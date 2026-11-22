Paris has always been the epicenter for style. Of late, however, its typically traditional French interior influences are competing with younger, modern, soft Parisian design, and French-American designer Pascale de Fouchier was inspired by this contemporary theme throughout this small 20th arrondissement apartment.

Designed for first-time homeowners and creatives, Margaux de Fouchier, Nicolas Legras, and their young son, every inch of the 861-square-foot modern home has been carefully considered for maximized use without compromising on airiness.

Interestingly enough, the longest part of the renovation wasn't moodboarding, designing, or even construction. Instead, it was chiner, the French art of thrifting, that ended up being a six-month endeavour. The result? Gorgeous decor peppered into every room.

Driade's Roly Poly Chairs invite you to take a seat and admire the mesmerizing stained burl. Image credit: Hervé Goluza. Design: Pascale de Fouchier Interiors The creamy color scheme and reflective surfaces bounce light around this small living room. Image credit: Hervé Goluza. Design: Pascale de Fouchier Interiors

Since load-bearing walls could not be tampered with, Pascale went the route of thoughtful architectural interventions. Note the arched doorways, retained bookshelves, and the enclosed kitchen.

As Margaux and Nicolas are creatives by profession, I wondered if photogenic vignettes were an objective from the outset in this beautiful Parisian apartment. Refreshingly, Pascale tells me it was never a goal in itself.

"The priority was a calm, livable home for a young family, and we didn’t want any corner to feel staged. Margaux and Nicolas both have a sharp eye and strong points of view, and the vignettes came naturally from that," she says. "And from the remodeled architecture creating small composed moments, with monochromatic walls that let the vintage pieces stand out."

Pascale de Fouchier Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Pascale de Fouchier is the French-American founder of Pascale de Fouchier Interiors, a Baltimore studio with Parisian roots. She trained as an architect and practised interior architecture in Paris before opening her US studio in 2021. Her interiors pair French sophistication with American practicality. With her sisters, she co-wrote Un Amour de Famille, aux éditions Grasset.

A warm minimalist palette punctuated by glossy color might be one of the best French design rules. (Image credit: Hervé Goluza. Design: Pascale de Fouchier Interiors)

Coming to Pascale's most prized slice of space — the kitchen. "Closing it off was a counterintuitive move in a small apartment, but it gave the plan a proper entry foyer and turned the space into a cozy dining kitchen behind its own door, with a built-in banquette, and became a warm place to gather rather than just pass through," she notes.

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"The restrained palette of creamy neutrals, natural wood and concrete, woven in with custom cabinetry and built-ins, provides functionality without compromising the apartment's sense of openness."

Flashes of chrome across the steel kettle, the floating shelves, and the backsplash bring an edge to the space. Image credit: Hervé Goluza. Design: Pascale de Fouchier Interiors Just imagine tucking into a fresh brioche and un café at this breakfast nook — bon appetit. Image credit: Hervé Goluza. Design: Pascale de Fouchier Interiors Small details, like the cookbook nook, make this French kitchen all the more delightful. Image credit: Hervé Goluza. Design: Pascale de Fouchier Interiors

As for Margaux and Nicolas, the arched doorways that softly guide you across each indoor threshold became one of their favorite details. "Reshaping every opening was a simple move, but it changed the whole apartment," she explains.

"It softened a very rigid 1970s plan without touching a single load-bearing wall, and from the front door you now see one continuous line through the space, with natural light reaching the hallway."

In true French fashion, the bedroom is a focused minimalist sanctuary designed for coziness. (Image credit: Hervé Goluza. Design: Pascale de Fouchier Interiors)

"Although we knew what we wanted and where, chiner, the French art of hunting for vintage finds, is a matter of love at first sight, and we were all happy to wait for the perfect piece," Pascale tells me.

Six painstaking months of furniture thrifting helped the space come to life. And since old is the new luxury, with the economics of thrifting reshaping the design world, I'd say it's a small price to pay.

But for now, if you'd like to skip the wait and find your favorites from this home, this edit will help you spruce up your space ASAP.

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