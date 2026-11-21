With amber-gold trees and a chill in the air, Hyde Park is a vision of autumn, but just across the road, in the marble-covered halls of The Dorchester, Christmas has begun. Between the hours of midnight and five in the morning, a dedicated team embarked on The Dorchester's annual Christmas transformation, and amidst the hurry of trees and baubles, I tagged along to watch the Christmas magic come to life.

There's no doubting that this undertaking is a group effort, with dedicated teams for carrying the trees, decorating the trees, constructing the display, and more, but all these groups are united by one guiding force: Philip Hammond. For most of the year, Philip acts as The Dorchester's resident designer florist, the brain behind the hotel's achingly beautiful displays, but for a few months, Philip assumes a new role. He is, for lack of better words, the king of Christmas.

His name carries an almost mythical allure in the hotel. Before even entering my room, I've been assured how lucky I am to watch Philip in his element. Over dinner, the waiter regularly returns to the table to suggest that Philip may even let me help decorate, "if I'm lucky." Another team member whispers to me in conspiratorial tones that "Phil doesn't even keep a list... he just knows." But even with all this in mind, I was still unprepared for just how immense a role Philip takes on in this Christmas decorating operation.

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No decision is made without deferring to him first. Throughout the evening, he operates with an omnipresent quality, seeming to simultaneously be everywhere at once, finding the time to discuss each and every decision, all without ever showing so much as a hint of overwhelm or stress. Running purely on the fuel of polos and Haribos, he powers through the night in a state of what he calls "organized chaos."

Perhaps it shouldn't come as such a surprise that this whole transformation is managed with such precision and skill. It is, after all, Philip's 17th year at the helm of the hotel's Christmas display, and, as he tells me, "if I can’t do it now, I don’t know if I ever can." And as anyone who steps foot down the parade of glittering trees and floral displays will see, he most certainly can.

As much as I'd love to wake each morning in the Hyde Park Suite, cocooned in the plushest sheets of all time with views to take your breath away, and walk downstairs to be greeted by rows upon rows of twinkling trees and a chocolate-replica Dorchester hotel, I'm afraid that may be slightly too grand a Christmas wish. So, instead, I spoke to the king of Christmas himself and picked up some tips for replicating The Dorchester magic in your own home.

1. Don't Underestimate the Power of Planning

Each Christmas wreath was made entirely by hand by The Dorchester's dedicated team of florists. (Image credit: Felix Speller. The Dorchester.)

For Philip, there's no such thing as starting too early.

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"Planning starts as the current year goes up," Philip tells me. Each year is treated as a learning opportunity, with Philip keeping note of "what might be changed, what could be better, and having ideas whilst we are installing."

No sooner than days after the Christmas decorations are taken down in January, Philip is already round the table again, figuring out what their plan should be for the year commencing. The theme is one of the first decisions that gets made, with a specific color scheme chosen as the guiding force for the rest of the design. From there, Philip begins fleshing out the vision, searching high and low for just the right colors and finishes.

"Sourcing of decorations starts in January, trees are selected in the summer, and the process of organizing begins in September; packing boxes and getting everything ready takes around two months," he tells me.

It's all these months of planning and preparation that make the day of the transformation run as smoothly as it does. And while 11 months of prep work may be slightly excessive for your own home Christmas decor, there is certainly a lesson to be taken from this highly considered approach. It could be as simple as taking the time to list or sketch out how you want your Christmas tree to look — the biggest takeaway is that of intention.

You can see the difference between a Christmas display that was thoughtlessly thrown together and one that has been given the gift of time and consideration, and if you want a display to rival that of one of London's best hotels, a little bit of planning will go a long way.

2. Something Old, Something New

An array of different sizes and finishes brings texture and variety to this impressive tree. (Image credit: Felix Speller. The Dorchester)

As each year passes, there can be a certain pressure to outdo yourself, creating a display more extravagant, more eye-catching than the last, with a new color scheme and, of course, a whole new set of decorations. But even in the most luxurious settings, the secret to a truly special Christmas display lies in the combination of tradition and new additions.

Of course, with each new theme Philip is required to source a whole new set of baubles and accessories to match, but at the heart of each year's display are a select few features that will never change.

Perhaps most notable of all is the golden star that sits atop the grand, 12'8" tree. "The star on the top of the tree has been on every tree I have decorated at The Dorchester. I see it as my signature, and it is carefully stored away each year and then unpacked and repainted for the next." The star might just be the only Christmas staple at The Dorchester that has been at the hotel even longer than Philip, having been passed down to him by the florist before him.

And even in the grandest displays, Philip notes the importance of a little bit of sentimentality in your Christmas decor, saying, "There is also a small glass bird that I place in the tree in memory of my Grandfather. It’s fun when there are children around the tree, and I make it a game to see if they can find it." It's these personal touches that keep that true Christmas spirit alive, adding a depth that goes beyond the latest trends.

It's this mix-and-match approach that characterizes Philips displays. "Baubles are sourced from all over the world; sometimes I will even buy things without knowing what I will use them for, and they will appear a few years later." Some baubles are sourced from Venice, crafted from Murano glass, twinkling like jewels on the tree. Others come from John Lewis, who, one florist tells me while completing her final wreath, "make the best copper-colored baubles."

This set of 30 Copper Shatterproof Christmas Tree Baubles on John Lewis looks just the ticket.

What this blend of high-street and artisan finishes shows is that it's not about how much you spend; it's about knowing what you're looking for. And for Philip, it's all about designs with "interesting shapes and textures, whilst still having an elegant classic look."

3. Think Beyond Gingerbread

The train-track display was crafted by Story House, complete with twinkling lampposts and a moving train. (Image credit: Felix Speller. The Dorchester)

There was no shortage of excitement across the course of the evening, but I must say, nothing felt quite so magical as being led through the back of the hotel, past the immaculately kept, exuberantly large modern kitchens, and straight into the candy cove, where The Dorchester's pastry chefs were completing a transformation of their own.

While the energy in the main lobby was frenetic, down in Chef Andrew Blas's kitchen, there's a lightness in the air. Perhaps it's the massive vat of chocolate scenting the space, or the Christmas tunes playing in the background, but the three chefs (yes, just three) assigned to creating this year's edible Christmas village display moved through this mammoth task with a playful panache.

You might think this laid-back energy would be on account of lesser responsibilities. You would, of course, be wrong. Not only were these three chefs tasked with creating a whole village of snow-topped homes made entirely out of chocolate, but they also had to craft their own chocolate recreation of The Dorchester itself, the central figure in this year's Christmas display. How many times had they practiced this behemoth challenge, you might ask? Not once, is the answer. "It's basically just a decorated rectangle," Andrew explains with a shrug.

While in prior years, Andrew had completed similar displays using the traditional festive medium of gingerbread, this year, chocolate was the material of choice.

By using a carefully crystallized chocolate, Andrew is able to achieve a result that is not only impressively robust, but can actually withstand warmer temperatures without bending or warping at all. It's far less delicate and easily snappable than gingerbread, while still allowing for an equally impressive finish.

4. Don't Shy Away From the Classics

Sometimes, classics are classics for a reason. (Image credit: Felix Speller. The Dorchester)

With exceedingly impressive displays filling our feeds for the months leading up to the festive season, it can be easy to lose sight of just how simple it can be to create a magical-looking Christmas scene.

You don't need eleven trees or thousands of baubles; you just need to get the essentials down. And, according to Philip, no one feature will bring your display to life quite like some sparkling Christmas lights. "Lights are the key to giving the perfect Christmas look," he tells me. On the hotel's primary tree, strings of lights are twirled and looped across the branches, twisted into place with a relaxed ease. Rows of twinkling trees line the main restaurant, too, making each meal feel like Christmas dinner.

Even when it comes to the floral arrangements, Philip tends to rely on the classics, saying, "My go-to flowers for Christmas are always Amaryllis. Then I love anything gold or sparkly!"

And while the striking, moving train-track, chocolate Christmas village display is likely beyond most of our skill levels (it took the expert team at Story House over six weeks to bring it all together), there are elements of the design that could easily be lifted for your home display. The fluffy piles of snow, for example, were created using self-adhesive artificial snow, not unlike the ones you'd find on the likes of Amazon — like this Supa Self Adhesive Artificial Fake Snow.

What made it look so special, however, was the skill with which it was applied. From midnight until five a.m., the team was engaged in a process of intermittently sieving and spritzing, switching between a classic kitchen sieve to evenly apply the snow, and a spray bottle of water to create those realistic-looking clumps.

But perhaps most crucially of all, your Christmas display should be representative of you. "Use the things that you love," encourages Philip. "Christmas should be personal rather than following a trend; it evokes memories, and some of my favorite decorations are ones that have been in my family since I was a child. The main thing is to enjoy it and decorate to your own taste!"

Shop the Style

Although Philip advocates for a more personal, sentimental approach to Christmas decorating, there are some trends that are just too good to ignore, and these cute, kitsch Christmas ornaments are at the top of our list.

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