Nothing brings me more joy during the holiday season than setting a table for my nearest and dearest to gather around. From picking the plates to perfectly curating the centerpiece to wow my invitees — every part of the process is an exciting chance to balance hosting skills with an eye for good design. So, as we gear up for the most host-centric time of year, I'm curious how Christmas table decor ideas for the table have evolved from last year's must-haves to now.

Sure, you always have your classic holiday tablescape inspiration (fir stems, red bows, Christmas decorations), but in a year where trends embrace the characterful, personal, and crafty, how will this impact Christmas cutlery and holiday centerpieces? Charu Gandhi, the founder and director of Elicyon, a London-based luxury interior design studio, tells me, "For me, it's the anticipation and the rituals that surround welcoming people into your home that are shaping how we decorate our tables this year. The experience begins long before anyone sits down."

"I think about what someone encounters the moment they walk through the door. Is there music playing? Can they smell something wonderful cooking in the oven? Is the lighting warm and inviting? These sensory details establish the atmosphere of an evening almost immediately," Charu continues. The tablescape, of course, plays an important role in that experience. Glamour and curation show your guests you care, but this year we are also striving for connectivity. So, if that sounds like the kind of tablescape you're aiming for, here are the five Christmas table trends you'll want to try this season.

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1. Experimenting With Sculptural Forms and Food Towers

Shape plays a huge part in how our eyes interact with a table, and going outside the box will make your table pop. (Image credit: Masha Mel. Design: Elicyon)

Food has become one of interior design's biggest inspirations in the past few years. Tomato-scented candles, olive and oyster motifs on nearly every summer decor collection, and restaurants have even come to inspire things like kitchen design and the way we entertain at home (has anyone reading hosted a bistro party, perhaps? I have). So it's no surprise that feasting tables and grazing tablescapes are a big inspiration source for holiday tables this year.

But the one thing these trends really have in common with one another is the use of sculptural motifs — it's central to that sense of grandeur. "I'm particularly drawn to this use of sculptural forms on the table this Christmas," says Charu Gandhi. "Triangular silhouettes are, specifically, an interesting design direction, and for our A Taste for More campaign, we explored them as a contemporary interpretation of the Christmas tree.

"We created towers of citrus, grapes, and confections, repeating the triangular form through smaller details, including bespoke napkin holders," she explains. It's a subtle way to introduce a festive reference without relying on conventional decorations.

Charu Gandhi Social Links Navigation Interior Designer and Founder of Elicyon Charu Gandhi is an interior designer and the founder of the London-based luxury interior design studio, Elicyon. Charu is a RIBA- and ARB-qualified architect whose passion for the discipline expanded beyond studying the craft, leading her to teach at the Architectural Association and later work at other international design houses before founding Elicyon in 2014. This season, Elicyon has launched a new Autumn/Winter campaign, A Taste for More, that explores some of the most interesting, contemporary entertaining trends.

Choose fruits and foods that will be both delicious and fabulous looking on the table. (Image credit: Barbara Corsico. Design: Róisín Lafferty, Artemest)

"Fruit isn't just for eating…pomegranates, grapes, and plums are a great way to create volume and sculpture that also smell and taste good," adds interior designer Róisín Lafferty, who has partnered with Artemest this Christmas to explore the art of festive entertaining. "I love the stylized approach, think Wes Anderson meets Christmas rather than traditional or rustic. This time of year allows space for the theatrical, colorful, rich, and indulgent," Róisín adds.

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You don't have to go with triangular shapes, but with sculptural table centerpieces, "I'd suggest choosing one strong form and repeating it in smaller ways throughout the table. And the details don't need to match exactly, but a recurring shape or material can give the composition a sense of cohesion."

Okay, I'm officially expecting to see sculptural pieces on every Pinterest mood board this year.

2. Polished Silver Pieces

Image 1 of 2 There is something so timeless about a touch of polished silver on the table. (Image credit: Luke Arthur Wells for Six the Residence) Here, stylist Luke Arthur Wells has combined polished silver with tactile velvet chairs from Six the Residence. (Image credit: Luke Arthur Wells for Six the Residence) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

"Polished silver and chrome are also finding their way back onto the dining table," says Charu. And though the interior design world started the chrome decor craze a couple of years ago now, it's a design choice we are most definitely still loving (ahem, decorating with silver was Livingetc's latest color crush).

But on the holiday table, silver finishes read as both contemporary and classic. With today's selection of tableware, you can expect a slightly Space Age edge from chrome serveware, but the shine will always hint at the romance of tables past. "I love the reflective quality of these materials," says Charu, "particularly when paired with candlelight, which softens their appearance and creates a beautiful interplay of light and shadow."

And you can classify silver as both a color and a material, making it incredibly easy to blend with other pieces. Charu says, "I like to mix polished and aged finishes. Silver candlesticks can sit alongside contemporary chrome pieces, while linen and glass bring softness and transparency. The contrast creates a table that feels collected rather than overly coordinated."

3. The Analog Table

Even a disposable camera or Polaroid is the perfect way to document the moment while staying connected to it. "These details bring playfulness back to the table and keep conversation flowing," adds Charu. Image credit: Masha Mel. Design: Elicyon "There's something wonderful about a beautifully designed deck of cards sitting amongst the glassware and silver, ready to be picked up after dinner. It gives the evening another dimension and encourages guests to engage with one another in a different way," says Charu. Image credit: Masha Mel. Design: Elicyon

Never has the world been so focused on nostalgia, developing analog habits, and finding pieces for their home with clear human craft. And since the holidays are always a great excuse to break out the board games, Charu suggests extending these playful, tactile moments to the tablescape.

"I love the idea of incorporating things that encourage guests to interact with their surroundings. A beautiful deck of playing cards at each place setting, for example, becomes both a decorative detail and an invitation to play. You could introduce a game between courses or after dinner, allowing the evening to unfold naturally rather than following a rigid structure," says Charu.

There's something charming about incorporating elements that guests can actually engage with. And there is certainly no shortage of stylish games in 2027; it's more about finding the kind of analog moment that speaks to you and your guests. "People are craving the comfort of familiar traditions in a world where technology and AI are ever-increasing, but they also want room to play. Nostalgic details bring a sense of occasion," says tablescaping expert, event stylist, and founder of The Social Kitchen, Dani Tucker.

"I think we can sometimes become so focused on creating a beautiful setting that we forget what the table is actually for," adds Charu. "The most successful tablescapes are those that look wonderful but also contribute to the experience of being together. For me, that's a detail worth keeping long after Christmas."

4. A More Festive Approach to Color

Even pink and red feel a little more exciting, and these bow napkins from Vondels are the perfect addition. (Image credit: Westwing, Vondels)

"I think we're seeing a more expressive approach to festive color," says Charu. Rather than adhering to traditional Christmas table color palettes, rich, tonal combinations, "where color comes through the food, flowers, linens and objects themselves," will lead to a more successful tablescape this season. And it's really no surprise this style is picking up this festive season, as color trends this year have shown a clear preference for moody, characterful shades.

"People want spaces that feel individual and inviting, where the details have been considered but the atmosphere remains relaxed and spontaneous," says Charu. Adding that pop of aubergine for a bit of drama or even chartreuse for a playful edge can take your tablescape from expected to exceptional.

Or, "Pairing vibrant red with frosted blue or soft pink gives festive styling a playful twist," says Dani. You can keep the foundation simple and introduce the color through napkins, candles, or a few bows. "It feels celebratory and gives you room to do something personal with a familiar Christmas color," Dani adds.

"I love a table that invites conversation, where guests feel comfortable reaching across for another serving or staying for one more glass of wine," says Charu. And decorating with color, unexpected color at that, is a great way to create a more conversational and exciting environment.

5. A Mix of Old and New

This entire dining room feels unexpected and modern, but the tableware itself is of a more traditional nature. Image credit: Barbara Corsico. Design: Róisín Lafferty, Artemest These elevated and traditional details create a well-rounded aesthetic. Image credit: Barbara Corsico. Design: Róisín Lafferty, Artemest

"There's something lovely about revisiting familiar festive pieces: rich red and heritage green, vintage-inspired glassware, crystal glass bowls and pops of primary colors," says Dani. I mean, it's no wonder the Christmas paper chain is making a comeback — and dare I say, it'd look fabulous on a table setting. However, this year it's about balancing the old and the new. "We love mixing a fun new item with pieces you already own, so the table feels collected and personal," explains Dani.

Texture is a great way to bring volume to the table and spice things up. Dani suggests, "Weave playful, brightly colored feathers through your centerpiece so they drift between the florals and the wider display, or let strands of tinsel fringing fall from the candle holders for movement and sparkle, for a more traditional take." Either way, bring the fun, then balance it with a few grounding family pieces that nod to tradition.

So, "If you have any antique or interesting crockery, make sure to use it," adds Róisín. "Festivities are to be celebrated, so it's the perfect time to take out the vintage silverware or inherited pieces and enjoy!" says Róisín. The magic lies in that slightly imperfect tablescape.

"The most memorable gatherings aren't necessarily the most elaborate. They're the ones where every detail contributes to a feeling of warmth and generosity, and where people feel genuinely welcome," says Charu.

And if you're looking for more ways to be creative, four creative florists shared how they're decorating their Christmas wreaths this year, and we weren't disappointed.

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