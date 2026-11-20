Not much is known about the reasons that convinced Elizabeth Holmes, the businesswoman behind Silicon Valley blood-testing start-up Theranos, to invite director Nathan Fielder to spend the 34 days before she was sent to prison at home with her and her family; an experience that provided the basis for A24's new documentary You Can See Everything, one of the most-talked-about cultural moments of 2026 after the success of The Drama and Backrooms. Theranos raised over 700 million dollars from high-profile investors by falsely claiming it could run a wide range of diagnostic tests from a few drops of blood, fooling thousands of patients in turn. As its mastermind, Holmes was convicted in January 2022 of defrauding the company's backers and sentenced to 11 years and three months in prison.

Why on Earth would you let a camera crew in? It is a question that is yet to stop haunting Fielder, as anyone else who found themselves pierced to the screen while watching You Can See Everything. Among them is one half of the cinema podcast Pulp Film, James Briefel: "Fielder couldn't imagine many people choosing to have strangers intruding on their personal space in what could potentially be their last month of liberty," he says, recalling a moment of the Q+A that followed his preview of the documentary, which was co-directed by Lance Oppenheim and has only just landed in the UK after its October 16 US and Canada release. Interrogating that decision feels inevitable.

The timing feels especially fitting: Holmes and her partner, hotel heir Billy Evans, had relocated to the house we see in the film only months prior, having left the ultra-affluent Green Gables, an historic 74-acre estate in Woodside, California, where they rented, for a rather ordinary beachside two-bedroom in Del Mar, near San Diego. Those wondering what kind of 'everything' the couple intended to show the audience in having their every move shadowed and filmed — and the extent to which that reflects their actual reality — should note the podcaster's warning: "Although the filmmakers might feel as though they're getting a better understanding of Elizabeth Holmes, it's clear that the version of her they're seeing is very artificial and very manufactured." The home itself is an instrument of manipulation.

Inside 'You Can See Everything', "An Onion of a Documentary With So Many Layers to It"

A24's You Can See Everything follows Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes and her family as Nathan Fielder and a film crew join them at home for the 34 days before she goes to prison. (Image credit: Courtesy of A24)

Let's picture it, then. What does Elizabeth Holmes' home in You Can See Everything look and feel like at first sight? "It's not fancy, but very functional. I'd say rustic, seaside-y, and domestic," Briefel tells me. "It’s a place they're renting, warm and inviting, like somewhere you’d pick as a holiday home."

The documentary opens with a shot of Holmes 'behind the bars' of her baby's crib, a scene that, for A Rabbit's Foot's digital editor Kitty Grady, "sets the tone for the empathetic portrait that comes", framing her in "a slightly victimized way". The directors and production designer Alex DiGerlando, who had already shared sets with Oppenheim in the making of psychological crime thriller Primetime, knew exactly what they were doing with that first sequence: it's a hint at her fast-approaching incarceration. But it leaves room for a more personal, moving reading, too, depending on how you look at it: "Holmes is holding her baby, and immediately, you ask yourself: 'if the first thing we see is her mollycoddling her children, is it a natural thing, or is it performative and calculated?"

As it turns out, both can be true, and the daily rituals and the mundane actions performed within the home cement this duality, along with the actual furnishings. One of the things that caught Grady's eye was the interesting mix of soft and hard surfaces: "Always sitting on the sofa or on the bed, or rocking the baby, Holmes and Evans seem to be self-consciously presenting an idea of their gentle family life." Yet there are "sharp edges", too. When Nathan comes to stay, for example, they don't give him a mattress, "a bizarre move that shows their welcoming nature only extends so far," she says.

People who have already watched You Can See Everything described its setting as disorienting and claustrophobic. Image credit: Lance Oppenheim Really, though, much of their perception is Nathan Fielder, Lance Oppenheim, and Alex DiGerlando's genius at play, along with the protagonists' own framing. Image credit: Courtesy of A24

Despite knowing that Holmes is guilty, you can't help but feel for her and see the mother beyond the convicted criminal. "Regardless of what you think about Holmes, and where you eventually land on the film, You Can See Everything doesn't shy away from engaging with the humanity of someone who is going to prison and will be separated from her children for an extended period of time," Briefel explains. It's impossible not "to feel a sense of sadness and pathos toward her". And it's that same feeling that, supported by the way the house has been "designed, architected, and recreated", drives the storyline forward.

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The essential, non-curated decor of the home has a hand in ensuring emotion prevails over everything else, likely at the expense of impartiality, as do the directors' stylistic choices.

"When you present people in a domestic setting, we naturally relate to them as human beings and compare and contrast our own domesticity with theirs," Briefel says. That effect has been accentuated by the naturalistic and inviting yet incredibly scrutinizing cinematography: "The cinematographer ended up shooting in a much more constrained 4:3 aspect ratio instead of a more cinematic 2.39:1. When you shoot in spaces like that, the stuff on the sides can often lose focus and distract. You Can See Everything really locks in on people, on faces, and on studying faces." Its title, much like Holmes' wider story and the film's visual approach, lends itself to a pun naturally, prompting viewers to ask themselves: Who's manipulating whom?

"If the first thing we see is her mollycoddling her children, is it a natural thing, or is it performative and calculated?" Pulp Film's co-founder James Briefel wondered while watching You Can See Everything. (Image credit: Courtesy of A24)

People often say of a film they loved that they wish it had lasted forever. Perhaps, then, the proof that You Can See Everything is worth a night at the cinema is that, even at three hours long, viewers still don't want it to end. In an era of short attention spans, the documentary glues people to the screen with its continuous, unexpected turns and twists across 174 minutes. "The experience is completely immersive… within that are multiple layers that go deeper and deeper," Briefel says, adding that he would happily have kept going if the filmmakers had let him: "I just could not stop watching."

What the podcaster finds most fascinating about documentary as an art form is that it forces its makers to test how far a story can be taken. "Where do you keep digging? What do you choose to develop and explore, and not back down on? And what's your instinct for when to stop, when to call it a day, when to leave something open?"

"I could not stop watching." — James Briefel, co-founder of Pulp Film (Image credit: Courtesy of A24)

Grady's acute observation of the interiors and the way people interact with them adds a meta element to the mix. "The way we see Fielder through the windows in the first part of the film, the home really does feel like a sort of set, and they aren't trying to make it feel totally real or natural," she says of the earliest scenes. When the filmmakers return after Holmes has gone to prison, she adds, Amanda Seyfried, who steps in for Holmes in the reenactments while also appearing as herself, remarks that the dust covering the place makes it look like "a theater after the finish of a run of a play."

Holmes' modest-looking beach house is a family home, a set, a stage. You Can See Everything is multiple films at once, but you’ve got to start watching somewhere.

You Can See Everything is out in UK movie theaters today.

After a viral US and Canada debut last month, You Can See Everything is out in UK movie theaters today. (Image credit: Courtesy of A24)

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