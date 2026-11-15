"It's a House That’s Meant to be Touched", Says the Designer of This Amsterdam Home — It'll Make You Want to Reach Through the Screen

When American interior designer Sommer Saracevic moved to Amsterdam with her husband Sanin and their three children, the first difference she noticed from life back in Atlanta was the scarcity of light. While she loved the Dutch capital’s lively vibe, fending off the long winter blues quickly became a priority.

The family found a charming early-20th-century townhouse overlooking the Vondelpark and made the sunlight coming from its south-facing garden the driving force behind their renovation of this now-modern home.

"The tiled fireplace was designed to anchor the space architecturally," says owner and designer Sommer Saracevic (pictured). "Its curved form picks up on the sculptural lines found throughout the rest of the home. The tiles, in two shades of red, bring an added layer of tactility with their handmade irregularities." Image credit: Space Content Studio / Living Inside. Design: Sommer Saracevic and The Interialist "It’s moody and one of my favorite rooms," says Sommer (seen here with family pets Skittles and Moosh). "After we put the kids to bed, my husband and I spend a lot of time here, talking quietly so we don’t wake anyone up." Image credit: Space Content Studio / Living Inside. Design: Sommer Saracevic and The Interialist

The three-storey home had a typical long, narrow layout with, sadly, most of its original features stripped out. This gave them the chance to fully reimagine the space and breathe some soul back into it. "Other than maximizing daylight, I knew I wanted to use all natural materials," says Sommer.

The entire back facade was replaced with floor-to-ceiling glazing and a section of the floor was removed between the two lower levels to visually connect the spaces. The result is a large, bright mezzanine with dramatic ceiling heights.

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"Walnut was used not only to speak back to the cabinetry, but to act as a visual thread between the two levels," explains Sommer. The side tables in marble and wood came from a market in Atlanta. Image credit: Space Content Studio / Living Inside. Design: Sommer Saracevic and The Interialist "This view once had a solid wall from the entry. It was cold and uninviting," recalls Sommer. "By removing the wall and adding the balustrade, we allowed the natural light to pour in, giving a much greater sense of volume and openness upon entering the home." Image credit: Space Content Studio / Living Inside. Design: Sommer Saracevic and The Interialist

"Curves were essential to the design, as they lend softness and balance out the material selection," explains Sommer, referring to the ample use of travertine floors, marble, and walnut. "And with so much light now, it would have been an injustice not to give the walls the depth and texture of a warm limewash."

Flos Mini Glo Ball Celling/wall Lamp - Hand Blown Glass £124 at chaplins.co.uk Flos's mini wall lights will always be our favorite understated designs, blending into the background but casting the perfect subtle glow.

"The island, a mix of weight and lightness, structure and softness, acts as a sculptural focal point of the kitchen," says Sommer. The curved plaster hood is custom-made. Image credit: Space Content Studio / Living Inside. Design: Sommer Saracevic and The Interialist "We moved the kitchen to the lower-ground level because we wanted to be able to access the garden when entertaining," says Sommer. The round travertine dining table is vintage, from the 1980s. From the same era, the Knoll dining chairs have been reupholstered in red leather. Image credit: Space Content Studio / Living Inside. Design: Sommer Saracevic and The Interialist

"It’s a house that’s meant to be touched," says Sommer. "I’m a very tactile person, and I like a space to be interactive. The handrail is often overlooked. I wanted it to feel as considered as the stairs themselves." Bart Bisscheroux, an old-school artisan who arrived carrying a wooden toolbox, crafted all the woodwork and spent hours shaping that patina-steel handrail to perfection.

Bart was introduced to Sommer by Alexander Nickel, the owner of a local tile shop, Piastrelle, whom she approached with the idea of creating a mosaic inspired by an image of Pompeii. He promptly embraced the challenge, pulling out stone and color samples on the spot.

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"I wanted the bedroom to feel calm and uncluttered with a few strong pieces carrying the space," says Sommer. "The vintage bed and bronze mirror were the perfect duo." (Image credit: Space Content Studio / Living Inside. Design: Sommer Saracevic and The Interialist)

But finding the right people to work with and getting her vision across was not always as easy in a foreign country. So Sommer decided to bring local interior designer Manon Kromwijk Smits into her project. The two had met years earlier when the newly arrived family had stayed in Manon’s stylish rental apartment.

At the time, Manon was in the midst of launching her interior design studio, The Interialist. Now, Sommer’s renovation became the perfect opportunity to collaborate: Manon helped Sommer navigate local systems, acting as a sounding board for ideas, and also designed the children’s rooms and bathroom.

Soho Home Cloud Bolster Cushion £230 at Soho Home Ltd A subtly patterned bolster cushion inspired by nature is the perfect fit in this scheme, and the fringing on this design from Soho Home adds an extra element of playfulness.

"I chose this stone because it sets the mood at both the beginning and end of each day," says Sommer. "It’s a moody, quiet, sensual retreat for the adults." Image credit: Space Content Studio / Living Inside. Design: Sommer Saracevic and The Interialist "I love the knots in walnut burl. And there’s a little runway here where my daughter likes to walk back and forth," says Sommer. Image credit: Space Content Studio / Living Inside. Design: Sommer Saracevic and The Interialist

The collaboration is a triumph, but as Sommer points out, "I wouldn’t have been able to do all of this without my husband’s full support. He was my biggest fan throughout the project, and he’d always say, 'Honey, this is your Sistine Chapel. Nobody ever told Michelangelo to worry about a budget'."

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