorative Light Finial £18 at Anthropologie A statement finial sure to be popular with animal lovers, this practical adornment is crafted from resin with an intricately detailed, hand-painted gold finish. The gold makes it a versatile piece that will suit a variety of different lampshade styles. Abeillo 2 Pack Brass Lamp Finials £3.99 at Amazon UK This super-affordable option is made from durable brass and boasts a sophisticated, antique-inspired design. It's compatible with standard harp threads and is easy to use with its ball-and-screw design. Anthropologie Ceramic Dove Decorative Light Finial £22 at Anthropologie A ceramic finial is great for anyone who isn't as keen on metal hardware, preferring a more understated finish. These dove finials come in three different pastel colorways that will complement, rather than overpower, your lampshade. Anthropologie Icon Cat Decorative Light Finial £18 at Anthropologie Don't worry, cat parents, Anthropologie also has you covered with their Icon Cat Decorative Light Finial. Like their dog finial, it's crafted from resin and hand-painted gold, and, like the crown jewel of any shade it sits atop, it offers luxury without losing personality. Ashevillelighting Solid Brass Lamp Finial £10.52 at Etsy I am obsessed with this ornate finial from Etsy. It reminds me of the classic illustrated Disney films of my childhood, and I think it would add a touch of magic to any lampshade. Compatible with standard harps, reviewers praise its shine and detail. ILite4U Handmade Green Almond Teardrop Crystal Lamp Finial With Brass Base £13.39 at Etsy This green crystal finial truly is jewelry for your lampshade. Made from Czech Crystal from the 1990s, it comes in three base finishes depending on your taste and fits most lamp harps.

If light finials are not quite your style, why not try these lighting tips to make your space look more expensive?

And if you're still on the hunt for a finial that fits your home and personality, you can reach out to one of our Design Lab by Livingetc stylists for free, using our Find service — they'll be able to source a curated shortlist to suit your budget and style.

And for more shopping advice and all the latest in design, subscribe to the Livingetc newsletter.