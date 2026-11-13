"The Fjord and Forest Sit Close to Lively Neighborhoods and a Growing Cultural Scene" — Discover Oslo's Very Best Through the Eyes of a Local Designer
Join Bjarte Sandal, the founder of leading architecture and design studio Smau Arkitektur, on a tour of his city, between local-approved eats, tucked-away treasures, and en-plein-air sightseeing
What better way to see the world than through the eyes of our favorite tastemakers? In Hidden Trails, we look at the places that feel most like home to our community of design insiders — wherever those might be — to help you uncover what their cities have in store for you.
Floor-to-ceiling windows allowing for sweeping views, textured wood that changes just like your life does, too, and a chromatic palette brought to life by nature's organic nuances: there is a real continuum between the inside and the outdoors in the playfully sophisticated residential projects of Oslo and Stavanger-based studio Smau Arkitektur. It's easy to see where founder Bjarte Sandal gets his inspiration from.
"Oslo is a capital where nature is part of everyday life: the fjord and forest sit close to lively neighborhoods and a growing cultural scene," he tells me over email. "I'm drawn to that mix, and to the way the seasons change the city's light, rhythm, and mood." Sandal loves how the Norwegian capital can feel, at once, like a small city and a big town.
"It feels intimate: the polished west side is just a half-hour bike ride from the mischievous east side. Along the way, I love seeing locals enjoying a coffee or a glass of wine at the many pavement cafés. It's one of the many reasons I love living in Oslo." As for the rest of the addresses and things he loves to do in and around Oslo, find them below.
What to Do in Oslo, Norway
Live Edvard Munch's Legacy at Ekely
Ekely, edvard-munchs-atelier.no, Jarlsborgveien 14, 0377, Oslo, Norway
A visit to Edvard Munch's studio at Ekely offers a quieter, more personal encounter with the artist than you get in a museum. The preserved winter studio sits in the garden of the home where Munch lived and worked for many years. I like the sense of being close to his everyday surroundings, and to the landscape that became part of his life and work.
Savor Delicious Bites and Local Sites From This Little Wolf's Lush Terrace
Little Wolf, littlewolfoslo.com, Geitmyrsveien 57, 0455 Oslo, Norway
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After a walk through St. Hanshaugen Park, stop at Little Wolf for something to eat. It makes a lovely neighborhood pairing: first the park’s paths and views over the city, then a relaxed meal nearby. I like making an afternoon of it rather than treating lunch or dinner as a separate destination.
Meet a Design Icon Along Planetveien
Planetveien, 0779, Oslo, Norway
Take a bike ride up to Planetveien to see one of Oslo's most remarkable modernist residential areas. Arne Korsmo's own home, designed with Grete Prytz Kittelsen, is part of a group of houses that still feels inventive and full of ideas.
Browse for Unusual Treasures at Kollekted By
Kollekted By, kollektedby.no, Schous Plass 7 A, 0552, Oslo, Norway
Kollekted By is an independent interiors shop in Grünerløkka, with a carefully chosen mix of contemporary design, handmade objects and vintage finds. I’m drawn to the way the selection brings different periods and materials together without feeling too polished or predictable. It’s a good place to discover a Norwegian designer, find an unusual gift, or to get inspiration.
Stop for Coffee Then Head Out to Hanshaugen Park — and Beyond
Java Espressobar & Kaffeforretning, javamocca.no, Ullevålsveien 47, 0171 Oslo, Norway
Take a coffee from Java Espressobar & Kaffeforretning and find a bench in St. Hanshaugen Park. The park sits high above the surrounding streets, so you can see the city open out towards the fjord. It's a simple pleasure, and one of my favorite ways to pause between appointments or get a different perspective on a familiar neighbourhood.
One (Lesser Known) Thing to Note
If you're curious about how we work, and to discover how Oslo makes its way into our studio, visit us at Dælenenggata 16 for a tour of the Smau Arkitektur space and a coffee together.
Where to Stay in Oslo
Sommerro
IN A SENTENCE: A grand, reimagined 1930s functionalist landmark transforming the historic Frogner neighborhood, Sommerro fuses Art Deco grandeur with rich Norwegian heritage into a vibrant community hub.
DESIGN DOWNLOAD: Masterminded by the creative design studio GrecoDeco in collaboration with LPO Architects, Sommerro's 231 rooms and suites pay tribute to the original bones of the building, once home to the headquarters of the Oslo Lysverker electrical company.
The interiors pair warm wood tones and soft green palettes with hand-made, richly ornamental motifs, custom lighting elements by Hadeland Glassverk incorporating 1930s original details and textiles inspired directly by local design history.
ON THE MENU: Unfolding across six restaurants and two bars, the culinary experience of Sommerro has as many facets as its Art Deco charm. Guests can dine at the historic all-day brasserie Ekspedisjonshallen, set in the building's monumental former public cashier hall with a massive 12-meter original wall fresco by Per Krohg and daily live jazz.
The culinary journey continues up to the roof at TAK Oslo, a Nordic-Japanese restaurant helmed by Swedish star chef Frida Ronge, its adjacent Japanese street food destination, Izakaya Bar & Terrace, and street-side entries like the authentic Thai flavors at Plah & Ahaan.
DON'T MISS: A rejuvenating descent into Vestkantbadet, a 1,400-square-meter historical wellness space and public bathhouse featuring fully restored period architecture and saunas, or heading upstairs to enjoy Oslo's very first year-round outdoor rooftop pool and sauna deck.
Hobo Hotel Oslo
IN A SENTENCE: A hyper-vibrant, community-driven boutique hub situated in the real center of the city, Hobo Hotel prioritizes a free-spirited, sustainable lifestyle tailored to the creative modern traveler, serving as "a home for the young at heart and the constantly curious".
DESIGN DOWNLOAD: Conceived by Berlin's famed Studio Aisslinger, the property transforms its urban structure into a playful sanctuary across 181 curated rooms and three suites. The rooms trade stark minimalism for clever, flexible layouts featuring functional custom-made peg-walls, vibrant colors, premium audio setups, and distinct design features engineered for casual city living.
ON THE MENU: A neighborhood-first focus drives the food offering at Hobo Hotel, where hyper-local produce, homegrown ingredients, natural wines, and microbreweries take center stage across its first-floor spaces.
Sample fresh rectangular pizza al taglio paired with curated natural labels at Yeast, check out the seasonal fine-dining concepts changing inside the dining room at Kreatur (pre-reservation needed) or stop by Space by Café for specialty local coffee and hot waffles.
DON'T MISS: The communal energy anchoring Hobo Bar and the central open courtyard, which transitions effortlessly from curated morning breakfast buffets designed specifically to mitigate food waste into a lively social space for late-night music, local maker markets, and pop-up events.
Holiday Delights
Treasure the beauty of Oslo year-round with these lifestyle and homeware curated buys inspired by its very best.
Gilda Bruno is Livingetc's Lifestyle Editor. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editorial Assistant on the print edition of AnOther Magazine and as a freelance Production Journalist, Sub-Editor, and Writer on the Life & Arts desk of Financial Times. Gilda's arts and culture writing has appeared in several books and publications including Apartamento’s Liguria: Recipes & Wanderings Along the Italian Riviera, Sam Wright’s debut monograph The City of the Sun, The British Journal of Photography, DAZED, Document Journal, Elephant, The Face, Family Style, Foam, Il Giornale dell’Arte, HUCK, i-D, PAPER, VICE, Vogue Italia, and WePresent, among many others.