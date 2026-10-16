"I Never Imagined I Could Afford a Place in This Part of Manhattan" — This Tiny, City Apartment Was 4 Years (and a Lot of Graft) in the Making

Now it's a peaceful city flat with a warm ambiance that only comes from organically curated interiors

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A NYC loft living room with a bench full of neutral cushions, a brick wall with frames, a potted plant, a cream rug, a wood coffee table, and a book stand
Slow and steady is the philosophy that led to this loft becoming a genuine abode with convivial energy.
(Image credit: Seth Caplan. Design: New Operations Workshop. Styling: Logan Sommers)

Living in a big city is a big ask, financially, but when you're looking to live in Manhattan, specifically, it can feel like a pipe dream. But all it might take is the right project and some determination to make that dream a reality.

What was once the Florence Crittenton Mission for Women, then a furrier, and later lived through the 1970s as an artist's loft, is now the cozy home of Gabriel Yuri, designer and founder of New Operations Workshop.

"I never imagined I could afford a place in this part of Manhattan, but the previous owner's unfinished renovation presented a unique opportunity," he prefaces. "While the space needed work, it allowed me to transform it into something special that others may have overlooked."

And unlike the norm of 2026, where modern homes are racing to feel instantly finished and perfect, Gabriel professes that taking the time you need to build your design story scene by scene will always shape up to be the more rewarding path less taken.

A living room with a round coffee table a flat rug, a woven chair, and a potted plant

Antique collecting, as evidenced by the vintage Hans Wegner chair and the Jens Rinsom dining chairs, plays a key role in charming up the joint.

Image credit: Seth Caplan. Design: New Operations Workshop. Styling: Logan Sommers

An NYC loft with a bookshelf against a brick wall, a dining table with a black chair with leather detailing, and a pendant light. A man in a gray co-ord with white shoes is seated at the table

"I fought to preserve as much of the original character of the building as possible, both in my loft and in the common spaces of the building, such as the original Florence Mission mural in the entryway."

Image credit: Seth Caplan. Design: New Operations Workshop. Styling: Logan Sommers

"I knew it would be a project, and it was. I spent the better part of four years slowly making improvements on my own and with handymen when I could afford them."

Unsurprisingly, the ethos behind Gabriel's renovation was as thoughtful as the time taken to breathe life into his vision. Rather than fight the history of the building, he chose to work with architectural details from an era past and preserve the loft's true personality.

This sense of history creeps past the interior of the building and spills out onto 21 Bleeker Street, which even to this day remains a somewhat "scrappy co-op for creatives".

A headshot of a man with short brown hair and a moustache in a gray co-ord with a yellow t-shirt, at a marble dining table with a vase of calla lilies in front of a bookshelf with a steel ladder
Gabriel Yuri

Gabriel Yuri founded New Operations Workshop, a design agency working across platforms and programs, in 2017. Here, he integrates expertise from interior design, architecture, graphic design, and set design. By blending these disciplines, they expand the possibilities and scope of a traditional design firm. Gabriel’s passion for design began in middle school, building homes in The Sims computer game. After studying architecture at UC Berkeley and at the Architectural Association in London, he spent three years at Diller, Scofidio + Renfro (best known for the High Line in New York City), before going on to start an agency of his own.

A bedroom with a brick wall, large black framed windows, an extended wooden bed frame, and a gray bedscape with a red and cream throw

This custom oak bed with its extended headboard and landing zones might be one of my favorite details in this rightfully barebones bedroom.

(Image credit: Seth Caplan. Design: New Operations Workshop. Styling: Logan Sommers)

Small preservations like the loft's 19th-century flooring, original ceiling tiles, and transom windows give you a taste of the Manhattan apartment's past lives. And through a collection of his late grandmother's mid-century furniture, Gabriel weaves some history of his own into the space, too.

"She was not a designer but had an incredible design sensibility," he recounts. "She designed these fantastic De Stijl-inspired stained glass doors that I used as pocket doors for the bedroom.

"I also took a stained glass class so that I could create something similar for the transom window over the bathroom door. She would make simple storage for books and objects using stacked bricks and wood, and I did this on a larger scale in the bedroom."

A living room corner with cinder blocks and wooden slabs making up storage nooks filled with books, and a steel watering can propped to the side

Cedar blocks and wood slabs come together to foster a collection of books and odds in a corner.

Image credit: Seth Caplan. Design: New Operations Workshop. Styling: Logan Sommers

An NYC loft small bathroom with a shower over a free-standing tub by a white sink with a storage shelf below

A shower-tub and sink maximize this quintessentially compact NYC bathroom.

Image credit: Seth Caplan. Design: New Operations Workshop. Styling: Logan Sommers

As someone who enjoys messing with mixed materials, it's no shock that this penchant for textural experimentation is evident across the loft. You'll notice it stringing across the exposed brick walls, along the dark wood beams, down the pine floors, and up the tin ceiling tiles.

Considering Gabriel took the route of slow and steady decorating, I was curious to know just what he considers a valid splurge and a clever save. "The custom millwork was a struggle to fit into my budget, but I think it really makes the space and was absolutely worth the splurge. On the other hand, I saved a lot in the kitchen by keeping the cabinets and just changing out the fronts."

A NYC loft kitchen with stainless steel cabinets, a tiled backsplash, and a wood top with a bowl of fruits

I didn't know I needed industrial-style stainless steel kitchen cabinets until now.

Image credit: Seth Caplan. Design: New Operations Workshop. Styling: Logan Sommers

A small NYC loft kitchen with stainless steel cabinets, a wood countertop, a hob, a steel kettle, a storage shelving nook, and a stool

The Inception drying rack from Seletti, modeled after Midtown Manhattan, adds a playful touch to washing up.

Image credit: Seth Caplan. Design: New Operations Workshop. Styling: Logan Sommers

Personally, living in a London residential apartment, I've found that mastering the aged new-build look is a dicey balancing act. And Gabriel tells me that, as natural as it looks now, it was not easy straddling the line of preservation and creation.

"Sometimes I felt like the design would lean too contemporary, and others I would feel like I was being too reverent of the history," he says, hinting at an old disused chimney he almost didn't let go of.

"I think it was just about moving back and forth, stepping away and getting some perspective. In the end, I always landed back somewhere in the middle."

A dining room in an NYC loft with a pendant light, a round stone table with a vase of flowers, a set of black chairs with cream leather detailing, and a bookshelf against a brick wall

The vintage resin pendant softly sets the room aglow in this open dining room.

Image credit: Seth Caplan. Design: New Operations Workshop. Styling: Logan Sommers

A white corner with a gallery wall, a pedestal with a red bust, a vase of tall twigs, and a ceramic vase

Dressed in their shared favorite color, a red bust of Gabriel's late grandmother sits against a gallery corner.

Image credit: Seth Caplan. Design: New Operations Workshop. Styling: Logan Sommers

Amidst the cost of living crisis, so many of us face fears similar to Gabriel, wondering if we will ever be able to realize our collage of Pinterest boards in a live space. So, when it comes to refurbishing on a budget, from experience, he exclaims that his biggest lesson is to never rush.

"It's better (and cheaper) to do things slowly. During this project, I would save up a little bit of money and cross something off my list," he admits. "Did this slow things down? Yes, but by living in the space for longer, I learned what I really wanted and how I actually used the space."

Four long years, countless opposing design decisions, and a budget of around $175,000 later, he's come out on the other side with a calming oasis that softens the buzz of the city and ropes you into its quiet embrace.

And if there's one final lesson that secretly reveals itself, it's that Gabriel's loft is not easily replicable. In the age of battling copycat interiors, custom detailing, vintage decor, and furniture heirlooms save his design story from being thoughtlessly plagiarized.

You can, however, be inspired by the vibe.

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Amiya Baratan
Amiya Baratan
Home Wellness Writer

Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.