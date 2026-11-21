There is no month in the calendar that screams home more than December. But, then again, I have always been a traditionalist when it comes to ensuring I can spend the festive period alongside my family. Some people are the opposite and can't wait to get away from the ordinary and the many rituals of the Christmas break. And who am I to blame them?

That's where we at Livingetc step in with this curation of new hotels worth checking into this month, which grants you the perfect excuse to turn a slightly dreaded two weeks into an impromptu trip.

Joining our list of the new hotel openings for 2026, each of the addresses listed below embraces the ongoing craft renaissance with spaces designed to stimulate all senses through a patchwork of contrasting textures and stylistic eras. Nostalgic at heart, but leaning into material innovation and exquisite curation to move forward, our favorite hotels that have joined the hospitality scene over the past few weeks all share an immersive atmosphere, a love of vintage, and a touch of whimsy: the ultimate mix for travelers wanting to strike the balance between that home feeling and holidaying this festive season.

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1. Experimental Roma. Rome, IT

Forget stuck-in-time Roman stays: Rodolphe Parente's Experimental Roma lives up to the wit and whimsy of the group's sibling properties, breathing a quintessentially contemporary spirit into the Eternal City. (Image credit: Giulio Ghirardi. Design: Rodolphe Parente)

Some openings get to you without even trying to, and Experimental Roma was certainly one of them. Unveiled last month inside a restored 19th-century former bank, the group's debut hotel in Rome fuses the tongue-in-cheek, irreverent and, yet, undeniably charming aesthetic of Paris with the sun-soaked atmosphere of the Eternal City, and, mind you, it's an intoxicating mix. Conjured up by interior architect Rodolphe Parente, the 82-room stay feels as cinematic as many of our favorite addresses in the city — from the Luca Guadagnino-envisioned Palazzo Talìa to the proudly maximalist Casa Monti Roma — while throwing something new into the mix. A perfect, contemporary manifestation of Italy's perfectly imperfect 'sprezzatura' aesthetic, Experimental Roma owes as much to the legacy of Italian modernist pioneers Gio Ponti and Carlo Scarpa in its sculptural, experimental approach to furnishings as it does to the mythical ambiance of Fellini's La Dolce Vita.

Classical marble surfaces, warm terracotta, and speckled terrazzo floors are revived via 1970s disco-era chrome tubing, folded stainless steel, and geometric Lurex carpets, with conceptual artwork and one-off collectibles sprinkled in for a culture-discerning sojourn. Much like on the streets of Rome, here, too, old and new are constantly in dialogue, and carefully sourced antiques are displayed side by side with lacquered accents and avant-garde design. Out on the destination's terrace, the 100-seat, glass-roofed restaurant Ludovisi e Cadore and sibling cocktail bar La Terrasse satisfy your cravings for French cuisine, Mediterranean-coded drinks, and uninterrupted panoramic views. Inside, a green marble-clad Experimental Cocktail Club puts a 1970s spin on the F&B offering. Plastered in emerald and chocolate-brown velvet, it is fit for time travel and comes alive at night with its distinctively seductive vibe.

Book your stay at Experimental Roma.

2. The Nora Hotel. West Palm Beach, Florida, US

A new stellar hospitality project by New York practice Gachot Studios, The Nora Hotel makes for an indulgent winter sojourn for those looking to experience Christmas in a totally different, warmer way this year. (Image credit: Michael Stavaridis. Design: Gachot Studios)

Over two years since I first stumbled upon their work via their New York restaurant Jac's on Bond, one of our top-rated eateries in the Big Apple, I still consider Gachot Studios one of my favorite practices in the field — retro-inspired yet characterful and innovative, all in one. The Nora Hotel, a new destination in West Palm Beach, Florida, part of the namesake Nora District development of converted rail-line warehouses, strikes that balance perfectly. Gachot's imprint is tangible from the moment you step into the 201-room property, where Manhattan's atmospheric lifestyle is readapted to Spanish Colonial Revival and Mediterranean heritage architecture across sweeping hallways and lush patios dotted with plants, curated antiques, and custom furniture.

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Sewing the gap between the Sunshine State and New York, the culinary programme centers around the spectacle of Stephen Starr's cult Parisian brasserie Pastis in its first-ever Florida outpost. The experience continues in Jack's Bar, a moody, intimate lobby lounge, Pastis Privé, for discreet and exclusive gatherings, as well as up on the rooftop pool deck, lounge, and restaurant concept, Lillys by Mama Hospitality. It may be December, but who said it's too late for a stroll along downtown West Palm Beach? Strategically positioned alongside the destination hangout, The Nora Hotel brings the Floridian timeless nonchalance of the most coveted Miami hotels while luring you into spending an unusually balmy Christmas. Rooms are generously sized, equipped with marble and brass-enriched bathrooms, and decked out with the plushest textiles and woodwork throughout for a residential feeling. Plus, when all else fails, the stay is home to Florida's first Sisley Spa, ideal for an invigorating experience.

Book your stay at The Nora Hotel.

3. Hotel Blanca. Paris, FR

Nestled on a leafy road in the 17th arrondissement, Hotel Blanca is a jewelbox of a hotel with imaginative decor, a retro heart, and an amber-tinted atmosphere. The more time you spend there, the more you fall for its richly tactile, curated details. And yet, it feels anything but pretentious. (Image credit: Nolwenn Pernin. Design: Mariette Sans Rival)

When it comes to Paris hotels, the city isn't necessarily known for its great value for places you won't regret staying. Newly inaugurated Hotel Blanca might have just changed that. Picture this: a butter-painted, golden-lit façade overlooking the leafy planes of Parc Promenade Pereire, a 20-minute drive from Gare du Nord through the picturesque Montmartre — the ultimate arrival journey to Paris, even more so at night. Formerly known as Hôtel Gaston, the hotel has been given a full makeover by French interior architect and designer Mariette Sans Rival. She has a background in painting and costume design for film and opera, and it already shows in the hotel lobby: framed by a gently rounded, plaster ceiling, the reception is the first point of contact with visitors and a stage of its own, with reflective gold and silver panels, a textured wood desk, and selected collectibles making for an instant statement.

Part of the French portfolio Orso Hotels, like our previously spotlighted Hôtel Dalila, Hotel Blanca stands out for its artisanal details, from the delicious-looking, 'Bon Bon' pink Murano glass ceiling lights à la Helle Mardahl (revisit our latest 3daysofdesign to learn more about the Danish studio) in its lounge-cum-breakfast area, and the brass-lined burl tables and ochre fabric sconces that set the atmosphere in there, to the bespoke, hand-painted abstract artworks on mirrored panels that top each headboard in the bedrooms. What was once a dark, black-and-gray-toned space is now a fantasy of a hotel that feels straight out of a French New Wave film (La Bonheur? Breathless? Pierrot le Fou? You choose), packed with pastel tones and a sense of joy. Signature features of the suites, from the panoramic balconies to the mirrored walls and lamps hanging from the ceiling, call for some true main character energy: the rooms are as good to photograph as they are for lying in, and the comfy beds definitely have something to do with that. Somehow, even the leopard-print carpet, colored a pale cappuccino brown with darker speckles, passes the test as a brighten-up retro touch.

The fragrant continental breakfast buffet, also featuring cheese, ham, and eggs for the savory fans among us, benefits from the natural light filtering through the windows — and from Sans Rival's own genius. If there is one detail that captures the atmosphere of Hotel Blanca in a simple gesture, it is the crafty mirrored panels that, covered in iridescent painted cloud motifs ranging from rose pink to bronze and blue, break with the white-washed walls of the ground floor, bringing the outdoors and a sunshine effect in. With just 43 rooms across six floors, Hotel Blanca successfully turns the compact size of an old Paris hotel into its greatest strength: it's personal, quirky, and instantly recognizable. Tucked on the lower floor is an equally eccentric sauna, covered in terrazzo and red accents, while all around, the rest of the city awaits, from Paris' best cafes to its shops, parks, and bistros.

Book your stay at Hotel Blanca.

4. Tenuta Negroamaro. Sannicola, IT

People traditionally associate Italian hotels with raw beauty and heritage, but recently, even the deep South of the country has been turning that conception on its head (see Vista Ostuni to know what we mean). Nestled on a historic working farm and former private vacation estate spanning ten acres of vineyards, olive groves, and pine woods in Puglia's Salento region, Tenuta Negroamaro is a 10-suite boutique retreat dreamed up by London-based designer Olga Ashby. Informed by a slow-living philosophy, Ashby retained and accentuated the property's original architecture — vaulted ceilings, traditional Apulian trullo stone huts — and the nature absorbing it by layering more tactile materials across it, from unpolished local Pietra Leccese stone and travertine to raw linens, jute, sisal rugs, and sunset-inspired, peach-washed walls.

Visually, the retreat falls under the modern rustic umbrella: regional ceramics are styled alongside unframed Moroccan textiles, vintage African benches, and bespoke merino wool tapestries. The earthy color palette, almost sand-hued, makes form and texture stand out against it, evoking groundedness and peace in place for sensory distractions. The culinary programme celebrates a farm-to-table tribute to Puglian soil and sea, beginning with a daily continental breakfast of artisanal pastries and estate fruit before transitioning into sunset dinners crafted from the hotel's on-site organic vegetable and fruit gardens, house-pressed olive oil, and local Salento seafood, complemented by a vegetation-framed pool bar adorned with a fico d'India cactus mural. Tucked into the quiet greenhouse hills of southern Puglia just a 10-minute drive from Gallipoli's historic harbor and Ionian beaches, the estate pairs complete countryside privacy and pine-shaded yoga with effortless access to Salento's still relatively undiscovered coastal towns.

Book your stay at Tenuta Negroamaro.

Into home-swapping instead? Read about how interior designer, stylist, and creative director Tamineh Dondy opened her perfectly imperfect South London home to complete strangers — and found a community in return — via the home-swapping platform Kindred.

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