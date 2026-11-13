What better way to see the world than through the eyes of our favorite tastemakers? In Hidden Trails, we look at the places that feel most like home to our community of design insiders — wherever those might be — to help you uncover what their cities have in store for you.

Floor-to-ceiling windows allowing for sweeping views, textured wood that changes just like your life does, too, and a chromatic palette brought to life by nature's organic nuances: there is a real continuum between the inside and the outdoors in the playfully sophisticated residential projects of Oslo and Stavanger-based studio Smau Arkitektur. It's easy to see where founder Bjarte Sandal gets his inspiration from.

"Oslo is a capital where nature is part of everyday life: the fjord and forest sit close to lively neighborhoods and a growing cultural scene," he tells me over email. "I'm drawn to that mix, and to the way the seasons change the city's light, rhythm, and mood." Sandal loves how the Norwegian capital can feel, at once, like a small city and a big town.

Latest Videos From Livingetc Watch full video here:

"It feels intimate: the polished west side is just a half-hour bike ride from the mischievous east side. Along the way, I love seeing locals enjoying a coffee or a glass of wine at the many pavement cafés. It's one of the many reasons I love living in Oslo." As for the rest of the addresses and things he loves to do in and around Oslo, find them below.

What to Do in Oslo, Norway

Live Edvard Munch's Legacy at Ekely

Artist Edvard Munch, photographed in Ekely, his winter studio, in 1938. (Image credit: Sonja Wiik. Courtesy of Edvard Munch's Atelier)

Ekely, edvard-munchs-atelier.no, Jarlsborgveien 14, 0377, Oslo, Norway

A visit to Edvard Munch's studio at Ekely offers a quieter, more personal encounter with the artist than you get in a museum. The preserved winter studio sits in the garden of the home where Munch lived and worked for many years. I like the sense of being close to his everyday surroundings, and to the landscape that became part of his life and work.

Savor Delicious Bites and Local Sites From This Little Wolf's Lush Terrace

Al fresco dining clearly got to Norway, too, and while temperatures may be lowering, Little Wolf is yours to enjoy year-round, whether you choose to soak in the coziness of its bistro-style interiors or venture outdoors. (Image credit: Little Wolf)

The restaurant's kitchen transports Southern European and Mediterranean fare to the heart of the Norwegian capital. Image credit: Little Wolf Needless to say, the atmosphere (in or outside) is no less. Pick between a quirky bistro-style dining room or the outdoor terrace for a chance of sunshine. Image credit: Little Wolf

Little Wolf, littlewolfoslo.com, Geitmyrsveien 57, 0455 Oslo, Norway

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

After a walk through St. Hanshaugen Park, stop at Little Wolf for something to eat. It makes a lovely neighborhood pairing: first the park’s paths and views over the city, then a relaxed meal nearby. I like making an afternoon of it rather than treating lunch or dinner as a separate destination.

Meet a Design Icon Along Planetveien

A 1955 color photograph of the interior of Planetveien 12, also known as The Korsmo House. Designed by Korsmo himself and his wife along with Christian Norberg-Schulz, the building has been named one of the ten most significant buildings in Norwegian twentieth-century architecture. (Image credit: Unknown Photographer. Design: Arne Korsmo. Courtesy of Nasjonal Museet)

Planetveien, 0779, Oslo, Norway

Take a bike ride up to Planetveien to see one of Oslo's most remarkable modernist residential areas. Arne Korsmo's own home, designed with Grete Prytz Kittelsen, is part of a group of houses that still feels inventive and full of ideas.

Browse for Unusual Treasures at Kollekted By

Have you even traveled if you can't show a souvenir? Kollekted By is the shop you need to add to your itinerary. (Image credit: Kollekted By)

Whether you're after a piece for your ceramic collection... Image credit: Kollekted By or little trinkets and fragrances that'll remind you of this trip daily. Image credit: Kollekted By

Kollekted By, kollektedby.no, Schous Plass 7 A, 0552, Oslo, Norway

Kollekted By is an independent interiors shop in Grünerløkka, with a carefully chosen mix of contemporary design, handmade objects and vintage finds. I’m drawn to the way the selection brings different periods and materials together without feeling too polished or predictable. It’s a good place to discover a Norwegian designer, find an unusual gift, or to get inspiration.

Stop for Coffee Then Head Out to Hanshaugen Park — and Beyond

From specialty coffee to panoramic sight-seeing, Oslo has got all it takes for you to fall for its Nordic atmosphere. (Image credit: Java Espressobar & Kaffeforretning)

Java Espressobar & Kaffeforretning, javamocca.no, Ullevålsveien 47, 0171 Oslo, Norway

Take a coffee from Java Espressobar & Kaffeforretning and find a bench in St. Hanshaugen Park. The park sits high above the surrounding streets, so you can see the city open out towards the fjord. It's a simple pleasure, and one of my favorite ways to pause between appointments or get a different perspective on a familiar neighbourhood.

One (Lesser Known) Thing to Note

If you're curious about how we work, and to discover how Oslo makes its way into our studio, visit us at Dælenenggata 16 for a tour of the Smau Arkitektur space and a coffee together.

Where to Stay in Oslo

Sommerro

An old city icon is reborn in Sommerro, one of Oslo's most spectacular hotels. (Image credit: Sommerro)

IN A SENTENCE: A grand, reimagined 1930s functionalist landmark transforming the historic Frogner neighborhood, Sommerro fuses Art Deco grandeur with rich Norwegian heritage into a vibrant community hub.

DESIGN DOWNLOAD: Masterminded by the creative design studio GrecoDeco in collaboration with LPO Architects, Sommerro's 231 rooms and suites pay tribute to the original bones of the building, once home to the headquarters of the Oslo Lysverker electrical company.

The interiors pair warm wood tones and soft green palettes with hand-made, richly ornamental motifs, custom lighting elements by Hadeland Glassverk incorporating 1930s original details and textiles inspired directly by local design history.

The groovy interiors of in-house Izakaya, a bar and terrace nestled on the higher grounds of Sommerro. (Image credit: Sommerro)

ON THE MENU: Unfolding across six restaurants and two bars, the culinary experience of Sommerro has as many facets as its Art Deco charm. Guests can dine at the historic all-day brasserie Ekspedisjonshallen, set in the building's monumental former public cashier hall with a massive 12-meter original wall fresco by Per Krohg and daily live jazz.

The culinary journey continues up to the roof at TAK Oslo, a Nordic-Japanese restaurant helmed by Swedish star chef Frida Ronge, its adjacent Japanese street food destination, Izakaya Bar & Terrace, and street-side entries like the authentic Thai flavors at Plah & Ahaan.

The artful wellness experience of Sommerro's Vestkantbadet, the stay's underground pool and spa, is the cherry on top. (Image credit: Sommerro)

DON'T MISS: A rejuvenating descent into Vestkantbadet, a 1,400-square-meter historical wellness space and public bathhouse featuring fully restored period architecture and saunas, or heading upstairs to enjoy Oslo's very first year-round outdoor rooftop pool and sauna deck.

Hobo Hotel Oslo

"A home for the young at heart and the constantly curious", Hobo Hotel unites bold design with an irreverent spirit. (Image credit: Francisco Nogueira. Architecture: studio aisslinger. Creative Direction: Tina Bunyaprasit. Project Lead: Jamie Hughes. Interior Architect: Clara Sterner and Tom Parker. Supervision: Werner Aisslinger)

IN A SENTENCE: A hyper-vibrant, community-driven boutique hub situated in the real center of the city, Hobo Hotel prioritizes a free-spirited, sustainable lifestyle tailored to the creative modern traveler, serving as "a home for the young at heart and the constantly curious".

DESIGN DOWNLOAD: Conceived by Berlin's famed Studio Aisslinger, the property transforms its urban structure into a playful sanctuary across 181 curated rooms and three suites. The rooms trade stark minimalism for clever, flexible layouts featuring functional custom-made peg-walls, vibrant colors, premium audio setups, and distinct design features engineered for casual city living.

From strikingly designed rooms to equally electrifying common areas, the stay puts minimalism to bed indefinitely. (Image credit: Francisco Nogueira. Architecture: studio aisslinger. Creative Direction: Tina Bunyaprasit. Project Lead: Jamie Hughes. Interior Architect: Clara Sterner and Tom Parker. Supervision: Werner Aisslinger)

ON THE MENU: A neighborhood-first focus drives the food offering at Hobo Hotel, where hyper-local produce, homegrown ingredients, natural wines, and microbreweries take center stage across its first-floor spaces.

Sample fresh rectangular pizza al taglio paired with curated natural labels at Yeast, check out the seasonal fine-dining concepts changing inside the dining room at Kreatur (pre-reservation needed) or stop by Space by Café for specialty local coffee and hot waffles.

Picture yourself in the lobby at Hobo Hotel: an oasis of color, texture, and pattern in the heart of Oslo. (Image credit: Francisco Nogueira. Architecture: studio aisslinger. Creative Direction: Tina Bunyaprasit. Project Lead: Jamie Hughes. Interior Architect: Clara Sterner and Tom Parker. Supervision: Werner Aisslinger)

DON'T MISS: The communal energy anchoring Hobo Bar and the central open courtyard, which transitions effortlessly from curated morning breakfast buffets designed specifically to mitigate food waste into a lively social space for late-night music, local maker markets, and pop-up events.

Holiday Delights

Treasure the beauty of Oslo year-round with these lifestyle and homeware curated buys inspired by its very best.