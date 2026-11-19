If you're a fan of the American actress and singer Zooey Deschanel's quirky charm and style — we certainly are here at Livingetc — then nothing will make you happier than how she decorates her home for Christmas. At least, how she styled her home for the festive season in 2025, which is my inspiration for my decorating plans for the fast-approaching weekend of 'decking the halls,' as they say. (I generally decorate the weekend closest to the 1st of December, but if you're ahead of the game, then hats off to you!)

What I love most about Zooey's Christmas decorating ideas is how unapologetically fun and playful they are — not to mention colorful and inherently anti-minimalist. Christmas decorations range from glitter-topped fake snow and stars to pom-poms, ribbons, and bows, on banisters, mantels, and even on the tree. It's a riot of color, but most importantly, it's a celebration of the season and what it's all about.

Which is joy. And what better way to embrace the festive spirit than with joyful festive decorations throughout your home? Zooey's decorations start at her front door and carry on into her entryway, living room, and courtyard in a more-is-more maximalist style that I am absolutely here for. So let loose and have fun with your displays this year, Zooey style — that's what I intend to do.

"Zooey is taking Christmas whimsy to another level, and I love how magical these decorations look against the architecture’s colonial-revival influence," says Design Lab by Livingetc stylist, Miaad Latoof, about Zooey's staircase decorations on the first slide of her Instagram post last year. "The wall moldings, wood floors, and window frames, with their architectural details, act as a backdrop for this explosion of color, bringing the space to life."

As Miaad says, some people may look at these festive decorated spaces and think it's simply a load of ornaments all thrown together, but there’s a lot more to it than that. "There is something slightly nostalgic about it," she explains. "There’s an unexpected combination of candy-like colors, oversized baubles, ribbons, and stars, all together without being too precious about how they sit. It’s playful and a little chaotic, but that’s what makes it unique."

I love that you can barely see the Christmas tree for the decorations — in fact, I don't think I've ever seen a Christmas tree quite like it, and that's wonderful; I'm all for anything but boring, and if there's any time to decorate outside the box, it's Christmas. "It almost reminds me of a giant box of childhood toys, where nothing necessarily belongs to the same collection, but somehow everything works together," says Miaad.

Collected rather than curated, it feels deeply personal, with no set 'theme' or palette. It’s layered, with a mixture of textures, shapes and colors. To recreate it at home, don’t be afraid to keep on layering! Start with your base, whether it be a garland (or several) or your tree, and just keep building the layers — baubles, bows, stars, you name it; if it makes you happy, it’s in. And let's not forget the Christmas houses — my favorite — on the mantel, and actually in the tree, adding to the nostalgic decorating vibe in their unabashedly colorful glory.

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The row of multicolored stockings underneath the mantel display is like a rainbow dripping off the cloud-like, sparkly snow. "What makes this arrangement so dramatic is the contrast with the dark wood mantel," Miaad explains. It just works. As does each element of these wonderfully quirky festive displays.

Recreate the Look

And the fun doesn’t end inside, Zooey's festive decorating extends into her serene courtyard garden, too — where ribbons and oversized baubles hang from the trees, wrapped in string lights for a warm, magical, cozy space. These Waterproof Outdoor Moxled Christmas Tree Lights on Amazon come in warm white with a timer and 12 modes, which, when wrapped around an outdoor tree makes for an easy, cost-effective way to instantly add a bit of glowy magic to your outdoor space.

Miaad describes this outdoor area as "a little Candy Land", which it absolutely is, bringing together childlike charm and whimsy in the most wonderful of ways. "The decor is suspended at different heights, so you’re surrounded by them. And I can only imagine how magical this would feel in the evening, sitting on that beautiful blue sofa with the garden lights glowing and all these playful ornaments overhead," she says. And I couldn't agree more.

I can’t wait to be more ‘free’ with my decorating this year — I’m bringing down all the boxes. You in?

If you're looking for more creative ways to style your home this festive season, we spoke to four creative florists to see how they're decorating their wreaths this year, and we weren't disappointed.

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