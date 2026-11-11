Few cities have been able to garner such sustained romanticisation and awe as Paris. It is, as Ernest Hemingway once called it, 'a moveable feast', with a history and relationship to design and artistry so deep that it's practically embedded in the very fabric of the city. And you don't have to go to one of the many beloved galleries and museums to discover this beauty; it's just as present in the apartments of those who call Paris home.

Paris has long been lauded as the epicenter of taste; from fashion to food, the Parisians lead, and the rest of us follow. It's the reason why there have been countless books and articles promising to expose the secrets behind the effortlessly elegant style the city's occupants are known for. But the reason it's so hard to emulate is that there's an authenticity behind it that inevitably gets lost when we attempt to flatten it down into one neat archetype. And that couldn't be clearer when looking at these modern homes.

Yes, there are stylistic similarities, with a shared penchant for craftsmanship and artistry running through them all, but for the most part, what makes these homes so memorable is how distinctive each one is. There's no cookie-cutter mold for what a Paris apartment should look like; it's about an atmosphere, a unique attitude that characterizes the city.

The Most Beautiful Parisian Apartments

Although it may seem clichéd, there really isn't anywhere quite like Paris. And if, like me, this roundup has you dreaming of your next trip to the city, Livingetc's lifestyle editor, Gilda Bruno, has guides to the city to fill up your design-led itinerary — from the most beautiful Paris restaurants to the best concept stores, you'll be spoilt for options.

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