Living in a big city is a big ask, financially, but when you're looking to live in Manhattan, specifically, it can feel like a pipe dream. But all it might take is the right project and some determination to make that dream a reality.

What was once the Florence Crittenton Mission for Women, then a furrier, and later lived through the 1970s as an artist's loft, is now the cozy home of Gabriel Yuri, designer and founder of New Operations Workshop.

"I never imagined I could afford a place in this part of Manhattan, but the previous owner's unfinished renovation presented a unique opportunity," he prefaces. "While the space needed work, it allowed me to transform it into something special that others may have overlooked."

And unlike the norm of 2026, where modern homes are racing to feel instantly finished and perfect, Gabriel professes that taking the time you need to build your design story scene by scene will always shape up to be the more rewarding path less taken.

Antique collecting, as evidenced by the vintage Hans Wegner chair and the Jens Rinsom dining chairs, plays a key role in charming up the joint. Image credit: Seth Caplan. Design: New Operations Workshop. Styling: Logan Sommers "I fought to preserve as much of the original character of the building as possible, both in my loft and in the common spaces of the building, such as the original Florence Mission mural in the entryway." Image credit: Seth Caplan. Design: New Operations Workshop. Styling: Logan Sommers

"I knew it would be a project, and it was. I spent the better part of four years slowly making improvements on my own and with handymen when I could afford them."

Unsurprisingly, the ethos behind Gabriel's renovation was as thoughtful as the time taken to breathe life into his vision. Rather than fight the history of the building, he chose to work with architectural details from an era past and preserve the loft's true personality.

This sense of history creeps past the interior of the building and spills out onto 21 Bleeker Street, which even to this day remains a somewhat "scrappy co-op for creatives".

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Gabriel Yuri Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Gabriel Yuri founded New Operations Workshop, a design agency working across platforms and programs, in 2017. Here, he integrates expertise from interior design, architecture, graphic design, and set design. By blending these disciplines, they expand the possibilities and scope of a traditional design firm. Gabriel’s passion for design began in middle school, building homes in The Sims computer game. After studying architecture at UC Berkeley and at the Architectural Association in London, he spent three years at Diller, Scofidio + Renfro (best known for the High Line in New York City), before going on to start an agency of his own.

This custom oak bed with its extended headboard and landing zones might be one of my favorite details in this rightfully barebones bedroom. (Image credit: Seth Caplan. Design: New Operations Workshop. Styling: Logan Sommers)

Small preservations like the loft's 19th-century flooring, original ceiling tiles, and transom windows give you a taste of the Manhattan apartment's past lives. And through a collection of his late grandmother's mid-century furniture, Gabriel weaves some history of his own into the space, too.

"She was not a designer but had an incredible design sensibility," he recounts. "She designed these fantastic De Stijl-inspired stained glass doors that I used as pocket doors for the bedroom.

"I also took a stained glass class so that I could create something similar for the transom window over the bathroom door. She would make simple storage for books and objects using stacked bricks and wood, and I did this on a larger scale in the bedroom."

Cedar blocks and wood slabs come together to foster a collection of books and odds in a corner. Image credit: Seth Caplan. Design: New Operations Workshop. Styling: Logan Sommers A shower-tub and sink maximize this quintessentially compact NYC bathroom. Image credit: Seth Caplan. Design: New Operations Workshop. Styling: Logan Sommers

As someone who enjoys messing with mixed materials, it's no shock that this penchant for textural experimentation is evident across the loft. You'll notice it stringing across the exposed brick walls, along the dark wood beams, down the pine floors, and up the tin ceiling tiles.

Considering Gabriel took the route of slow and steady decorating, I was curious to know just what he considers a valid splurge and a clever save. "The custom millwork was a struggle to fit into my budget, but I think it really makes the space and was absolutely worth the splurge. On the other hand, I saved a lot in the kitchen by keeping the cabinets and just changing out the fronts."

I didn't know I needed industrial-style stainless steel kitchen cabinets until now. Image credit: Seth Caplan. Design: New Operations Workshop. Styling: Logan Sommers The Inception drying rack from Seletti, modeled after Midtown Manhattan, adds a playful touch to washing up. Image credit: Seth Caplan. Design: New Operations Workshop. Styling: Logan Sommers

Personally, living in a London residential apartment, I've found that mastering the aged new-build look is a dicey balancing act. And Gabriel tells me that, as natural as it looks now, it was not easy straddling the line of preservation and creation.

"Sometimes I felt like the design would lean too contemporary, and others I would feel like I was being too reverent of the history," he says, hinting at an old disused chimney he almost didn't let go of.

"I think it was just about moving back and forth, stepping away and getting some perspective. In the end, I always landed back somewhere in the middle."

The vintage resin pendant softly sets the room aglow in this open dining room. Image credit: Seth Caplan. Design: New Operations Workshop. Styling: Logan Sommers Dressed in their shared favorite color, a red bust of Gabriel's late grandmother sits against a gallery corner. Image credit: Seth Caplan. Design: New Operations Workshop. Styling: Logan Sommers

Amidst the cost of living crisis, so many of us face fears similar to Gabriel, wondering if we will ever be able to realize our collage of Pinterest boards in a live space. So, when it comes to refurbishing on a budget, from experience, he exclaims that his biggest lesson is to never rush.

"It's better (and cheaper) to do things slowly. During this project, I would save up a little bit of money and cross something off my list," he admits. "Did this slow things down? Yes, but by living in the space for longer, I learned what I really wanted and how I actually used the space."

Four long years, countless opposing design decisions, and a budget of around $175,000 later, he's come out on the other side with a calming oasis that softens the buzz of the city and ropes you into its quiet embrace.

And if there's one final lesson that secretly reveals itself, it's that Gabriel's loft is not easily replicable. In the age of battling copycat interiors, custom detailing, vintage decor, and furniture heirlooms save his design story from being thoughtlessly plagiarized.

You can, however, be inspired by the vibe.

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