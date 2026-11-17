How best to put seasonal house guests at ease? Certainly a commitment to festive decoration: a well-dressed tree, a leafy wreath and the best glassware out of storage will kindle a fitting ambience for the party season.

For Jennifer Hamilton, founder of The Vawdrey House, that goal starts at the drawing board: "The secret to good entertaining," she explains, "is that a home needs to feel relaxed and interesting." As opposed, she adds, to stark and perfect. "That's when people feel that they can't just kick their shoes off and relax."

For this modern home, designed for a couple and their two daughters, "relaxed and interesting" describes it just perfectly.

"This is that classic Edwardian front room — the proportions are really nice, really symmetrical, with a beautiful ceiling, and the glass doors bring a lot of light in," says designer Jennifer Hamilton. Image credit: Mary Wadsworth. Styling: Kate French. Design: The Vawdrey House "This room is small for a modern sofa," says Jennifer. "But this curved design sits nicely in the bay window and allows you to nestle in." Image credit: Mary Wadsworth. Styling: Kate French. Design: The Vawdrey House

For Jennifer, founder of The Vawdrey House, it's about creating "a space that's a bit more eclectic, with carefully curated cubbies where a bit of mess is allowable. This is where people feel at home. They're not going, 'Where should I put my drink?'"

That eclecticism is achieved with "pattern, color and layering of nice materials". This strategy has the added benefit of helping the host to relax: "With that, you can get away with a lot more 'life' before you go, 'Oh God, we need a clear-out'."

Soho Home Lorenzo Chandelier - Green £1,595 at Soho Home Ltd Soho Home's green glass chandelier is subtly festive and forever glamorous — we love it in this scheme.

"There was a much larger section of wall where the shelves are that blocked off that space," says Jennifer. "We reduced it to one column, and added the joinery to make it flow and give more storage." Image credit: Mary Wadsworth. Styling: Kate French. Design: The Vawdrey House "The banquette is upholstered in a really tough, commercial-grade fabric," says Jennifer. "It looks a million dollars and is practical for children. These don't have to be spaces where you can't relax." Image credit: Mary Wadsworth. Styling: Kate French. Design: The Vawdrey House

The layering part came easily: the homeowners' brief had a request to include elements of their respective heritages, Hong Kong and Kenya, in the design. To achieve this, Jennifer used statement wallpapers — chinoiserie in the main bedroom, safari motifs in the cloakroom — as well as beautiful textures such as rattan, reeding and wood. There's also a warm palette including terracotta, ochre and olive: "It's subtly reminiscent of where they'd travelled, but not a pastiche," says Jennifer. A mid-century aesthetic for the furniture ties the scheme together.

H&M Home Flower-Shaped Candlestick £14.99 at H&M Silver or chrome candleholders with a little bit of shape make a stylish addition to a Christmas table setting — and these H&M Home ones are a perfect alternative to the Georg Jensen pieces in this house.

"To create a focal point behind the bed, we added walnut beading to the chinoiserie wallpaper to give it a framing." Image credit: Mary Wadsworth. Styling: Kate French. Design: The Vawdrey House This is not a big space, so we installed a reeded-glass door so that it feels light and open," says Jennifer. Image credit: Mary Wadsworth. Styling: Kate French. Design: The Vawdrey House

Of course, all good parties end up in the kitchen, and this one was designed with that in mind: "Everyone congregates at the kitchen island, don't they?" says Jennifer. "So we allowed the floor space here to have room for that — you can sit and have drinks there; you can chat." Just opposite the island's curved "D-end" is a bespoke drinks cabinet, which also conceals a desk behind pocket doors, where "the mess — the homework, the day's work — can pile up, but as soon as someone comes over, you can just shut the doors on it."

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"This space has no natural light," says Jennifer. "You could make it as bright as you like, but it will just feel cold. It's much better to make it a dramatic and warm space to be in, then you don't miss sunlight." Image credit: Mary Wadsworth. Styling: Kate French. Design: The Vawdrey House "Originally, this would have been the house's principal bedroom," says Jennifer. "The homeowners wanted something that would grow with their daughter into her teenage years but that was still fun." Image credit: Mary Wadsworth. Styling: Kate French. Design: The Vawdrey House

Ferm Living Twill Bolster Cylinder Pillow, Cashmere-Black £76.50 at nordicnest.com We love a bolster cushion, and this striped one in the daughter's bedroom has us looking for alternatives — cue this preppy Ferm Living option.

Indeed, the joinery in this house works hard to counter any natural instincts to be messy, explains Jennifer: "We always ask clients where their clutter accumulates, because this is where we need to design a cupboard." The point about custom storage, she adds, is that it can be designed around exact functions and measurements — so the hallway's boot cupboard is exactly the right size for cricket kit, while the Le Creusets fit perfectly into the kitchen cupboards.

"This space works really hard because it houses all the couple's clothing, but it also needed to be a study," says Jennifer. "It's a beautiful, paneled room to sit and work in and a great backdrop for Zoom calls." (Image credit: Mary Wadsworth. Styling: Kate French. Design: The Vawdrey House)

But perhaps the most party-friendly features are the sets of glass doors that open from the hallway onto the kitchen and the snug. "The snug is obviously where your Christmas tree would be," she says. And when everyone naturally gravitates to the kitchen, that could remain unseen with regular doors. "But because of the glass, the view is really opened up — it all feels like one space."

If this home has left you feeling inspired to start your Christmas decorating early, we have curated an edit of the very best Christmas decorations you're going to want to add to your wishlist.

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