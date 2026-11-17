This Edwardian Home in London Was Designed for Guests and Hosts to Feel Relaxed at All Times — Even in Peak Party Mode
This home is party-ready at any time of year — but with its warm eclecticism and social layout, it's made for the festive season
How best to put seasonal house guests at ease? Certainly a commitment to festive decoration: a well-dressed tree, a leafy wreath and the best glassware out of storage will kindle a fitting ambience for the party season.
For Jennifer Hamilton, founder of The Vawdrey House, that goal starts at the drawing board: "The secret to good entertaining," she explains, "is that a home needs to feel relaxed and interesting." As opposed, she adds, to stark and perfect. "That's when people feel that they can't just kick their shoes off and relax."
For this modern home, designed for a couple and their two daughters, "relaxed and interesting" describes it just perfectly.
For Jennifer, founder of The Vawdrey House, it's about creating "a space that's a bit more eclectic, with carefully curated cubbies where a bit of mess is allowable. This is where people feel at home. They're not going, 'Where should I put my drink?'"
That eclecticism is achieved with "pattern, color and layering of nice materials". This strategy has the added benefit of helping the host to relax: "With that, you can get away with a lot more 'life' before you go, 'Oh God, we need a clear-out'."
The layering part came easily: the homeowners' brief had a request to include elements of their respective heritages, Hong Kong and Kenya, in the design. To achieve this, Jennifer used statement wallpapers — chinoiserie in the main bedroom, safari motifs in the cloakroom — as well as beautiful textures such as rattan, reeding and wood. There's also a warm palette including terracotta, ochre and olive: "It's subtly reminiscent of where they'd travelled, but not a pastiche," says Jennifer. A mid-century aesthetic for the furniture ties the scheme together.
Silver or chrome candleholders with a little bit of shape make a stylish addition to a Christmas table setting — and these H&M Home ones are a perfect alternative to the Georg Jensen pieces in this house.
Of course, all good parties end up in the kitchen, and this one was designed with that in mind: "Everyone congregates at the kitchen island, don't they?" says Jennifer. "So we allowed the floor space here to have room for that — you can sit and have drinks there; you can chat." Just opposite the island's curved "D-end" is a bespoke drinks cabinet, which also conceals a desk behind pocket doors, where "the mess — the homework, the day's work — can pile up, but as soon as someone comes over, you can just shut the doors on it."
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Indeed, the joinery in this house works hard to counter any natural instincts to be messy, explains Jennifer: "We always ask clients where their clutter accumulates, because this is where we need to design a cupboard." The point about custom storage, she adds, is that it can be designed around exact functions and measurements — so the hallway's boot cupboard is exactly the right size for cricket kit, while the Le Creusets fit perfectly into the kitchen cupboards.
But perhaps the most party-friendly features are the sets of glass doors that open from the hallway onto the kitchen and the snug. "The snug is obviously where your Christmas tree would be," she says. And when everyone naturally gravitates to the kitchen, that could remain unseen with regular doors. "But because of the glass, the view is really opened up — it all feels like one space."
If this home has left you feeling inspired to start your Christmas decorating early, we have curated an edit of the very best Christmas decorations you're going to want to add to your wishlist.
Sign up to our newsletter, and you'll receive our house tours straight to your inbox.
Fleur Britten is a well-respected journalist who for years was the Senior Features Editor at Sunday Times Style. She is known as one of the smartest lifestyle journalists around, revered for being able to decode trends and report on new zeitgeists as they happen. She now writes for the Telegraph, Livingetc, Vogue, The Times, Harper's Bazaar and the Guardian.