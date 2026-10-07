Autumn might not necessarily rhyme with relax. But who said that, come October, we should stop fantasizing about other places, no matter how near or far? We have searched the internet for the latest hotel openings of 2026 to compile a no-fuss edit of the top four guest bedrooms and suites for rejuvenating seasonal retreats.

This month's curation of design-forward retreats straddles the amber-tinted spaces of a freshly re-envisioned sojourn in the Hamptons of New York, where maritime charm merges with the lushness of wrap-around vineyards and farmland for the ultimate immersion in calm; a palatial, 25-room boutique hotel obtained from the imaginative reworking of a 1931 Romanesque Revival church, housed in the spirited Los Angeles Eastside neighborhood of Silver Lake; a just-launched resort steeped in Cascais's rolling greenery, complete with whimsically furnished suites brought to life by ceiling-wide murals and an eye-catching palette choice, and filled with uninterrupted views of the surrounding estate, including a golf club, pools, and ornamental lakes; and an atmospheric aparthotel complex alive with this season's grounding nuances, boasting 29 style-conscious serviced apartments with kitchenettes that'll transform every last-minute visit to London into a home-like experience rich in comfort, texture, and sensory warmth.

Discover them all below.

1. Oyster Estate. Greenport, NY, US

(Image credit: Matt Kisiday. Design: Blue Flag with Islyn Studio)

Unveiled just over a month ago, Oyster Estate in Greenport Village deserves a spot on your autumn moodboard. A collaboration between Blue Flag Capital and Islyn Studio (of hotel Now Now NoHo fame), this boutique retreat targets interiors-savvy, culturally curious travelers seeking an unpolished alternative to the Hamptons. Guestrooms, including the plush Bay King, feature a coastal palette of clay, weathered greens, and salt-softened stone. Embracing texture and restraint, spaces showcase custom oak millwork, wood paneling, Parachute Home linens, and Tivoli Audio speakers. Beyond the bedrooms, the wider stay boasts a historic breeze-block courtyard pool and a vinyl listening lounge, Fortune Favors, a cocktail bar and restaurant launching this October for perfect shoulder-season escapes.

Book your stay at Oyster Estate.

2. Hotel Lucile. Los Angeles, US

(Image credit: Hotel Lucile. Design: Electric Bowery)

Where: Hotel Lucile

Hotels located inside former sacred sites, like monasteries and convents, are having a hot moment, and Silver Lake's Hotel Lucile is one of them. Designed by Electric Bowery, this boutique retreat breathes fresh life into a 1931 Romanesque Revival church, transforming old schoolrooms into guest quarters with narrow-plank wood flooring and steel windows. The palette features mossy greens, maroon fabrics, and velvet jewel tones that mirror the historic stained glass. Design enthusiasts are booking the 536-square-foot Lucile Suite, which offers a master bath with a soaking tub and a light-filled arched living nook. This cozy alcove opens onto a 418-square-foot private courtyard beneath the historic bell tower. A strategic location that immediately turns into a postcard moment.

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Book your stay at Hotel Lucile.

3. Kimpton Quinta da Marinha. Cascais, PT

(Image credit: Kimpton Quinta da Marinha. Design: Goddard Littlefair)

Where: Kimpton Quinta da Marinha

Unveiled toward the end of summer this August, Kimpton Quinta da Marinha delivers a highly curated, artful atmosphere for travelers who don't want to give up on sunshine just yet. Leaning into site-specific Portuguese craftsmanship and contemporary artwork, the guestrooms and suites feature custom decorative ceilings, playful 1970s mid-century influences, pistachio walls, and globe lighting. Each residential floor follows a distinct thematic variation by artist Kruella d’Enfer, mapping out curated artwork themed around Earth, Nature, and Water to echo the views from private balconies. The spectacular property is anchored by the lobby's Mediterranean Garden of Light installation, which showcases seven monumental handcrafted textile chandeliers hanging overhead for an elevated coastal retreat.

Book your stay at Kimpton Quinta da Marinha.

4. Native by Numa Fitzrovia. London, UK

(Image credit: Native at Numa Fitzrovia. Design: Archer Humphryes Architects)

Where: Native by Numa Fitzrovia

Launching this month, Native by Numa Fitzrovia perfectly mirrors the season through its warm, heritage-inspired color palette. The bed areas are grounded in rich, earthy tones and deep autumnal hues that evoke an immediate sense of seasonal warmth and calm. This palette is beautifully textured with a thoughtful mix of materials, combining tactile fabrics, polished metals, and rich woods that contrast elegantly with the historic fabric of the former convent. Flooded with crisp golden light from original arched sash windows, these natural touches create a distinctly London feel, making for a cozy, considered autumnal getaway that pairs nonchalant relaxation with aesthetics.

Book your stay at Native by Numa Fitzrovia.

See what cultural sensations I have got on my radar as the defining inspirations for your moodboard in October, or revisit our curation of recently unveiled restaurants and hotels to keep your appetite for aesthetically pleasing eats and wanderlust going.

For more demanding reads to be enjoyed coffee in hand, head over to the landing page of our new The Meaning of Home series, or subscribe to our newsletter today to receive all of our best stories in one place.