When you strip away the fancy frills, florals, and finery that've become synonymous with tablescaping, what you're left with is the food itself. What food you will be serving, how you will be serving it, and the ways your guests will interact with it. And to that degree, 'foodscaping' is more often than not the most important part of holiday entertaining. Food both defines the schedule of the evening and the ceremony of feeding your loved ones is the origin of hosting. So, how, then, do you serve canapés and hors d'oeuvres in a way that gives them the spotlight they deserve?

"I think we're seeing a much more expressive relationship between food and design," says Charu Gandhi, the founder and director of Elicyon, a London-based luxury interior design studio. "Food has been an important visual language in fashion, branding, and creative campaigns for some time, but it's increasingly finding its place within interiors again, particularly through the way we style our tables and approach entertaining." With Christmas table trends embracing a more creative and personal edge, there is no time like the present to bring the food back to the foreground.

Incredibly specific serveware that shows off each dish, a curated collection of cutlery and china, asymmetrical towers and visually pleasing displays — these are the kinds of holiday decorating ideas that will set your table apart from the rest and get your guests talking about the menu again. And I talked to top-of-the-line caterers and entertaining experts to get the scoop on how to serve in style this holiday season.

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On Vintage Silver

A silver or chrome moment makes a table shine. (Image credit: Opus 11)

Vintage silver accents and chrome accessories have been the talk of interior design trends this year, and almost every designer I talked to emphasized their love of bringing this detail to the table. "I'm a huge fan of vintage silver. Old silver trays, small bowls, and unusual serving dishes instantly add character to a table," says Charlie Karlson, founder and creative director of UK-based luxury events and catering company, Opus 11.

Why does this accent work so well for foodscaping? Well, silver provides a strong contrast to the food itself. Visually, the smooth, shiny, and fanciful appearance of decorating with silver couldn't be more different than the textured, colorful attributes of food. It's the perfect pairing. Tablescaping expert, event stylist, and founder of The Social Kitchen, Dani Tucker says, "Our much-loved silver vintage trays are the one piece we can't live without when serving. Use them to serve drinks, desserts, and food for later, or sit right on the table, and they make any table look instantly cool."

But you don't have to have a high-end budget to make this serving style work; collected and vintage pieces are part of the charm. Charlie says, "I particularly love pieces that have a little wear rather than looking brand new; something that looks like it's been collected over time. Especially at Christmas, there's something beautiful about mixing vintage silver, handmade ceramics, and pieces you've picked up on your travels."

A little silver coupe to accentuate your desserts, or a vintage oyster plate for appetizers, brings character. "Nothing needs to match perfectly. I much prefer when it doesn't," says Charlie.

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Charlie Karlsen Social Links Navigation Founder and Creative Director of Opus 11 Creative director Charlie founded Opus 11 in 2018 with his husband Joshua, redefining the idea of luxury event catering. Working on events for everyone from top fashion brands to private individuals, the company specializes in dramatic, design-forward event styling under Charlie's watchful eye for detail.

Style with Serving in Mind

Give every dish a moment to shine with the right serving piece. (Image credit: Opus 11)

That said, every piece for food styling should be chosen with serving in mind. Think about how you and your guests will be interacting with each dish or course, and plan accordingly.

For example, during sit-down meals, Dani says, "I love generous sharing platters that encourage people to pass things around and get talking, even better when the platters are a unique piece that has a story behind them." Yes, holiday centerpieces score important style points, but "We plan space for the food from the beginning, so serving dishes sit comfortably within the table styling," says Dani. If it's a larger gathering or long evening, "you can plan a separate drinks or dessert station, which helps free up space and gives guests another place to gather," adds Dani.

Then there is the even more practical side of things — what foods can sit out for longer and what dishes need to be eaten while they are hot? Charlie says, "Cold canapés work beautifully on larger platters, while anything hot is best brought out in smaller batches." But again, "I also love a feasting table where guests can help themselves. It immediately breaks down that sense of formality and gets everyone chatting around the food," adds Charlie.

Start with your table's theme, trend or color combination, and choose serving pieces that suit the food and work together. "A shallow platter shows off a colorful salad beautifully, while a deeper bowl is perfect for generous sides," says Dani. "Pinch pots and mini bowls keep sauces and seasoning close at hand, and a little space around each dish lets guests serve themselves easily." There are plenty of unique hosting pieces and niche kitchenware that will elevate your spread.

Introduce Scale and Asymmetry

"I love using cake stands for height and introducing another shape. A beautiful selection of canapés on a vintage silver tiered stand, for example, can look incredibly striking," says Charlie. (Image credit: Opus 11)

The easiest way to lay out food on a table is to think in terms of visual planes. Incorporating asymmetry and differentiating heights will help guests interpret the food more clearly. Charlie says, "Rather than arranging everything in neat rows when setting a table, I'll play with different heights, larger platters, little bowls, and unexpected serving pieces. It feels much more relaxed and interesting to the eye."

Dani adds, "Vary the scale with a large platter, smaller dishes, and a footed bowl or cake stand, then use fabric and plinths of different sizes to layer in height." Pro tip: "I use other bowls turned upside down as plinths where I need to bring in a little more height," says Charlie.

And to keep things running smoothly, "position taller pieces where they won't interrupt conversation, and check that every dish has a serving utensil," says Dani.

Basically, think about serving your food in the same way you would arrange a centerpiece or even when decorating beyond the table. Charu Gandhi says, "While food itself might not traditionally be considered an element of interior design, the way it's presented can be approached with the same consideration for proportion, color, texture, and composition."

Charu Gandhi Social Links Navigation Interior Designer and Founder of Elicyon Charu Gandhi is an interior designer and the founder of the London-based luxury interior design studio, Elicyon. Charu is a RIBA- and ARB-qualified architect whose passion for the discipline expanded beyond studying the craft, leading her to teach at the Architectural Association and later work at other international design houses before founding Elicyon in 2014. This season, Elicyon has launched a new Autumn/Winter campaign, A Taste for More, that explores some of the most interesting, contemporary entertaining trends.

Make the Display Your Own

Having a set-up that works for you and your dinner plans will instantly elevate the space. (Image credit: Neptune)

And lastly, always make your foodscape feel your own. Yes, taking tips from the best, most luxurious caterers helps hone your skills, but Charlie says, "For me, the most memorable entertaining always has something personal behind it. It could be a dish inspired by somewhere you've travelled or something that feels incredibly nostalgic."

Those little details are what make entertaining feel personal. It's less about creating a perfectly styled table and more about creating something that reflects you and gives people something to talk about. "The pieces you serve food on can tell just as much of a story as the food itself. I love when people come to my home and ask where something is from, because I'd say 85% of my serveware has a story behind it, collected from different places around the world," shares Charlie.

And don't feel the need to make everything look too perfect. "Sometimes a slightly undone table, with guests helping themselves and things moving around throughout the evening, is much more inviting," adds Charlie.

The most successful host will make the food the main event while simultaneously thinking beyond the food into how the decor elevates the spread. For instance, "A few bowls of beautiful seasonal fruit, lots of candlelight, and an old silver champagne bucket filled with ice and wine/champagne, with some glassware next to it, can completely transform a table," says Charlie. "I love the idea of a table that feels a little abundant, almost like a still-life painting."

It's time to step into your boujee hosting area and embrace caterer-approved canapés styling. For more inspiration like this, be sure to subscribe to the Livingetc newsletter.