London's Christmas lights might have switched on (and a little too early, if you ask me), but that doesn't mean that the impending festivity needs be the only reason to enjoy a good time in the city. In fact, the opposite. Forget your Christmas shopping and errands for a minute: as residents and tourists alike enter pre-holiday panic mode, we at Livingetc are still interested in the addresses that keep us inspired and receptive to new cultural moments and trends year-round, and that's exactly what we seek to bring you with this new roundup of cool openings and addresses you should know about this month.

Leave the desperate search for the only available London hotels to those choosing to travel to the British capital in the busiest time of the year, as we have other priorities and discoveries in store for you right now. From a long-awaited flagship granting one of the city's most beloved fashion, jewelry, and furniture brands a permanent home to two recent hospitality openings set to sell out reservations through their winning mix of standout cocktails and delicacies and curated atmosphere, we've got your itinerary covered for days to come.

Add a pit stop by one of the most talked-about new art hotspots in South Kensington, and another one to visit a local institution, and there you have it: five unique things to do and see in London in the coming weeks, courtesy of the Livingetc team.

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The Design Moment — COMPLETEDWORKS' New London Flagship

Unveiled at 23-25 Chiltern Street earlier this month, COMPLETEDWORKS' first-ever permanent physical retail space and flagship store marks the start of a new exciting chapter for Anna and Mark Jewsbury's cult jewelry, accessories, and homeware brand. (Image credit: COMPLETEDWORKS)

COMPLETEDWORKS. Now open

More than a decade after launching in London, cult sculptural jewelry and homeware label COMPLETEDWORKS finally has a permanent home on Marylebone's Chiltern Street. Unveiled in November, the 1,500-square-foot, double-fronted flagship brings creative director Anna Jewsbury's full universe under one roof in this concept store — from twisted pearl jewelry and handbags to collectible furniture and museum-style object displays, with a dedicated workshop tucked directly below.

Designed for slow, tactile discovery rather than frantic holiday shopping, it offers a refreshing antidote to December's retail rush alongside a rolling calendar of talks, workshops, and artist residencies. We recently ran into Anna at the unveiling of her collaborative show with Rise & Fall at Sarah Myerscough Gallery, which displayed her organically shaped, precious creations side by side with cascading textiles and whimsical wooden designs by artist Christopher Lee Kurtz, and featured a food installation by Heal Goblin, and we could sense the enthusiasm for this new chapter.

The Art Pick — Joe Sweeney: Slow Burn at TIWA Select

Catch this exhibition before December 5. (Image credit: Kane Hulse)

TIWA Select at 3 Cromwell Place (First Floor). To December 5

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Curated by TIWA Select founder Alex Tieghi-Walker, one of the protagonists of our recent deep-dive into the 'time-poor aesthetic', inside a Georgian townhouse next to the V&A, Slow Burn showcases London artist Joe Sweeney's knack for turning humble, everyday relics into theatrical domestic statements. Drawing on discarded materials from his historic Brixton home, Sweeney recasts rope, cardboard, and plaster into permanent, tactile forms using ceramic, gesso, and sand-cast aluminium — including cartoon-esque, multi-armed rope chandeliers — which he juxtaposes with a series of antique finds, among which a precious, 19th-century Chinese dresser stands out. Elsewhere in the display, furniture is hidden away through sculptural drapery, adding an element of mystery and softness into the mix. Open till the start of next month, the South Kensington exhibition captures the quiet drama, poetic warmth, and humor of domestic interiors.

The Cultural Spot — Dennis Severs' House

For the past seven years, I have told myself I would book a visit to Dennis Severs' House in time for the Christmas holidays. This year is the one. I mean, just look at that atmosphere. (Image credit: Dennis Severs' House)

Dennis Severs' House. Christmas bookings run between November 20 and January 10

Tucked along a quiet Spitalfields backstreet, Dennis Severs' House is a perennial winter favorite that feels even more enchanting when December's chill sets in. Part museum, part immersive art installation, this 18th-century Huguenot townhouse stages a multi-sensory 'still life drama' spanning 1724 to 1914.

Through January 10, its annual Christmas installations bring gingerbread, figgy pudding mix, and a lavish holiday feast to the candlelit rooms. Book an after-dark Silent Night visit to experience the space without speaking — guided only by crackling fires and ticking clocks that make the heady notes of woodsmoke, cloves, and perfume feel even more tangible throughout its interiors.

The Foodie Find — Edmondo

Gnocchi al Gorgonzola and other luscious pastas await you at Edmondo, alongside more delicious Italian plates sure to keep you full, warm, and content this winter, served in the most spectacular setting. (Image credit: Joann Pai)

Edmondo. Now open

Following the success of last year's opening, Barbarella, Big Mamma Group's seventh London outpost, Edmondo, trades holiday kitsch for full-throttle 1930s Milanese glamour in its new home: a Grade II-listed former bank on Lombard Street. Inspired by the iconic Villa Necchi Campiglio, a local-approved destination mentioned by collectible design pioneer Nina Yashar in her insider guide to Milan, the 200-seat Italian osteria centers around an open kitchen counter, soaring ceilings, and an Art Deco cocktail bar, complemented by three distinct private dining rooms — including a library housing Nigel Mansell memorabilia and a space with a vintage Italian jukebox. Between hand-rolled truffle pasta, towering focaccia, and an espresso martini flight, Edmondo is primed for decadent winter nights out in the Square Mile.

Where to Drink — Bobbi's Bar at St Clement

Another address high on my hit list which I long to tick off before the end of the year is St Clement's Bobbi's Bar. It recently hosted a pop-up by cult Italian hotel Il Pellicano, though the vibes endure year-round. (Image credit: St Clement)

Bobbi's Bar at St Clement. Now open

Part of former Soho House CEO Nick Jones' debut hotel, St Clement, or for true in-the-know Londoners, the 360-degree lifestyle destination that keeps on giving, Bobbi's Bar is quickly becoming the capital's go-to address for late-night creative gatherings. Open until 3 a.m., this intimate, vinyl-stocked cocktail lounge pairs low-lit, layered interiors by Eagle + Hodges with a razor-sharp drinks list led by its signature martini garnished with an olive, pickle, and onion. Whether you drop in for live music sessions or post-dinner nightcaps overlooking the river, Bobbi's delivers the effortless, unpretentious warmth that makes winter nights in London worth braving the cold. And if you find yourself craving a little more, neighboring establishment Lunette, also part of the buzzy 180 Quarter and featured in our earlier What's on in London roundup, will serve you the feast of a lifetime. Well, chef Florence Knight will.

Alex Tieghi-Walker, founder of New York and London gallery TIWA Select, standing alongside artist Joe Sweeney on the eve of the inauguration of his new solo show, Slow Burn. (Image credit: Kane Hulse)

As you wait for more of our festive content to unravel, why not get into the holiday mood by discovering how interior designer, stylist, and creative director Tamineh Dhondy opened up her house to home-swapping?

In other lifestyle updates, designers and friends Yinka Ilori and Emmanuel Lawal discuss shared upbringings and inspirations in our first ever In Conversation feature.

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