10 of the Most Beautiful Apartments in Paris That Anyone Who Wants Their Home to Feel Effortlessly Chic Should See
In case you need a reminder of the enduring appeal of Parisian style, these homes are bound to do the trick
Few cities have been able to garner such sustained romanticisation and awe as Paris. It is, as Ernest Hemingway once called it, 'a moveable feast', with a history and relationship to design and artistry so deep that it's practically embedded in the very fabric of the city. And you don't have to go to one of the many beloved galleries and museums to discover this beauty; it's just as present in the apartments of those who call Paris home.
Paris has long been lauded as the epicenter of taste; from fashion to food, the Parisians lead, and the rest of us follow. It's the reason why there have been countless books and articles promising to expose the secrets behind the effortlessly elegant style the city's occupants are known for. But the reason it's so hard to emulate is that there's an authenticity behind it that inevitably gets lost when we attempt to flatten it down into one neat archetype. And that couldn't be clearer when looking at these modern homes.
Yes, there are stylistic similarities, with a shared penchant for craftsmanship and artistry running through them all, but for the most part, what makes these homes so memorable is how distinctive each one is. There's no cookie-cutter mold for what a Paris apartment should look like; it's about an atmosphere, a unique attitude that characterizes the city.
The Most Beautiful Parisian Apartments
Positioned in the 1st arrondissement, just a short walk away from many of the city's most prominent attractions, this apartment acts as a kind of attraction of its own, a liveable gallery, home to the owner's vast collection of iconic furniture designs and artworks. Carefully curated by the team at Le Cann, this home adopts a muted palette, with a focus on materiality, building up depth through layers of contrasting textures and finishes, while allowing the owner's treasures to take center stage.
When we speak of quintessential Parisian architecture, what we're really speaking about is the work of Georges-Eugène Haussmann. His impact has shaped the city we know today, and this apartment in the 8th arrondissement captures everything we love about the style. With its intricate cornicing and opulent proportions, Haussmann-era homes are the crème de la crème of Paris real estate, and Charlotte Petit, founder of ARGIA Architecture, knew exactly how to let these original features shine when renovating this home.
A different take on a Haussmannian home: when designing this apartment, Emma Collet and Thomas Diettert of Diettert Collet opted for a transitional style, blending pieces and features from various eras, explaining, "We prefer to blur the sense of time." Though they made sure to preserve the beautiful original features these apartments are known for, the overall effect is strikingly contemporary, with an elegant sense of restraint used across the home. It is, in many ways, a portrait of modern Parisian taste: a muted minimalism, enriched by elegance, history, and artistry.
The owner of this gorgeous Parisian apartment had been following Kelly Boukobza's work at KY Architecture for many years, so when it was time for her to renovate her own home, she knew exactly who she was going to turn to. "For me, she embodies Parisian elegance. I told her, 'Decorate the space as if it were your own.' I didn’t want to direct or restrict her," she says. And it's a good thing she didn't, as this masterful display of opulence and Art Deco style shows Kelly's talents at their best.
Split across two floors, this garage-turned-duplex apartment is the perfect example of just how diverse Parisian style can be. With a patent red bedroom and a curved, space-age-style steel kitchen, there is nothing restrained or simplistic about this design. Every corner reveals a new shocking delight, all while remaining thoroughly stylish throughout. The team at Studio HA drew upon influences far and wide, including Japanese hotels and Art Deco swimming pools, to create a space that feels distinctly its own.
It's forever Paris in Spring in this Marais apartment. Designed by the team at Batiik Studio, pastel colors and dreamy touches flow throughout it, making it feel like a fairytale escape from the city. But even with all the pastel tones and pink flourishes, this apartment never feels overly frou-frou or twee. There's a sophistication and confidence behind the femininity that elevates the design, taking it to a space of pure design decadence, with an infectious optimism that you can't help but smile at.
If you thought Parisian style was all about restraint and minimalism, this home will make you think again. With animal print in abundance and an art collection vast enough to challenge any gallery, this apartment in the 10th arrondissement embraces the maximalist, more-is-more aesthetic with absolute glee. Owned by Sacha Walckhoff, the creative director of Christian Lacroix, and his partner, the wig and hair designer Pascal Ferrero, this home has exactly the kind of exuberance and flamboyance you'd hope for from a couple working in fashion.
Retaining nothing but the original hardwood floors, this apartment went through a complete transformation. Inherited from her late mother, the owner wanted to reimagine it and make it her own. Working with designer Celia Reubrechts, the pair embraced a Memphis-inspired design, filling the home with bold colors and intriguing details. There's a certain fearlessness to the design, and it makes for a space that feels unapologetically unique.
In this Art Deco apartment block, the brief was clear from the start: "Create a cocoon that remains open, luminous, and intelligent in its function." Designer Sandra Benhamou's client was a writer and art collector, and she wanted a space that would naturally lend itself to the kind of quiet contemplation and thoughtfulness required of her in her work. She turned to the art of Gustav Klimt for inspiration, drawing on his quiet restraint and pale tones to create a space that captured the balance of softness and strength.
The idea of the bachelor pad (not to be mistaken for the chic boy apartment trend) has become somewhat tainted over the past few years, with the image of black silk sheets and soulless, gray designs dominating the mind. But this stunning apartment in the Marais has us rethinking our stance. Housed within a 14th-century timber-framed home, this apartment had strong bones to work with, but what designer Jérémy Chaillou did with the space took it to a whole new level.
Although it may seem clichéd, there really isn't anywhere quite like Paris. And if, like me, this roundup has you dreaming of your next trip to the city, Livingetc's lifestyle editor, Gilda Bruno, has guides to the city to fill up your design-led itinerary — from the most beautiful Paris restaurants to the best concept stores, you'll be spoilt for options.
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Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.