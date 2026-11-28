When I heard that Quince was coming to the UK earlier this year, I was excited. It's a new brand for us here, but I know it vaguely from the US, where it has a large presence and cult following. They're known for both clothes and homewares, but specifically good sheets and towels. I wasn't sure they could live up to the hype before I entered the testing process for the brand's bed linen collection.

Overall, I can say I'm impressed. Having put these sheets through their paces for the past month, I can see why Quince is an incredibly popular bedding brand over in the States. Factor in it's actually cheaper than a lot of brands already in the market, and quite significantly, it's a place you should definitely investigate for sheets.

For this review, I tested each of the brand's European Linen, Crisp & Smooth Organic Cotton, Giza Egyptian Cotton Sateen (sheet and pillow set, only), and Organic Waffle Cotton, intensively over the course of two months. I checked the quality, looked at the design features, and rated them on how well they wash, how well they iron, and how well they sleep. But most of all, how good they look. This is Livingetc, after all.

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I'm informed that Livingetc and its publishers do work commercially with Quince, but as I'm a freelancer, I'm here to offer you more of an objective point of view on this bedding brand. In my experience, at this sort of luxury price point, there is no really 'bad' set of sheets, but rather ones that better suit different preferences. Having tested out brand after brand after brand (it's taken me years, you better believe), I'm here to guide you as to whether Quince bedding is a good choice for you, and worth the investment.

If you are convinced, I'm also here to tell you that, right now, there's a Black Friday sale on at Quince (both in the UK and the US), so now would be a very good time to make hay, especially to buy the Crisp & Smooth Cotton bedding and European Linen bedding, which are both on sale now for between 15-20% off.

European Linen

I'm pretty sure these Pencil-Striped Linen Sheets were made for my room's color scheme. (Image credit: Future / Luke Arthur Wells)

My main complaint about linen bedding, and especially having to review a lot of it, is the 'wearing in' phase. When linen bedding arrives, even if it's pre-washed, it's often a little 'crispy' and stiff. To begin with, you might think you've made a big mistake, but it slowly but surely gets softer and softer, and the handle improves.

However, with Quince's European Linen, it has a buttery softness straight out of the bag. This softness made those first few washes of this linen much more comfortable, and I'd expect it to soften still as I continue to use it.

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Despite this, it's a linen that has a good structure to it. Linen fibers don't have quite so much elasticity as cotton, so it usually requires changing sheets more often to avoid that baggy duvet feeling, but I felt like this bedding lasted a little longer than comparable linen from other brands.

Pricewise, for a king-size duvet set, you're looking at £120, which is more than cheap bedding, yes, but many linen brands retail their duvet sets from £250, so it feels like a very good price.

Quince European Linen Duvet Cover Set in Dusty Olive, King Size £102 at Quince

Image credit: Future / Luke Arthur Wells Image credit: Future / Luke Arthur Wells

I have a lot of experience reviewing linen bedding, so I used Quince's European Linen as my view into the overall quality of the brand. The seams were neat and appropriately reinforced, with no loose threads inside. The fastener buttons are simple, clear buttons, which are generally standard across the market, but not a detail to write home about.

What I did like is the ties incorporated inside, which can be used to hold loops on your actual duvet to keep the bedding in place better and for longer — a clever trick to make a duvet look good.

My one gripe with this set was that the sheet didn't seem properly proportioned for my mattress, so the corners of the sheet didn't sit completely neatly at the corners of the mattress. I think my mattress is quite deep compared to others I've owned, but this means that this sheet could have also had room for a mattress topper, too. Not a bad problem to have, and better than the sheet being too small.

Crisp & Smooth Organic Cotton

The sheets also come in a reuseable fabric bag, which is handy for storing as you cycle bed linen. (Image credit: Future / Luke Arthur Wells)

Cotton is my favorite bedding to sleep in, and Quince's cotton offering was no different. It had a slightly different handle than cotton I'm used to, that's hard to put into words. It has a nice soft feel to the touch, and it also just felt more 'matt' than I'm used to cotton being. But, in the sleeping, I've decided that was a good thing.

Quince's Crisp & Smooth cotton felt super lightweight during the night, and even though this test was done in winter, I felt well thermoregulated.

My main problem with cotton is that it's often hard to iron to make it look amazing, and it isn't afforded the same aesthetic crinkle as linen. However, there's something about the weight and thread count of these sheets that made the ironing a little easier, and it didn't feel like I was back to needing to iron it again after every sleep.

Quince Organic Crisp & Smooth Cotton Duvet Cover Set in Toffee, King Size £56 at Quince

Giza Egyptian Cotton Sateen

If you like sateen bedding, Quince's Egyptian cotton will prove magical. (Image credit: Future / Luke Arthur Wells)

It's fair to say that sateen bedding isn't my bag, but if you're looking to buy some, there's a good chance that you already know why you like it. I tested the sheet and pillowcase set from Quince's Giza Egyptian Cotton Sateen, and it was closer to convincing me than any has ever been before.

It felt soft and very cool to sleep on, and while generally I'm not into the overly polished, silky aesthetic of these sheets, I was impressed by how these sheets caught the light, and specifically this Sand colorway, which looked pretty magical in my bedroom. I struggled, slightly, with ironing these sheets, as Quince suggests a lower temperature on the iron; however, this isn't a problem unique to Quince, and more to Sateen in general, which can also often suffer from more pronounced, deep creases.

One note: while the rest of the pillowcases I tried were simple Housewife styles, this one had a slight decorative border on one side.

Quince Giza Egyptian Cotton Sateen Fitted Sheet Set in Dried Sage, King Size £80 at Quince

Organic Cotton Waffle

Image credit: Future / Luke Arthur Wells Image credit: Future / Luke Arthur Wells

I once wrote in a previous guide that waffle sheets give 'teenage bedroom' vibes. While I largely stand by this opinion, Quince's Organic Cotton Waffle bedding is my one exception. There's something about the structure of the waffle in this set that feels more sophisticated. It's slightly more rounded and soft, and it brings a very pleasing texture.

The underside of the duvet and the pillowcase is a flat cotton, so you don't have to sleep with this texture on your skin necessarily, and this is just as comfortable as the aforementioned Crisp & Smooth Cotton bedding. The waffle sheets, however, were infinitely the easiest to make look good. They hardly needed ironing, and the waffle disguises creases and folds very well.

For the person who doesn't have time to iron their bedding, but loves a well-made bed, this is my number one choice.

Quince Organic Cotton Waffle Duvet Cover Set in Sand, King Size £75 at Quince

I'll continue to test these sheets and update this guide in the months to come, to see how they hold up to the wear and tear of daily use, but broadly, I'm impressed by the quality, let alone the super competitive prices. If you're looking to step up your bedding game, but don't want to completely blow the budget, this is your new place to shop.

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