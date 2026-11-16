Sorry 2026, These Mid-Century Fireplaces Are Way More Design-y Than Anything You've Come Up With

Has any era made quite as much of an impact on design as the mid-century? While trends and styles come and go, somehow, the designs of this period remain just as appealing today as they did some 70-odd years ago. And my latest obsession? Mid-century fireplaces.

It's not entirely surprising to think about fireplace ideas at this time of the year. With an unwavering chill in the air, there's nowhere I'd rather be than snuggled up against the warmth of a fireplace. Or, more specifically, the warmth of a stylish, surprisingly modern, mid-century fireplace. As a certified lover of all things mid-century design, it's not exactly a shock that I'm a fan, but what has surprised me is just how contemporary they feel today.

If anything, looking at these designs made me realize just how little we've been doing with the humble fireplace. According to The Brownstone Boys, who have built a career renovating period properties, with a special focus on maintaining original architecture, in many homes from this era, the fireplace was the heart of a room, the architectural focal point. But they explain, "Somewhere along the way, fireplaces became a little too streamlined." Today, it's rare to see a fireplace that feels truly original, or even considered. So often, they're little more than a remnant of the past, some unused feature that gets repurposed as an extra storage space.

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These designs remind us that this wasn't always the way. "Mid-century designs embraced texture, dimension, and a little drama. We're big believers that a home should have moments that make you stop and look, and a fireplace is the perfect opportunity. There's a craftsmanship and character to these older designs that we think is missing from many contemporary interpretations," explain The Brownstone Boys. Let's take a look.

1. Tennessee Marble Moodiness

The built-in sofa and wooden finishes help emphasize the mid-century features in this room. (Image credit: Jeff Jones Photo. Caroline Levenson Design)

Built in 1964, this tri-level home sits on the edge of Knoxville, Tennessee, with sweeping views of the Cumberland and Smoky Mountains wrapping around the property.

When the current owners purchased it, the home had only changed hands once since its construction, leaving much of the original architecture and character entirely intact, a surprising rarity in homes of this period. From the terrazzo floors to the green shag carpets, the home was practically frozen in time, including the original Tennessee marble fireplaces.

Repeated in both the living room and the family room, these marble-clad fireplaces speak not only to the era in which they were built, but to their location, too. True to its nickname as the 'Marble City', Knoxville was known for its rich deposits of crystalline limestone, otherwise known as 'Tennessee marble'. In this home, the stone brings texture and presence to the two fireplaces, commanding the space with its sculptural quality.

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The larger of the two designs, "The living room fireplace is truly the heart of the home and the dramatic focal point of this room," shares Lacy Apperson from Caroline Levenson Design.

Careful not to drift too far or detract from the original character of the home, Lacy says, "We made the area around the fireplace cozy with an Eames lounge chair and ottoman, and a stack of oversized cushions covered in colorful and textured fabrics that soften the stone of the fireplace and provide comfortable and casual seating for gathering around the fire." These warm, earthy colors and iconic furniture designs from the era help preserve that quintessentially mid-century feel, complementing the striking, marble-fronted fireplace.

"The second fireplace, also of Tennessee marble, is in the ground-level family room," shares Lacy. "We wanted this room to have the intimacy of a wonderful 1960s den, with a custom green velvet built-in walnut sectional oriented around the fireplace, a pool table, and a bar for late-night cocktails."

2. Mid-Century Minimalism

"The fireplace, which wraps around a corner, is truly unique and adds immense value to the project. It fits perfectly into the sleek, timeless aesthetic while introducing a warm, cozy touch," says Pieter. (Image credit: Allt.B. Pieter Schoolaert)

In 2026, minimalist interior design has become something of a dirty word, still holding the connotations of the all-white blandness of the 2010s. But back in this era, minimalism was actually something to get excited about. It was simple and sleek, but still warm and interesting. It had depth and character. And this fireplace is the perfect example of that.

"I have a great appreciation for mid-century design — specifically its clean, simplistic nature and its refined lines — qualities that I frequently incorporate into my own work," explains Pieter Schoolaert, the designer behind this project. "It creates a sense of tranquility."

In this home, the wood-clad fireplace acts as an architectural anchor for the space. Wrapping across a corner, it's both strikingly modern yet unmistakably retro.

"On one side, the fireplace faces the seating area and the dining table, fostering a sense of conviviality. On the other side of the corner, an extended ledge has been created — a space where one can sit or lie down while looking into the fire. I often use this spot myself to read a book."

3. Californian Cabin Cool

The red tiled wall brings a warmth and softness to the home that balances out the black fireplace design. (Image credit: William Jess Laird. General Assembly)

"Located in the low-key hamlet of Amagansett, the house very much plays off its location, both the beach and a beautiful state park," shares Colin Stief from General Assembly. Inspired by the rugged landscapes surrounding it, this home adopted a natural, earthy color palette and a design rich in natural materials.

"The fireplace, which is surrounded by a large tiled wall, was designed as the focal point of the living room," says Colin. Looking around them for inspiration, he says, "We drew from the rugged Modernism of California’s Sea Ranch, and the 1960s cedar shingled homes of Hamptons-based architect Norman Jaffe, adding softened finishes and details like solid wood millwork and handmade tile that echo the color palette of the many shrubs and trees that surround the house."

The goal for this home was to create a cozy, calming space, evoking memories of the past while remaining rooted in a contemporary design language.

"It's very much a reflection of the relaxed lifestyle of the homeowners — a creative couple from Manhattan — a year-round retreat that is comfortable, yet elevated."

Craving more of that mid-century modern beauty? Take a look through our complete guide to mid-century modern furniture and figure out what your home is missing.

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