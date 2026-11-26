These ‘Light Finials’ Are the Charming Extra That Make Any Table Lamp Look More Expensive
Combining style and function, light finials are an easy way to elevate your table lamps
We all know by now that the big light can be an instant ambience-killer, with smaller, glowing table lamps being the far gentler, and widely preferred, option. The ‘little light’ provided by lamps can warm the atmosphere of even the most spacious rooms, creating an intimate space where people want to stay, not just pass through. But did you know you could elevate your lighting further with an accessory that is both functional and decorative?
Light finials serve two purposes: fastened to the threaded top of a lamp’s harp, directly above the shade, the finial stops the lampshade from wobbling while adorning it like jewelry. Where an ill-fitting shade, shifting or sliding unexpectedly, can cheapen the look of a room, the right finial can secure your light fixture in style. It’s a small but luxurious touch. Finials can come in different materials, from brass to resin to glass, and are a great way to add a personal touch and show attention to detail in your space.
Our personal favorite? This Natalia Bow Brushed Brass Decorative Light Finial on Anthropologie. The delicate bow adds a charming touch, elevating even the most basic of lamps, and brushed brass is one of our favorite finishes too. So if you're looking to elevate your lighting game, maybe you don't actually need to buy new lighting — maybe you need some light finials.
The metal hardware of this bow-shaped, brushed brass finial makes it a versatile piece that will suit a wide range of lampshade colors and styles. Like the alternative finial options available at Anthropologie, it is suitable for lamps with a harp attachment; otherwise, you can buy a harp adaptor separately to secure it —you can find a wide range of harp adaptors on Amazon in a range of sizes and finishes.
Finials are not just limited to lamps, either, but actually encompass any finishing ornament placed at the top or end of an object. These functional ornaments have historically been used for an array of architectural and furniture elements, including roofs, spires, towers, bedposts, and curtain rods. Their usage dates back as early as 700 A.D. in Asian cultures, where they adorned the tops of pagodas, later becoming popular in Europe, as featured in Gothic architecture.
The ornaments have been used throughout history to signal status, religion, and even mark boundaries on estates. All that to say, this lighting trend is not a frivolous flash in the pan, but has endured across time, culture, and place.
Common finial shapes include botanical, geometric, and spherical motifs, but this is also an item you can use to inject fun and whimsy into your home. For example, Anthropologie’s brushed brass decorative light finial is sure to be popular with anyone looking to create a romantic, coquette aesthetic in their room — think Lana Del Ray, blush pinks, florals, and lace.
If this bow finial isn't exactly to your taste, I have collated some more of my favorites on the market right now, combining aesthetics and function, in a variety of styles.
Alternative Styles to Shop
Don't worry, cat parents, Anthropologie also has you covered with their Icon Cat Decorative Light Finial. Like their dog finial, it's crafted from resin and hand-painted gold, and, like the crown jewel of any shade it sits atop, it offers luxury without losing personality.
If light finials are not quite your style, why not try these lighting tips to make your space look more expensive?
And if you're still on the hunt for a finial that fits your home and personality, you can reach out to one of our Design Lab by Livingetc stylists for free, using our Find service — they'll be able to source a curated shortlist to suit your budget and style.
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Scarlett Clarke is a London-based journalist and writer with a passion for exploring the ways film, music, books and visual art shape and are shaped by society. Her work sits at the intersection of politics, pop culture and identity. Having recently completed her MA in Magazine Journalism at City St George’s, University of London, she has written for Little White Lies, HUNGER, The Bookseller, DIVA and more. She enjoys interviewing interesting people, from celebrities to neighbours, and sharing their stories with care. Away from work, she can be found requesting more library books before she’s had a chance to finish the ones she’s already borrowed.