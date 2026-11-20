We’ve all been there. Staying in the home of a guest, and you’re the first one up after chewing the fat until the small hours. You want that hit of caffeine, but you need to traipse downstairs and risk waking up your hosts from their Negroni slumbers. What’s a good houseguest to do? Thankfully, the rise of the upstairs coffee station — in a very literal sense — means there’s no longer a moral dilemma in the morning. Whether incorporated into the bedroom or installed in an adjoining dressing space or landing, the hosts with the most are giving their guests everything they need downstairs, upstairs.

It’s not hard to see why. Our thirst for ‘coffee station’ has increased by 40% in the UK in the last year, if searches on Google Trends are anything to go by, while those for ‘upstairs bar’ have soared by a whopping 110% in 2026. “Homeowners are increasingly looking to replicate the luxury boutique hotel experience,” explains Simon Tcherniak, senior designer at Manchester-based Neville Johnson, the bespoke fitted cabinetry business started by the eponymous founder who’s often billed as the original architect of the fitted kitchen.

“This is where the upstairs coffee station has become the ultimate morning luxury, allowing for a slow, peaceful start to the day without having to head straight down to the kitchen. Just as home bars are becoming a staple for evening hosting, we’re seeing a coffee station on the first floor emerge for morning routines.”

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Next-Level Coffee Stations

Sunday mornings — or, indeed, any morning — just got a whole lot easier with the 'upstairs coffee station' idea. (Image credit: Ledbury Studio)

Want to tap into the trend yourself? Charlie Smallbone, furniture maker and founder of kitchen design firm Ledbury Studio, has just remodeled an Edwardian home in Hamstead — and with it, not only furniture for the kitchen, but cabinetry for the bedroom, too. He says: “The primary suite comprises a bedroom, bathroom and dressing room, and in the passage between them, we installed what is effectively a kitchenette.” Charlie and his team matched the space to the adjoining bathroom and downstairs kitchen with an Arabescato marble countertop with space to plug in a coffee machine.

Open shelving sits above and walnut cabinetry below for storing cups and glasses, as well as a drawer fridge for cooling drinks — or milk. “Whether it’s a morning tea in bed or an evening wine in the bath, there’s no need to go downstairs to fetch it. People increasingly want to offer their guests self-contained spaces where they can completely unwind during stays. It also gives hosts and guests a break, which even with close friends or family, can be welcome during long visits.” One does have to wonder, though, if you make things too comfortable, will guests ever want to leave?

“The rise of upstairs coffee stations — and, indeed, home bars — is a natural evolution of how we use our homes,” says Katherine Pooley, the interior designer based in London but working internationally. “There’s something especially considered around the ability to offer guests morning coffee or evening drinks without having to retreat downstairs, particularly during the hosting season. It’s these little moments of convenience that make entertaining feel effortless, while adding another layer of luxury to everyday living.”

The founder of her namesake company has recently worked on a property in Holland Park where the client wanted the upstairs station-cum-bar to have a quiet and elegant presence rather than be purely functional. Bespoke mahogany joinery is complemented by an antiqued mirror and Calacatta Oro marble. Whether a swift G&T before hitting the sack or a strong espresso prior to storming the boardroom, you can see how such a space caters to specific rituals.

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Out of Sight — But Not Out of Mind

Who needs a hotel when you can bring the hotel vibe to your own home? (Image credit: NEATSMITH)

It’s a growing demand that the creative director of Daval Furniture — Huddersfield maker of made-to-measure cabinetry — is also noting in the recent collaboration with interior designer Mollie Ruttle of Studio Mooch. The duo has just completed a leisure suite outside of the main building at a country home in Cheshire. Explains James Bodsworth: “The separate building comprises living, dining and kitchen spaces, a games room and a guest suite. With the suite not directly connected to the main house, the client wanted each of the zones within it to function independently as part of a self-contained building.

"In the guest bedroom, this allowed us to include an open-fronted wardrobe with an integrated coffee station as part of the scheme, designed to mirror the facilities you’d find in a luxury hotel room where you can wake up, put on your freshly laundered dressing gown and make that first cup of morning coffee.” And it’s not just those with the space and serious means asking for such features in their bedrooms, according to James. “We’ve also recently finished a project for a client who asked us to create a walk-in wardrobe in a small nook nestled under the eaves in their primary bedroom. Central to the brief was a space within a run of fitted wardrobes to display and use their coffee machine so they could enjoy lazy Sunday mornings in bed with a freshly-made cuppa without having to set foot outside of the bedroom.”

Dressing rooms are a popular spot for installing these stations, as it turns out. At a home in Chelsea, Neatsmith — the custom wardrobe company — was tasked with creating a similar area for enjoying coffees first-thing and drinks last-thing. “The challenge is to integrate these additional features without them feeling like an afterthought,” says director Philipp Nagel. “In this design, the darker cabinetry, fluted glass and integrated lighting help define the area while keeping it consistent with the overall scheme.”

Raising the Bar

And if you're not a drinker, this design could easily be swapped for an upstairs coffee station of dreams — or both! (Image credit: Meraki Design)

Purely wet bars upstairs are a thing, too — who doesn’t like a cheeky getting-ready drink, after all? — as seen in a project by London- and Athens-based interiors studio Meraki Design. Says co-founder Eris Koutsoudakis: “The lounge at this home in Kensington sits above the kitchen, so it made sense to include a drinks station with a sink and integrated fridge. It’s all about convenience, not just when entertaining, but for everyday use, as it serves the bedrooms and other spaces on the floors above, too.”

Rather cleverly, it’s designed as part of the room instead of a separate kitchen area, while the mirrored back gives the area more depth. Elsewhere, in Harlem, NYC, Sarah Brown — founder and creative director of her eponymous practice in London — carved out a lounge space on the fourth floor and with it a wet bar. “The aim was to create a sophisticated and comfortable space with its own style by choosing different materials and furniture to the rest of the house,” she explains. Indeed, the lacquered finish on the cabinetry and statement marble on the bar really make it pop (see below).

Form and Function

(Image credit: Tori Sikkema. Design: Sarah Brown Interiors)

Neville Johnson’s Simon Tcherniak concludes: “While it can be practical to keep your coffee machine exposed in your own station, concealing it within bespoke cabinetry keeps your upstairs space feeling serene. Pods and accessories can quickly make it feel cluttered, too, so incorporate shallow pull-out drawers complete with dividers for different flavors to keep things organized and accessible.”

He adds: “Power needs to be in place before furniture installation so that tidy cable management and easy access to plug points can be incorporated into the coffee bar’s design. Alternatively, install a sophisticated plug extension point within the cabinet itself.”

Clearly, it’s time to take your coffee game to the next level.

Coffee Station Accessories

For more ideas in incorporating an 'upstairs coffee station' into your home, these are the things all coffee nooks should have in them.

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